NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE TS No.: C.377-044 APN: 049-181-014-000 Title Order No.: 18-224602 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 9/15/2015. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier's check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: *MANUEL BUENROSTRO , JR.*, A MARRIED MAN, AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY Duly Appointed Trustee: PROBER AND RAPHAEL, ALC Recorded 9/17/2015 as Instrument No. 2015019594 in book N/A, page N/A of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Imperial County, California, Date of Sale: 9/16/2021 at 2:00 PM Place of Sale: At the north entrance to the county courthouse, 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $181,316.34 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 675 SOUTH 5TH STREET BRAWLEY California 92227 A.P.N.: 049-181-014-000 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder's office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 683-2468 or visit this Internet Web site www.servicelinkasap.com, using the file number assigned to this case C.377-044. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. For sales conducted after January 1, 2021:NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an "eligible tenant buyer," you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an "eligible bidder," you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (800) 683-2468, or visit this internet website www.servicelinkasap.com, using the file number assigned to this case C.377-044 to find the date on which the trustee's sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee's sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee's sale. If you think you may qualify as an "eligible tenant buyer" or "eligible bidder," you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Date: 8/12/2021 PROBER AND RAPHAEL, ALC 20750 Ventura Blvd. #100 Woodland Hills, California 91364 Sale Line: (800) 683-2468 Rita Terzyan, Trustee Sale Officer A-4733630 08/26/2021, 09/02/2021, 09/10/2021 L322 Au26,S2,10
NOTICE OF FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT AND INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS
August 26, 2021 City of El Centro 1249 Main Street El Centro, CA 92243 This Notice shall satisfy the above-cited two separate but related procedural notification requirements.
REQUEST FOR RELEASE OF FUNDS
On or about September 13, 2021, the City of El Centro will submit a request to HUD Los Angeles Field Office for the release of CDBG funds under Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, as amended, to undertake a Housing Rehabilitation Program. The city-wide program provides funding for low interest, deferred payment loans to low and moderate-income qualified resident within the El Centro city limits who own and occupy their home and need financial assistance to make needed repairs, rehabilitation/reconstruction, or weatherization to their single-family residences. Assistance typically includes home repairs such as HVAC, plumbing, electrical, drywall, insulation, siding, painting, replacement of major appliances and fixtures, drive-ways, sidewalks, and demolition of unsafe auxiliary structures such as storage units on permanent foundation and carports. All homes will be tested for Lead and Asbestos when appropriate and identified issues will be addressed in the scope of work if needed. No acquisitions are involved and usually there will be no ground disturbance, except in instances where foundation stabilization is required. Funding Amount: $165,000 Grant Number: B-20-MC-06-0596 Funding Amount: $165,000 Grant Number: B-20-MC-06-0596 Tier 1 Broad Review: Specifically, the project area has been studied and compliance with the following laws and authorities have been established in this Tier 1 Review: Coastal Barriers Resource Act, Coastal Zone Management Act, Clean Air Act, Endangered Species Act, Explosive and Flammable Hazards, Farmland Protection Act, Sole Source Aquifers, Wild and Scenic River Act, Wetland Protection, and Environmental Justice. Purpose: Support of the Housing Rehabilitation Program to assist low-moderate income property owners residing in homes allowing for repairs from emergency to eligible reconstruction. Location: Citywide. Specific addresses will be assessed in the site specific, Tier 2 reviews. Tier 2 Site Specific Review: The site-specific reviews will cover the following laws and authorities not addressed in the Tier 1 broad review: Airport Hazards, National Flood Insurance Program requirements, Air Quality, Contamination and Toxic Substances, Floodplain Management, Historic Preservation, and Noise Abatement and Control.
FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT
The City of El Centro has determined that the project will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) on file at the City of El Centro, Department of Community Services, Economic Development Division, 1249 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243 and may be examined or copied on weekdays from 8:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. The Environmental Review Record can also be located online at https://www.onecpd.info/environmental-review/environmental-review-records.
PUBLIC COMMENTS
Any individual, group, or agency disagreeing with this determination or wishing to comment on the project may submit written comments to the City of El Centro, Community Services Department, 1249 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243. All comments received by September 10, 2021, will be considered by the City of El Centro prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds. Comments should specify which part of this Notice they are addressing.
RELEASE OF FUNDS
The City of El Centro certifies to the HUD Los Angeles Field Office that Marcela Piedra in her capacity as City Manager consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. HUD'S approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities, and allows the City of El Centro to use Program funds.
OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS
HUD will consider objections to its release of funds and the City of El Centro's certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer or other officer of the City of El Centro approved by HUD; (b) the City of El Centro has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR Part 58; (c) the grant recipient or other participants in the project have committed funds or incurred costs not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by HUD; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58) and shall be addressed to HUD (Attn: Environmental Officer), Los Angeles Field Office at 300 N. Los Angeles Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012 or by fax (213) 894-8111. Potential objectors should contact HUD to verify the actual last day of the objection period. Marcela Piedra City Manager L328 Au26
