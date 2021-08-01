090 Legal Ads|
Notice of Public Hearing City of Imperial Planning Commission
Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held by the City of Imperial Planning Commission on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 6:30 P.M. The public hearing will be held at the City of Imperial Council Chambers located at 200 W. 9th Street, Imperial, CA 92251. The purpose of the public hearing is to hear comments from the public regarding a Conditional Use Permit (CUP 21-08) to allow for the use and operation of a 108-room hotel with indoor pool and on-site restaurant serving alcohol for on-site consumption at the following address: 1500 North Imperial Avenue, Imperial, CA 92251 & APN#:063-010-023. Copies of the application and other pertinent information are available for review at the Community Development Department at Imperial City Hall during regular business hours. If you would like to know more about the proposed project prior to the public hearing, please contact Othon Mora, Community Development Director at the Community Development Department (760) 355-1152 or via email at omora@cityofimperial.org. Any person desiring to comment on the above project may do so in writing or may appear in person at the public hearing. Written comments should be directed to Ms. Debra Jackson, City Clerk, City of Imperial, 420 South Imperial Avenue; Imperial, CA 92251. Please reference the project name in all written correspondence. Debra Jackson City Clerk L288 Au1
Notice of Availability Rule 310 Operational Development Fee Annual Accountability Report FY 2020-2021
On November 6, 2007, the Imperial County Air Pollution Control District Board of Directors adopted Rule 310 Operational Development Fee as a mechanism to help mitigate air impacts resulting from the operation of new commercial and residential developments in Imperial County. Redistribution of collected funds during a given fiscal year provide a sound method for emission reduction projects throughout Imperial County. Section E.7 of Rule 310 requires the ICAPCD to prepare and publish on August 1st of each calendar year an annual accountability report which discloses the total amount of off-site fees received; total monies spent; total monies remaining; a list of all projects funded; total emissions reductions realized; and the overall cost-effectiveness factor for the projects funded. The published report covers fiscal year 2020-2021. For immediate access to the Rule 310 Operational Development Fee Annual Accountability Report, please visit the ICAPCD website at https://apcd.imperialcounty.org/rules-and-regulations/. Alternatively, a hard copy of the report is available for review at the main ICAPCD office at 150 S 9th St., El Centro, CA. L290 Au1
REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL(S) Air Pollution Mitigation Projects
The Imperial County Air Pollution Control District (ICAPCD) is now accepting proposals to help mitigate NOx and PM10 emissions throughout Imperial County. To assist applicants, section E.5 of the Rule 310 Operational Development Fee outlines the minimum requirements for each project proposal. Section E.6 outlines the evaluation and recommendation process, based on the cost-effectiveness of each project. The County of Imperial, Cities, private developers, and the public have an equal opportunity to apply for the available funds collected during the Fiscal Year (FY) 2020-2021. Please refer to the Rule 310 Accountability Report published by August 1 of each calendar year on the ICAPCD website. A hard copy of the Accountability Report is available for review at our office at 150 S. 9th Street, El Centro, CA. All project proposals are due to the ICAPCD no later than the close of business (5:00 pm) on November 1, 2021, unless other prior arrangements have been made with ICAPCD staff. Please remit a signed hard copy of your proposal(s) to:
Imperial County Air Pollution Control District 150 South Ninth Street El Centro, CA 92243 Attn: Curtis Blondell or Ismael Garcia
This notice and Rule 310 applications are available on the Imperial County Air Pollution Control website under "Requests for Proposals" at https://apcd.imperialcounty.org/request-for-proposal/. Alternatively, you may call the office at 442.265.1800 and speak with either Curtis Blondell or Ismael Garcia. L291 Au1
