The Imperial Valley Housing Authority (IVHA) awards the following owners Project Based Voucher Contracts.
-EAH Housing/EAH LLC - Imperial Senior Apartments -CRP Heber del Sol Family Apartments LP -Pacific Southwest Community Development Corporation , Heber Meadows I - Miraluz Heber Apartments -Pacific West Communities - Eastern Avenue Community Housing -Pacific West Communities - Eastern Avenue Senior Housing -Pacific Southwest Community Development Corporation - Brawley Adams III Family Apartments, CIC, LP IVHA will make available the rating documents used in the selection process, for thirty calendar days from the date of publication of award announcement. IVHA will not make available sensitive owner information that is privileged, such as financial statements and similar documents. To schedule a review please provide a written request for such documents to kmann@ivha.org. Questions may be directed to kmann@ivha.org L072 A20
