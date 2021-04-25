090 Legal Ads|
ORDINANCE NO. 21-03 AN UNCODIFIED ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF EL CENTRO, CALIFORNIA, PROVIDING FOR THE DEFERRAL OF PAYMENT OF CERTAIN DEVELOPMENT IMPACT FEES
WHEREAS, THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF EL CENTRO, CALIFORNIA, FINDS THAT: A. The City Council of the City of El Centro ("the City Council") has adopted certain sewer capacity, water capacity and development impact fees upon the City of El Centro ("the City")'s municipal services and infrastructure. B. Pursuant to the provisions of the El Centro City Code, development impact fees (Section 20-103) and sewer and water capacity fees (Section 24-11) (collectively, "Impact Fees") are currently required to be paid by the developers of new development at the time of issuance of building permits. C. Due to the continuance of recent adverse changes in economic conditions in the housing and construction market throughout the nation, including the City, construction of development projects previously approved, or in the process of being approved, by the City have slowed down. D. The City relies on new development in the City to stimulate the local economy and provide direct and indirect benefits to the City and its residents and businesses by creating construction jobs, new market-rate and affordable housing units and new tax bases and revenues to the community. E. On April 3, 2018, the City Council adopted Uncodified Ordinance No. 18-03, which provided for the temporary deferral of payment of the Impact Fees. F. Said ordinance expired and was of no force and effect on February 1, 2021. G. It is in the public interest and to the public benefit for the City Council to stimulate and encourage new development in the City by adopting a new ordinance that continues to provide for the temporary deferral of the Impact Fees. NOW, THEREFORE, THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF EL CENTRO DOES HEREBY ORDAIN AS FOLLOWS: SECTION 1. TEMPORARY DEFERRAL OF PAYMENT OF SEWER AND WATER CAPACITY FEES. Notwithstanding any other requirements of Section 24-11 of the El Centro City Code, the City Manager shall have the authority to consider and approve the deferral of payment of sewer and water capacity fees to the earlier of final inspection or Certificate of Occupancy or one (1) year from the date the deferral is approved by the City Manager. SECTION 2. TEMPORARY DEFERRAL OF PAYMENT OF DEVELOPMENT IMPACT FEES. Notwithstanding any other requirements of the El Centro City Code Section 20-103, the City Manager shall have the authority to consider and approve the deferral of payment of development impact fees to the earlier of final inspection or Certificate of Occupancy or one (1) year from the date the deferral is approved by the City Manager. SECTION 3. This ordinance shall automatically expire and be of no force and effect on February 1, 2024, unless the City Council shall have first acted to extend or otherwise alter the provisions of this ordinance prior to that time. SECTION 4. Nothing contained in this ordinance shall be deemed to authorize or permit the deferral of payment of any fee or charge imposed upon development within City except for those fees expressly enumerated in Sections 1 and 2 of this ordinance. SECTION 5. Nothing contained in this ordinance shall be deemed to create any new fee, charge, or increase any existing fee or charge, to which the procedures specified in Section 66017 of the Government Code of the State of California would be applicable. SECTION 6. As a condition of the deferment of time of payment of the Impact Fees pursuant to this ordinance, the City shall require the property owner, or lessee if the lessee's interest appears of record, prior to and as a condition of issuance of the building permit, to execute a recordable contract approved by the City Manager, which contract shall be reported to the City Council as an informational item. The Impact Fees shall be paid prior to final inspection or issuance of a Certificate of Occupancy or one (1) year from the date the deferment is approved by the City Manager, whichever occurs earlier. SECTION 7. Notwithstanding the effective date of this ordinance, the City Manager is authorized to continue considering and approving requests to defer payment of Impact Fees and execute contracts related thereto commencing April 20, 2021 and to report said contracts as required by Section 6 of this ordinance. SECTION 8. If any section or provision of this ordinance is for any reason held to be invalid or unconstitutional by any court of competent jurisdiction, or contravened by reason of any preemptive legislation, this ordinance shall be deemed invalid. The City Council hereby declares that it would not have adopted this ordinance if any of the sections or provisions thereof may be declared invalid or unconstitutional or contravened via legislation. SECTION 9. This ordinance shall be given appropriate enumeration in the files of the City Clerk. SECTION 10. This ordinance shall take effect thirty (30) days from and after its adoption. Within fifteen (15) days after adoption, a summary of this ordinance shall be published once in a newspaper, published and circulated within the City of El Centro, California, and there shall be posted in the Office of the City Clerk a certified copy of the full text of this ordinance. INTRODUCED at a regular meeting of the City Council of the City of El Centro, California, held on the 6th day of April, 2021. PASSED AND ADOPTED at a regular meeting of the City Council of the City of El Centro, California, held on the 20th day of April, 2021. ATTEST: APPROVED AS TO FORM: CITY OF EL CENTRO Norma Wyles, Office of the City Attorney Cheryl Viegas-Walker, City Clerk Elizabeth L. Martyn, Mayor City Attorney STATE OF CALIFORNIA) COUNTY OF IMPERIAL)ss CITY OF EL CENTRO) I, Norma Wyles, City Clerk of the City of El Centro, California, do hereby certify that the foregoing Ordinance No. 21-03 had its first reading on April 6, 2021, and had its second reading on April 20, 2021, and was passed by the following vote: AYES: Cardenas-Singh, Oliva, Viegas-Walker, Marroquin, Garcia NOES: None ABSENT: None ABSTAINED: None AYES: Cardenas-Singh, Oliva, Viegas-Walker, Marroquin, Garcia NOES: None ABSENT: None ABSTAINED: None Norma Wyles, CMC City Clerk L082 A25
090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF PRELIMINARY DECISION BY THE IMPERIAL COUNTY AIR POLLUTION CONTROL DISTRICT TO ISSUE AN AUTHORITY TO CONSTRUCT PERMIT TO WESTERN MESQUITE MINES, INC. FOR A CRUSHING/SCREENING PLANT
Pursuant to Rule 206, of Imperial County Air Pollution Control District (ICAPCD) Rules and Regulations, the Air Pollution Control Officer (APCO) has made a preliminary decision to issue an Authority to Construct (ATC) Permit to Western Mesquite Mines, Inc. (WMMI) for an aggregate crushing/screening plant project that will occur at Mesquite Mine, located at 6502 E. Highway 78, Brawley, CA. The project is expected to last fifteen months, during which the plant will process and sort rock for use in the construction of a leach pad. Authority to Construct Permit No. 4638 will include conditions to ensure that all ICAPCD requirements will be satisfied. The public has an opportunity to submit comments regarding this proposed decision to the ICAPCD. Written comments will be received by the ICAPCD for a period of thirty (30) days after publication of this notice. The closing date for the submission of comments is May 25, 2021. The application and supporting documentation may be examined at the Imperial County Air Pollution Control District Office, located at 150 South Ninth Street, El Centro, CA 92243. If you have any questions or would like to receive additional information regarding this matter, please contact Israel Hernandez, ICAPCD Senior Engineer or Jesus Ramirez, ICAPCD Division Manager at (442) 265-1800. L083 A25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.