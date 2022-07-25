JOBS: How to modernize your resume

Today

Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 105F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 81F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 106F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.