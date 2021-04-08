Today

Some clouds early. Mostly sunny skies along with windy conditions this afternoon. High 96F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 63F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph.

Tomorrow

Mainly sunny. High 96F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.