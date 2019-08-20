090 Legal Ads|
ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NUMBER ECU000992
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: Cindy Leu filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present Name: Cindy Leu Proposed Name Cynthia Keila Leu
THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter shall appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING September 24, 2019 at 8:30 am in Dept. 7 at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243
A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in this following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Imperial Valley Press Date: 7-29-19
Jeffrey B. Jones Judge of the Superior Court
CALIFORNIA AUCTION AD
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property Pursuant to Lien Sale per California Self Storage Act Chapter 10. Undersigned will sell items at www.storagetreasures.com sale by competitive bidding ending on September 3, 2019 at 11:30am. Where said property has been stored at which are located at:
StaxUp Storage El Centro, 902 E Evan Hewes Hwy, El Centro CA 92243 County of Imperial, State of California.
The following tenants: Roxine Zamora, Josh Cannon, Oscar Perea Fernandez, Jorge Luis Hernandez, Traci Nichols. Items to be sold include but not limited to personal property containing boxes, household items, clothing, and tools. Purchases must be paid at the time with Cash Only. All purchases sold as is and must be removed within 24 hours of the time of sale. Sale subject to cancellation up to the time of sale, company reserves the right to refuse any online bids.
Gila Electronics of Yuma, Inc is constructing a two-way radio antenna tower approximately 178 feet in height at SE of Intersection of W. Date Street & Highway 111 in Calapatria, Ca The form 854 file number for the registration of this Antenna Structure is A1141222. Interested persons may raise environmental concerns about the proposed structure by filing a request for Environmental review with the Federal Communications Commission and the FCC strongly encourages interested parties to file requests for Environmental review online, and that instructions for making such filings can be found at www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest; and the mailing address for interested parties that would prefer to file a request for Environmental review by paper copy: FCC requests for Environmental review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th St SW, Washington, Dc 20554 L099 Au20
