APN: 054-556-001-000 TS No: CA05000230-19-1 TO No: 190762850-CA-VOI NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED December 14, 2017. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On September 3, 2019 at 02:00 PM, at the North entrance to the County Courthouse, 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on December 21, 2017 as Instrument No. 2017028059, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Imperial County, California, executed by ANDRES G. CARRENO, A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY, as Trustor(s), in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. as nominee for UNITED WHOLESALE MORTGAGE as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold "as is". The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1199 FIELDVIEW AVE, EL CENTRO, CA 92243-9114 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee's Sale is estimated to be $282,989.70 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary's bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier's check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee's Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder's sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder's office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call In Source Logic at 702-659-7766 for information regarding the Trustee's Sale or visit the Internet Web site address listed below for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA05000230-19-1. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: July 23, 2019 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA05000230-19-1 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone: 949-252-8300 TDD: 866-660-4288 Myron Ravelo, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ON LINE AT www.insourcelogic.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: In Source Logic AT 702-659-7766 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose.Order Number 62602, Pub Dates: 08/07/2019, 08/14/2019, 08/21/2019, IMPERIAL VALLEY PRESS - NORTH EDITION L077 Au7,14,21
A&R Construction is currently looking for qualified MBE/WBE (Womens Business Enterprises) to bid the Seeley Water Distribution System Improvements.
All Trades welcome please contact Johnnie Combs at (760) 344-4653 or email @ johnnie@aandrconstruction.com Bid Date 08/29/19 @ 11:00 A.M.
L082 Au11,14,18,21,25,28
Notice of Sale
Notice is hereby given pursuant to section 21707 of the Business and Professions code, "The California Self- Service Storage Facility Act" that the following units containing miscellaneous household goods, personal items, furniture and clothing belonging to the persons indicated will be sold at public auction on August 30, 2019 at 9:00 A.M. at 1111 So. 3rd St. El Centro, CA 92243. Rubn Garcia-6048, Irene I. Velazquez-5009, Delfino P. Matus-5005, Rosalba Caro-5020, Vicky Castro-5002, Elena Reyes 7007, Deborah Torres-4155, Michelle Vega-4038, Ricardo P. Sanchez-4145, Alberto Perez-7028, Carlos L. Hernandez-4139, Melanie C. Polangco-4079, U.S. Security Associates, Inc.-3006 L101 Au21,27
SUMMARY OF ADOPTED ORDINANCE NO. 1399.13
At its regular meeting of August 13, 2019, the Board of Directors of the Coachella Valley Water District ("CVWD") adopted an ordinance which revises certain provisions of the Regulations Governing Domestic Water Service to terminate domestic service for nonpayment. The recorded vote of the Board is as follows: AYES: Powell, O'Dowd, Bianco NOES: None ABSTAIN: None ABSENT: Estrada, Nelson A certified copy of the full Ordinance No. 1399.13 is posted in CVWD offices along with the names of those directors voting for and against the Ordinance. CVWD's offices are located at the following addresses: Steve Robbins Administration Building 75-515 Hovley Lane East Palm Desert, CA 92211 Palm Desert Operations 75-525 Hovley Lane East Palm Desert, CA 92211 Coachella Office 51-501 Tyler Street Coachella, CA 92236 Summary of Ordinance: The Ordinance revises the amount, timing and conditions for imposing the Delinquency Fee and establishes the date upon which the revisions will go into effect. Said provisions address the following: 1. Amended Part 4 to clarify that the District may transfer service from a Tenant back to the Property Owner at the discretion of the District. 2. Amended Part 6 to define delinquency as not paying a bill within 15 days of the date the bill is rendered. 3. Amended Part 7 to state what specific information will be included on delinquency notices, commit the District to posting notice at the property 48 hours prior to termination if the District was unable successfully to contact the Customer, and commit the District to not terminate service for nonpayment while an appeal of the Customer's bill is pending. 3. Added reduced restoration of service fees to Appendix 15 that will apply to a Customer who demonstrates to the District a household income below 200% of the federal poverty line. DATED: August 21, 2019 /s/ Sylvia Bermudez Sylvia Bermudez, Clerk of the Board Coachella Valley Water District L102 Au21
NOTICE OF PRELIMINARY DECISION TO ISSUE AN AUTHORITY TO CONSTRUCT PERMIT TO CALENERGY OPEATING CORP., REGION 2 GEOTHERMAL POWER PLANT
Pursuant to Rule 206, of Imperial County Air Pollution Control District (ICAPCD) Rules and Regulations, the Air Pollution Control Officer (APCO) has made a preliminary decision to grant CalEnergy Operating Corp., Region 2 Plant an Amended Authority to Construct Permit to add a cell to the Vulcan cooling tower, to add a Hydrochloric Acid tank with a scrubber, administrative corrections for engines specs, and other administrative changes. This facility is located at 7001 Gentry Road, Calipatria, CA. The Project will result in a voluntary reduction of PM10 emissions. Authority to Construct Permit #1891F-6 will include conditions to ensure that all ICAPCD requirements will be satisfied. The Public has an opportunity to submit comments on this permit and request that the ICAPCD hold a Public Hearing. Written comments regarding the proposed decisions will be received by the ICAPCD for a period of thirty (30) days after publication of this notice. The closing date for the submission of any comments is September 20, 2019. The application and supporting documentation may be examined at the Air Pollution Control District Office, 150 South Ninth Street, El Centro, CA 92243. If you have any questions or would like to have more information about this permit, please contact Israel Hernandez, ICAPCD Senior Engineer at (442) 265-1800. L104 Au21
Thomas W. Storey Law Offices of Thomas W. Storey, APLC 222 South 8th Street El Centro, CA 92243 Attorney For: Richard Thompson
AMENDED Notice of Proposed Action Independent Administration of Estates Act ESTATE OF: Charles Samuel Thompson Case Number EPR000252
Notice: If you do not object in writing or obtain a court order preventing the action proposed below, you will be treated as if you consented to the proposed action and you may not object after the proposed action has been taken. If you object, the personal representative may take the proposed action only under court supervision. An objection form is on the reverse. If you wish to object, you may use the form or prepare your own written objection. 1. The personal representative (executor or administrator) of the estate of the deceased is (names): Richard Thompson 2. The personal representative has authority to administer the estate without court supervision under the Independent Administration of Estates Act (Prob. Code, 10400 et seq.) a. X with full authority under the act. b. with limited authority under the act (there is no authority, without court supervision, to (1) sell or exchange real property or (2) grant an option to purchase real property or (3) borrow money with the loan secured by an encumbrance upon real property). 3. On or after (date): August 27, 2019, the personal representative will take the following action without court supervision (describe in specific terms here or in Attachment 3): The proposed action is described in an attachment labeled Attachment 3. To sell the real property located at 1716 Lenrey Avenue, El Centro, California to the offer made by Zachary H. and Shawna M. Dillon in the purchase price of $250,000.00 and any other bids can be placed by 3:00 pm on the 27th of August, 2019, at the location of 222 South 8th Street, El Centro, CA: 760-352-1311. 4. X Real property transaction (Check this box and complete item 4b if the proposed actin involves a sale or exchange or a grant of an option to purchase real property.) a. The material terms of the transaction are specified in item 3, including any sale price and the amout of or method of calculating any commission or compensation to an agent or broker. b. $140,000.00 is the value of the subject property in the probate inventory. No inventory yet. NOTICE: A sale of real property without court supervison means that the sale will NOT be presented to the court for confirmation at a hearing at which higher bids for the property may be presented and the property sold to the highest bidder. L107 Au21,22,28
