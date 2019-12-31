Right Now
63°
Partly Cloudy
- Humidity: 34%
- Cloud Coverage:%
- Wind: 5 mph
- UV Index: 3 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:44:20 AM
- Sunset: 04:46:04 PM
Today
Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 67F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Sun and a few passing clouds. High 68F. Winds light and variable.
Featured
Most Popular
Articles
- Knife-wielding man fatally shot by El Centro police
- Blue Angels to do 2021 practice demo
- Calexico man faces new lewd act charges
- Acaban policías con vida de presunto ladrón en El Centro
- Report raises red flags about developer
- Hallan a mujer sin vida en El Centro
- Detienen a menor de 16 años con 220 libras de metanfetamina
- Deja redada en el Valle Imperial 44 detenidos
- Esperan lluvia y frío los siguientes dos días
- Valley Briefs: Woman punched in suspected robbery attempt in El Centro
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
This Week in Review
A weekly review of the best and most popular stories published in the Imperial Valley Press. Also, featured upcoming events, new movies at local theaters, the week in photos and much more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.