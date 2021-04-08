090 Legal Ads|
ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NUMBER ECU001826
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: Janeth Saavedra and Miguel Angel Saucedo filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present Name: Miguel Angel Saucedo Panduro Proposed Name Miguel Angel Saucedo
THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter shall appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING May 24, 2021 at 8:30 am in Dept. 07 at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243
A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in this following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Imperial Valley Press Date: 03-26-2021
Jeffrey B. Jones Judge of the Superior Court
NOTICE CALLING FOR BIDS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Imperial Community College District invites qualified bidders to submit Bid Proposals for a contract for the Work of the Project generally described as: COLLEGE CENTER EXPANSION -BUILDING 600 The full text of the Notice to Contractors Calling for Bids may be viewed as part of the Contract Documents downloadable at https://www.imperial.edu/about/request-for-proposals/. Bidders must possess a B - General Building Contractor License and be a DIR Registered Contractor. Bid Proposals must be received by the District via email at construction-facilities@imperial.edu no later than 2:00 P.M.,May 6, 2021. Bidders must comply with all other requirements established in the Notice to Contractors Calling for Bids and the Instructions for Bidders. Award of the Contract for the Work, if made, will be by action of the Districts Board of Trustees. There will be a Mandatory Job Walk held on Monday, April 15, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. L045 A1,8
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Trustees of the Calexico Unified School District (the "District") at its regular meeting on April 22, 2021, will conduct a public hearing on the matter of seeking a waiver from the State Board of Education, pursuant to the requirements of California Education Code section 33050, relating to the available bonding capacity for general obligation bonds of the District. The District seeks a waiver from the State Board of Education on its net available bonding capacity in order to issue approximately $42,800,000 in additional general obligation bonds approved by the voters under Measure "Q" on November 3, 2020. The public hearing will begin at 5:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as practicable, via teleconferencing webinar. This meeting will be held pursuant to Executive Order N-29-20 issued by California Governor Gavin Newsom on March 17, 2020. The Public Hearing will be held solely via teleconferencing webinar and will be made accessible to members of the public seeking to attend and to address the Board. The meeting link will be made available at least 72 hours before the hearing on the District's website and included in the posted Board agenda. Oral and written comment can be made for this public hearing via this link: http://bit.ly/cusdbmc. The purpose of the hearing is to seek public comment and to grant the opportunity for discussion on the need for a State Board of Education waiver prior to the Board's formal request for a waiver. If you require additional information, please contact Cesar Vega, Assistant Superintendent - Business Services, at cvega@cusdk12.org. Dated: April 6, 2021 L058 A8
