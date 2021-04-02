090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.202110000174 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
PRN PHYSICAL THERAPY 2536 Rockwood Ave #107 Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
2035 Corte Del Nogal Ste 200
Carlsbad, CA 92011
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Meridian Rehabilitation Partners P.C. Sean Mckeown Physical Therapy Inc.
Residence Address:
2035 Corte Del Nogal Ste 200 Carlsbad, CA 92011 12217 Valhalla Dr. Lakeside, CA 92040
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 768-3422
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A General Partnership
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 02/01/2021
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
04/02/2021
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Robert Pace, Partner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 03/03/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 03/02/2026
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L018 M19,26,A2,9
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.202110000173 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
PRN PHYSICAL THERAPY 1611 W. Main St. El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
2035 Corte Del Nogal Ste 200
Carlsbad, CA 92011
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Meridian Rehabilitation Partners P.C. Sean Mckeown Physical Therapy Inc.
Residence Address:
2035 Corte Del Nogal Ste 200 Carlsbad, CA 92011 12217 Valhalla Dr. Lakeside, CA 92040
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 337-1144
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A General Partnership
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 02/01/2021
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
04/02/2021
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Robert Pace, Partner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 03/03/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 03/02/2026
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L019 M19,26,A2,9
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.202110000165 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
BAJA DUTY FREE 245 Imperial Ave Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
245 Imperial Ave
Calexico, CA 92231
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Alamo Group Holdings LLC
Residence Address:
55 Merrick Way #40 Coral Gables, FL 33134
Phone Number (Optional):
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Limited Liability Company 202103210231
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 01/01/2021
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
04/02/2021
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Kevin Goldfarb, President
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 03/03/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 03/02/2026
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L023 M19,26,A2,9
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.202110000158 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
RODRIGUEZ HOME LENDING 3051 N. Imperial Ave, Ste 102 El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
3051 N. Imperial Ave, Ste 102
El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Jasmin Rodriguez
Residence Address:
1003 Palmview Ave. El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 352-0160
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5) Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X
6)
B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
03/28/2021
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Jasmin Rodriguez, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 02/26/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 02/25/2026
Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk
L026 M26,A2,9,16
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000170 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
DESERT PROSOUND ENTERTAINMENT 681 Hamblet Road Imperial, CA 92251 Imperial County Mailing Address (if different than above) 681 Hamblet Road
Imperial, CA 92251
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Veronica R. Guerrero Residence Address: 681 Hamblet Road Imperial, CA 92251
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 996-3998
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 01/07/2016
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
04/02/2021
7)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Veronica R. Guerrero, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 03/03/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 03/02/2026
Victoria Caramillo Deputy Clerk
L028 M19,26,A2,9
090 Legal Ads|
Public Notice Imperial County Department of Public Works Request for Proposal (RFP) Preliminary Engineering Services for Main St. Improvements from Hwy. 111 to Memphis Ave. in Niland; Federal Aid Project No. CML 5958(119); County Project No. 6601
The County of Imperial Department of Public Works is requesting responses from qualified consulting firms to provide Preliminary Engineering Services for the subject project. The Request for Proposal is available for review and download at the County of Imperial Department of Public Works Web site at https://publicworks.imperialcounty.org/ under the section titled "Projects Out to Bid". Qualified entities along with Disadvantaged Business Enterprise entities are invited to submit written responses for consideration in accordance with this Request. These services will be conducted under a contract with the County of Imperial. All proposals should be submitted before the due date of 4:00 p.m., April 6, 2021 to:
John A. Gay, P. E. Director of Public Works c/o Lorena Alvarez, Engineering Technician County of Imperial 155 South 11th Street El Centro, CA 92243
For additional information regarding this Notice please email Jose Castaneda, Administrative Analyst III of the County of Imperial Department of Public Works at josecastaneda@co.imperial.ca.us . L035 M23,24,25,26,27,28,29,30,31,A1,2,3,4,5,6
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.202110000197 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
CENTINELA BUSINESS SERVICES 1900 Rancho Frontera Ave Unit I-72 Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1900 Rancho Frontera Ave Unit I-72
Calexico, CA 92231
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Karina Marquez Leal
Residence Address:
1900 Rancho Frontera Ave Unit I-72 Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 693-6449
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5) Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 02/15/2021
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
04/07/2021
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Karina Marquez Leal, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 03/08/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 03/07/2026
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L036 M26,A2,9,16
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000219 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
INFERNO - EL CENTRO 3451 S Dogwood Rd Ste 1396 El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County Mailing Address (if different than above) 2010 Chaparral Dr.
El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Face of US Productions LLC Residence Address: 2010 Chaparral Dr. El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
( )
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Limited Liability Company 201524610264
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X
6)
B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
04/14/2021
7)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Brian Tyson, Member
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 03/15/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 03/14/2026
Rebecca Leyva-Balmaceda Deputy Clerk
L046 A2,9,16,23
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000218 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
OCOTILLO RENTALS AND TOURS 1071 N Imperial Hwy Ocotillo, CA 92259 Imperial County Mailing Address (if different than above) P.O. Box 490
Ocotillo, CA 92259
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Dylan Ryan Earle Residence Address: 300 E Evan Hewes Hwy Ocotillo, CA 92259
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 425-0295
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X
6)
B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
04/14/2021
7)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Dylan Ryan Earle, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 03/15/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 03/14/2026
Rebecca Leyva-Balmaceda Deputy Clerk
L047 A2,9,16,23
090 Legal Ads|
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR ESCROW AND LOAN SERVICING SERVICES
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of El Centro, California, will receive up to, but not later than 5:00 p.m. on April 30, 2021, sealed proposals for the award of a contract concerning Escrow and Loan Servicing Services for Housing Programs for the City of El Centro Community Services Department/Economic Development Division. To be considered, an original proposal and two copies must be received in the City's Community Services Department, Economic Development Division, 1249 Main Street, El Centro, California, 92243, by the time specified above. Late submittals will not be considered and facsimile and/or electronic mail submittals will not be accepted. At a minimum, it is anticipated that the prospective proposer will furnish the expertise of qualified professional personnel necessary to accomplish the work. The objective of all work performed pursuant to this Request for Proposal ("the RFP") is that the City intends to immediately proceed with the selection of a Consultant pertaining to Escrow and Loan Servicing Services for the City's housing programs. The selection process is identified in the RFP. For more information and/or to request a complete copy of the RFP, please contact the Community Services Department/Economic Development Division at (760) 337-4543. CITY'S RIGHT RESERVED: The City reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, to waive any informality in a proposal, and to make awards in the interest of the City. L049 A2
090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of El Centro will conduct a public hearing before the Planning Commission on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 5:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the agenda permits, at the City Council Chambers, located at 1275 Main Street, El Centro, CA to discuss the following: Conditional Use Permit 21-01 at 1555 and 1575 Ocotillo Drive - The applicant, Heriberto Ocejo, is requesting a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) to convert the former motel located at 1555 and 1575 Ocotillo Drive (APN 052-334-001 and 052-335-024) into studio apartments. If approved, the applicant is proposing to renovate the motel to include 62 studio units. Units will range from 253 square feet to 400 square feet and will have their own bathroom and kitchen within the unit. Additional improvements will include 67 paved parking spaces and a landscaped perimeter. The related staff reports are available for review at http://elcentrocityca.iqm2.com/Citizens/Board/1017-Planning-Commission or at City Hall, 1275 W. Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. For further information, contact City Hall, Community Development Department-Planning & Zoning Division, 1275 W. Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243, Telephone: 760-337-4545. Due to current public health restrictions, all Planning Commission meetings are being held in person and virtually. All members of the public are able to participate via Zoom or Facebook livestream. The information for participation in these platforms is as follows: Facebook: facebook.com/COEC.CommunityDevelopment Zoom: Meeting ID: 834 7594 8365; Optional dial-in number (669) 900-6833 The purpose of the public hearing will be to give citizens an opportunity to make their comments known. If you are unable to attend the public hearing by the aforementioned meeting platforms, you may direct written comments to the City of El Centro, Community Development Department, Planning Division, 1275 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243, call (760) 337-4545 or e-mail ecplanning@cityofelcentro.org. In addition, information may be obtained at the above address between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on weekdays. If special accommodations are required due to sensory impairment/disability, please contact the Planning Division at (760) 337-4545 to arrange for those accommodations to be made. Norma M. Villicaa, AICP Director of Community Development L050 A2
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000178 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
DJ SHDW 1214 Stampede Ave. Heber, CA 92249 Imperial County Mailing Address (if different than above) 1214 Stampede Ave
Heber, CA 92249
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Alfonso Gonzalez IV Residence Address: 1214 Stampede Ave Heber, CA 92249
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 791-2279
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 01/- -/2019
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
04/03/2021
7)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Alfonso Gonzalez IV, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 03/04/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 03/03/2026
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L051 A2,9,16,23
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.