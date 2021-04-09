090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.202110000174 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
PRN PHYSICAL THERAPY 2536 Rockwood Ave #107 Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
2035 Corte Del Nogal Ste 200
Carlsbad, CA 92011
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Meridian Rehabilitation Partners P.C. Sean Mckeown Physical Therapy Inc.
Residence Address:
2035 Corte Del Nogal Ste 200 Carlsbad, CA 92011 12217 Valhalla Dr. Lakeside, CA 92040
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 768-3422
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A General Partnership
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 02/01/2021
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
04/02/2021
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Robert Pace, Partner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 03/03/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 03/02/2026
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L018 M19,26,A2,9
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.202110000173 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
PRN PHYSICAL THERAPY 1611 W. Main St. El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
2035 Corte Del Nogal Ste 200
Carlsbad, CA 92011
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Meridian Rehabilitation Partners P.C. Sean Mckeown Physical Therapy Inc.
Residence Address:
2035 Corte Del Nogal Ste 200 Carlsbad, CA 92011 12217 Valhalla Dr. Lakeside, CA 92040
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 337-1144
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A General Partnership
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 02/01/2021
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
04/02/2021
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Robert Pace, Partner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 03/03/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 03/02/2026
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L019 M19,26,A2,9
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.202110000165 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
BAJA DUTY FREE 245 Imperial Ave Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
245 Imperial Ave
Calexico, CA 92231
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Alamo Group Holdings LLC
Residence Address:
55 Merrick Way #40 Coral Gables, FL 33134
Phone Number (Optional):
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Limited Liability Company 202103210231
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 01/01/2021
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
04/02/2021
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Kevin Goldfarb, President
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 03/03/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 03/02/2026
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L023 M19,26,A2,9
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.202110000158 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
RODRIGUEZ HOME LENDING 3051 N. Imperial Ave, Ste 102 El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
3051 N. Imperial Ave, Ste 102
El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Jasmin Rodriguez
Residence Address:
1003 Palmview Ave. El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 352-0160
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5) Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X
6)
B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
03/28/2021
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Jasmin Rodriguez, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 02/26/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 02/25/2026
Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk
L026 M26,A2,9,16
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000170 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
DESERT PROSOUND ENTERTAINMENT 681 Hamblet Road Imperial, CA 92251 Imperial County Mailing Address (if different than above) 681 Hamblet Road
Imperial, CA 92251
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Veronica R. Guerrero Residence Address: 681 Hamblet Road Imperial, CA 92251
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 996-3998
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 01/07/2016
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
04/02/2021
7)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Veronica R. Guerrero, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 03/03/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 03/02/2026
Victoria Caramillo Deputy Clerk
L028 M19,26,A2,9
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.202110000197 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
CENTINELA BUSINESS SERVICES 1900 Rancho Frontera Ave Unit I-72 Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1900 Rancho Frontera Ave Unit I-72
Calexico, CA 92231
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Karina Marquez Leal
Residence Address:
1900 Rancho Frontera Ave Unit I-72 Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 693-6449
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5) Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 02/15/2021
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
04/07/2021
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Karina Marquez Leal, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 03/08/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 03/07/2026
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L036 M26,A2,9,16
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000219 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
INFERNO - EL CENTRO 3451 S Dogwood Rd Ste 1396 El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County Mailing Address (if different than above) 2010 Chaparral Dr.
El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Face of US Productions LLC Residence Address: 2010 Chaparral Dr. El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
( )
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Limited Liability Company 201524610264
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X
6)
B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
04/14/2021
7)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Brian Tyson, Member
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 03/15/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 03/14/2026
Rebecca Leyva-Balmaceda Deputy Clerk
L046 A2,9,16,23
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000218 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
OCOTILLO RENTALS AND TOURS 1071 N Imperial Hwy Ocotillo, CA 92259 Imperial County Mailing Address (if different than above) P.O. Box 490
Ocotillo, CA 92259
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Dylan Ryan Earle Residence Address: 300 E Evan Hewes Hwy Ocotillo, CA 92259
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 425-0295
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X
6)
B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
04/14/2021
7)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Dylan Ryan Earle, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 03/15/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 03/14/2026
Rebecca Leyva-Balmaceda Deputy Clerk
L047 A2,9,16,23
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000178 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
DJ SHDW 1214 Stampede Ave. Heber, CA 92249 Imperial County Mailing Address (if different than above) 1214 Stampede Ave
Heber, CA 92249
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Alfonso Gonzalez IV Residence Address: 1214 Stampede Ave Heber, CA 92249
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 791-2279
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 01/- -/2019
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
04/03/2021
7)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Alfonso Gonzalez IV, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 03/04/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 03/03/2026
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L051 A2,9,16,23
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.202110000243 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
A-AMERICAN SELF STORAGE 1299 N. Imperial Ave. El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
11560 Tennessee Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90064
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
KBM Properties LLC
Residence Address:
14866 Espola Road Poway, CA 92064
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 352-6859
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Limited Liability Company 201207210177
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X
6)
B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
04/24/2021
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Keith Monroe, Managing Member
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 03/25/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 03/24/2026
Rebecca Leyva Deputy Clerk
L055 A9,16,23,30
090 Legal Ads|
L056 A9
090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS CALLING FOR BIDS CENTRAL UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT
Project 1: CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL AUTO SHOP ROOFING Project 2: CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL SITE SECURITY IMPROVEMENTS Project 3: SOUTHWEST HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS COURT SEAL Project 4: SOUTHWEST HIGH SCHOOL PUBLIC ADDRESS SYSTEM UPGRADE, PHASE II Bid Deadline: May 4, 2021 2:00 p.m. Place of Bid Receipt: CENTRAL UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT DISTRICT OFFICE 351 ROSS AVE EL CENTRO CA 92243 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the CENTRAL UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT of IMPERIAL COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, acting by and through its Governing Board, hereinafter referred to as "DISTRICT," will receive up to, but not later than, the above-stated time, sealed bids for the award of a contract for the above project. There shall be separate contract documents for each project listed above. There shall be separate base bids and alternates for each project listed above. The work generally consists of modernization and improvements to Central and Southwest High School as described in the bidding documents. Bids shall be received in the place identified above. Those bids timely received shall be opened and publicly read aloud at the above-stated time and place. Proposed forms of Contract Documents are available upon request at the Architects office and plan room located at: SANDERS, INC. ARCHITECTURE / ENGINEERING 1102 INDUSTRY WAY EL CENTRO CA 92243 Phone: 760 353 5440 Fax: 760 353 5442 Email: chrissy@sanders-inc.com CONSTRUCT CONNECT Email: content@constructconnect.com Phone: 800 364 2059 There will be a non-refundable $ 100.00 fee required for each set of Contract Documents. Each General Contractor may check out not more than three (3) sets of documents; each Sub-Contractor may check out one (1) set. In accordance with the provisions of California Business and Professions Code Section 7028.15 and Public Contract Code Section 3300, the DISTRICT requires that the bidder possess applicable classification(s) of contractor's license(s) at the time the bid is submitted. Any bidder not so licensed at the time of the bid opening will be rejected as non-responsive. All work must be completed within the calendar days specified in the Information for Bidders from the date specified in the Notice to Proceed. Time is of the essence. Failure to complete the work within the time set forth herein will result in the imposition of liquidated damages for each day of delay, in the amount set forth in the Information for Bidders. Each bid shall be accompanied by a bid security in the form of cash, a certified or cashier's check or bid bond in an amount not less than FIVE percent (5%) of the total bid price, payable to the District. The DISTRICT reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any irregularities or informalities in any bids or in the bidding process. As required by Section 1773 of the California Labor Code, the California Department of Industrial Relations has determined the general prevailing rates of per diem wages in the locality in which the work is to be performed. Copies of these wage rate determinations, entitled PREVAILING WAGE SCALE, are maintained at: DEPARTMENT OF INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS DIVISION OF LABOR STATISTICS AND RESEARCH 455 GOLDEN GATE AVENUE, 8TH FLOOR PO BOX 420603 SAN FRANCISCO CA 94102-0603 415 703 4774 www.dir.ca.gov/dlsr/pwd and are available to any interested party upon request. The successful bidder upon award of the contract shall post a copy of this document at each work site. It shall be mandatory upon the successful bidder to whom the contract is awarded, and upon any subcontractor listed, to pay not less than the specified rates to all workers employed by them for the Project. No contractor or subcontractor may be listed on this bid proposal unless registered with the Department of Industrial Relations (DIR) pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. No contractor or subcontractor may be awarded this project unless registered with the DIR pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. This project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the DIR. No bidder may withdraw any bid for a period of SIXTY (60) calendar days after the date set for the opening of bids. Pursuant to Section 22300 of the Public Contract Code, the Agreement will contain provisions permitting the successful bidder to substitute securities for any monies withheld by the DISTRICT to ensure performance under the Agreement or permitting payment of retentions earned directly into escrow. There will be a mandatory pre-bid conference on the date and time listed below: Project 1: Auto Shop Roofing Wednesday, April 21, 2021 9:00 A.M. Project 2: Site Security Improvements Wednesday, April 21, 2021 10:00 A.M. Project 3: Tennis Court Seal Wednesday, April 21, 2021 11:00 A.M. Project 4: Public Address System Upgrade, Phase II Wednesday, April 21, 2021 11:30 A.M. Each pre-bid conference will be held at the job site: Central High School 1001 W Brighton Ave. El Centro, CA 92243 Southwest High School 2001 Ocotillo Drive El Centro, CA 92243 CENTRAL UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT L060 A9,16
090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE TO BIDDERS FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF PAVEMENT REHABILITATION (APMS 1 & 2) PROJECT AT THE IMPERIAL COUNTY AIRPORT
Sealed proposals for the construction of the Pavement Rehabilitation (APMS 1 & 2) Project contract will be received at the Office of the Clerk to the Board of Supervisors, 940 Main Street, Suite 209, El Centro, CA 92243 until 3:30 PM, local time, April 28, 2021 and there, at said office, at said time, publicly opened and read aloud. The proposed project generally includes reconstructing the pavement on the North Apron at the Imperial County Airport. New pavement markings will then be placed on the apron. The Contractor must have a Class A license to perform this work. The Contractor shall have and shall maintain the proper Contractor license from award of contract through contract acceptance (per Public Contract Code 10164). Bid documents will be available on the Imperial County Department of Public Works (Public Works) website (https://publicworks.imperialcounty.org) under the "Projects out to bid" section at no charge. Hard copy(ies) of the PLANS, SPECIFICATIONS, AND CONTRACT DOCUMENTS can be obtained Monday through Friday 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM (PDT) at: Imperial County Department of Public Works 155 South 11th Street El Centro, CA, 92243 Phone (442) 265-1818 A one hundred dollar ($100) non-refundable fee for each hardcopy bid package set of the contract documents is required. Those desiring to pick up bid sets shall call to reserve a copy of bid documents to ensure the availability Each proposal must conform and be responsive to the contract documents and must be accompanied by a certified check or bid bond, in the amount of ten percent (10%) of the total maximum proposal price for the contract in the form and subject to the conditions provided in the Preparation of Proposal. Requests concerning this project must be made in writing and submitted via email to the following personnel: _____________________________________________________________________ C&S Engineers, Inc. Imperial County Department of Public Works Richard Graham, P.E Jenell Guerrero, MPA rgraham@cscos.com jenellguerrero@co.imperial.ca.us To be given consideration, requests must be received no later than 5:00 PM, local time, April 22, 2021. Any supplemental instructions will be in the form of written addenda, which, when issued, will be sent and/or posted on the Public Works website not later than seventy-two (72) hours prior to the date fixed for the opening of bids. All addenda so issued shall become Part of the Contract and acknowledged by Bidder. Failure of any Bidder to receive any such addenda or interpretation shall not relieve said Bidder from any obligation under his bid submitted. A pre-bid conference/facility walkthrough has been scheduled in order to review the specific requirements of this contract and walk the project site. The pre-bid conference/facility walkthrough is scheduled for April 20, 2021 at 10:00 AM, local time at: Imperial County Airport Administration Office 1099 Airport Road Imperial, CA 92251 Contact: Jenell Guerrero, MPA Telephone No.: (442) 265-1815 Attendance at the Pre-Bid conference/facility walkthrough is MANDATORY. Any firm that does not attend the mandatory site visit/briefing shall not be eligible to submit a bid proposal. The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities in the proposal, and to reject any and all proposals.
Blanca Acosta Clerk of the Board County of Imperial
L063 A9
090 Legal Ads|
LIEN SALE- 1998 ACUR INTEGRA VIN# CA LIC# IOCTL LIEN SALE 04-26-21 10:00 AM 2294 CLEVELAND AVE SALTON CITY CA JH4DC2317WS002428 92274. L A9
