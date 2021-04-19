090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE INVITING BIDS BRAWLEY UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT Summer 2021 Roofing Projects
Bids will be received at: 12:00 PM Monday May 10th Brawley Union High School District 480 N Imperial Ave Brawley, CA 92227 After which time the bids will be opened and publicly read aloud. All bids shall be made and presented only on the forms presented by the school district. It is each bidder's sole responsibility to ensure its bid is timely delivered and received at the location designated as specified above. Any bids received after the time specified above or after any extensions due to material changes shall be returned unopened. Project Description: Roof Replacement / Coating at Admin, Old Gym, & JC Building Bid Sets will be distributed at the bid opening. Contractor's License Classification Required: C-39 There will be a (Mandatory) pre bid job walk on April 26th, Monday at 10:00 a.m. starting at Brawley Union High School District, 480 N Imperial Ave, Brawley, CA 92227. Bidders are to meet at the front of the School's Administration Building. No bidders will be accepted upon arrival after 10:00am. All work to be performed June 7, 2021 to July 30, 2021. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Governing Board of the Brawley Union High School District, hereinafter referred to as "District", is calling for and will receive sealed bids for the award of a contract for the above project up to, but not later than, the above-stated date and time.
Department of Industrial Relations Information
Bidders are advised that this contract is a public work for purposes of the California Labor Code, which requires payment of prevailing wages. These per diem rates, including holiday and overtime work, as well as employer payments for health and welfare, pension, vacation, and similar purposes, are available from the Director of the Department of Industrial Relations. Wage rates can be obtained from the Director of the Department of Industrial Relations at http://www.dir.ca.gov/OPRL/dprewagedetermination.htm Pursuant to California Labor Code Sections 1720 et seq., it shall be mandatory upon the Contractor to whom the Contract is awarded, and upon any subcontractor under such Contractor, to pay not less than the said specified rates to all workers employed by them in the execution of the Contract. As of March 1, 2015 all contractors bidding on a public works project must be registered with the Department of Industrial Relations pursuant to Labor Code section 1725.5. http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/PublicWorks.html
Miscellaneous Information
Bid Documents will be distributed at the mandatory bid opening. Each bidder shall be a licensed contractor pursuant to the California Business and Professions Code, and be licensed to perform the work called for in the contract documents. The successful bidder must possess a valid and active Contractor's California State License Class as previously indicated at time of bid receipt and throughout the duration of the project. The Contractor's California State License number shall be clearly stated on the bidder's proposal. The District reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any irregularities or informalities in any bids or in the bidding. Separate Payment and Performance Bonds, each in an amount equal to 100% of the total contract amount, are required, and shall be provided to the District prior to execution of the contract and shall be in the form set forth in the contract documents. All bonds (Bid, Performance, and Payment) must be issued by a California admitted surety as defined in California Code of Civil Procedure Section 995.120. Each bid must strictly conform with and be responsive to the contract documents as defined in the General Conditions. Dated this 6th day of April, 2021 Brawley Union High School District 480 N Imperial Ave, Brawley, CA 92227 Publish 4/12/21 and 4/19/21 L057 A12,19
Notice of Public Hearing Imperial County Board of Supervisors
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Imperial County Board of Supervisors will conduct a public hearing on April 27, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., in the Board Chambers, County Administrative Center, 940 W. Main Street, suite 211, El Centro, California. This public hearing will be held to discuss the submittal of an application in response to the 2021 State Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Notice of Funding Availability (NOFA) as well as the State CDBG Coronavirus Relief (CDBG-CV) Rounds 2 and 3 NOFA, and to solicit citizen input on items as follows: April 27, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. 1. The County of Imperial, intends on applying for a possible $1,500,000 under the 2021 CDBG No tice of NOFA for the following eligible Community Development Allocation activities: Community Development Allocation: I. Housing (up to $500,000 per activity) a. Single Family Homebuyer Assistance $ 500,000 b. Single Family Housing Rehabilitation $ 500,000 II. Public Services (up to $500,000) a. Neighborhood Cleanups $ 500,000 2. The County of Imperial, intends on applying for a possible $530,572 under the CDBG-CV2 & CV3 NOFA for the following eligible Community Development Allocation activities: Community Development Allocation: I. Public Services (Up to $530,572) a. Subsistence Payments Program $ 530,572 The purpose of this public hearing is to give citizens an opportunity to make their comments known. All interested individuals are encouraged to attend and be heard. Should you have any questions please contact the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors Office at (442) 265-1020. All supporting documentation may be reviewed at the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors office located at 940 W. Main St Suite 209, El Centro CA. Should you wish to participate and/or provide public comment via remotely please arrange with the Clerk of the Board prior to the scheduled hearing date. Handicapped access is provided. If you require special accommodations to participate in the public hearing, or if you are unable to attend but wish to provide written comments, please contact Priscilla Lopez, Workforce and Economic Development Director at 2799 S. 4th Street, El Centro, CA 92243, or via telephone at (442) 265-4985. In addition, Information is available for review at the above address between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. on Monday- Friday. The County of Imperial promotes fair housing and makes all its programs available to low and moderate income families regardless of age, race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual preference, marital status or handicap.
Blanca Acosta Clerk of the Board of Supervisors County of Imperial
