CITY OF BRAWLEY NOTICE AND INVITATION TO BIDDERS 2020 LEGION STREET IMPROVEMENTS PROJECT PHASE 3 FROM KELLEY AVENUE TO THE CITY OF BRAWLEY WEST CITY LIMITS STBGL 5167(042) SPECIFICATION NO. 2020-04
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sealed bids for 2020 LEGION STREET IMPROVEMENTS PROJECT PHASE 3 will be received by the City of Brawley (City) in the offices of the City Clerk, 383 Main Street, Brawley, California 92227 until 2:00 P.M. Local Time, on March 2, 2021, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud. No late bids will be accepted. The Contract for the work advertised will be awarded to the lowest responsible bidder. The city reserves the right to reject all bids, waive any irregularities, or dispense with further bidding. BID BOND: Shall be completed in the forms provided as per Instructions to Bidders, and accompanied by a Certified Check, Cashier's Check, or a Bid Bond executed in favor of the City of Brawley in an amount of ten percent of the bid, to be forfeited as fixed and liquidated damages should bidder neglect or refuse to enter into a contract. LIQUIDATED DAMAGES: Liquidated Damages of $500.00 per calendar day are included in this project. PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The Work to be done consists of furnishing all materials, equipment, tools, labor, and incidentals as required by the Plans, Specifications, and contract documents. The City of Brawley intends to improve Legion Street from the intersection of Kelley Avenue to the City of Brawley West City Limits. The improvements consist of micro-milling 1/2-inch (0.04 feet) for the thru lanes of the street and 1-inch within shoulder areas (as illustrated on the section details on sheet 7) for an approximate width of 47 feet. After micro-milling activities have been completed the contractor shall install a 0.5-inch (0.04 feet) conventional 3/8-inch Hot Mix Asphalt leveling course. The contractor shall then install a paving mat interlayer. After the contractor installs the paving mat interlayer, the contractor shall then install a 2-inch (0.167 feet) of 3/4-inch Asphalt Rubber Hot Mix. The improvements also consist of installation sidewalks and a P.C.C. handicap ramp. It is intended that the work be completed in every respect under the Contract, and such items or details not mentioned above that are required by the Contract documents shall be furnished, performed, placed, constructed, or installed by the Contractor. COMPLETION OF WORK: The work must be completed within 45 calendar days after the commencement date stated in the Notice to Proceed. CONTRACTOR'S LICENSE: The contractor shall have a State of California Classification "A" Contractor's license to perform the work. A bid submitted by any contractor not properly licensed at the time of bid opening shall be considered non-responsive and will be rejected. PRE-BID MEETING: A Pre-Bid Meeting will be held to familiarize all interested bidders with the conditions of the project and the project site. The meeting will convene at 10:00 a.m., at the Administration Building, 383 Main Street, Brawley, CA on February 16, 2021, with a walkthrough of the project site after the meeting. DISADVANTAGED BUSINESS ENTERPRISE (DBE): The City of Brawley has a DBE goal of Fourteen Percent (14%) for this project DEPARTMENT OF INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS-REGISTRATION REQUIREMENT FOR AWARD: No contractor or subcontractor may be listed on a bid proposal for a public works project unless registered with the Department of Industrial Relations according to Labor Code section 1725.5 [with limited exceptions from this requirement for bid purposes only under Labor Code section 1771.1(a)]. No contractor or subcontractor may be awarded a contract for public work on a public works project (awarded on or after April 1, 2015) unless registered with the Department of Industrial Relations according to Labor Code section 1725.5. This project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the Department of Industrial Relations FEDERAL & STATE PREVAILING WAGE RATES: Per the provisions of California Labor Code Sections 1770, et seq., as amended, the Director of the Department of Industrial Relations has determined the general prevailing rate of per diem wages per the standards outlined in such Sections for the locality in which the WORK is to be performed. It shall be mandatory upon the CONTRACTOR to whom the WORK is awarded and upon any subcontractor under CONTRACTOR to pay not less than said specified rates to all workers employed by them in the execution of the WORK. Statutory provisions for penalties for failure to pay Prevailing Wage Rates will be enforced. STATE PREVAILING WAGE RATES: According to the Labor Code of the State of California, the Director of Industrial Relations has determined the general prevailing rate of wages and employer payments for health and welfare, vacation, pension and similar purposes applicable to the work to be done. These rates and scales are attached to this package. The contractor to whom the contract is awarded and the subcontractors under him must pay not less than these rates for this area to all workers employed in the execution of this contract. APPRENTICES: Attention is directed to the provisions of Sections 1777.5 and 1777.6 of the Labor Code Concerning the employment of apprentices by the Contractor or any subcontractor under him. It shall be the Contractor's responsibility to ensure that all persons shall comply with the requirements of said sections in the employment of apprentices. RETENTION: City will retain a portion of the Contract price as required by law. The Contractor may substitute securities in place of the retained funds withheld by the City. Alternatively, an escrow agreement, in the form prescribed under Ca. Public Contract Code 22300, may be used by the Contractor. BIDDING DOCUMENTS: Bidding documents may be obtained from the Office of the City Clerk, 383 Main Street, Brawley, CA 92227, (760) 351-3059 Monday thru Friday from 8 am - 12 pm and 1 pm - 5 pm (closed from 12 pm - 1 pm) for $50.00 (non-refundable) for each set of contract documents. Bidding documents will be mailed to the bidder at the bidder's request; however, the City will not be responsible for delays in mail delivery. Only those firms who have purchased the bid documents will be directly provided any addendums that may be issued for this project before the bid opening date. Questions during the bidding process shall be directed to Mr. Andres Miramontez, 180 South Western Avenue, Brawley, CA., Telephone (760) 344-5800 ext. 14, Fax (760) 344-5612 or by email at amiramontez@brawley-ca.gov, no later than 5:00 p.m. February 19, 2021. PUBLISHED: IMPERIAL VALLEY PRESS Alma Benavides, City Clerk January 28, 2021 February 15, 2021 L943 J28,F15
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
1. Notice is hereby given that the governing board ("Board") of the Calexico Unified School District ("District") will receive sealed bids for the following products no later than the specified bid dead line: [PUBLIC SAFETY SIMULATORS] BID NO. 2021-0305 2. Bid documents will be available on or after February 8, 2021, for download at the following link: https://www.cusdk12.org/Departments/Business-Services/Purchasing/Public- Bids/index.html ("Contract Documents") 3. Sealed bids will be received until 12:00p.m., March 5th, 2021, at the District's Business Servic es Department located at: 901 Andrade Avenue, Calexico, CA 92231. Sealed bids may be opened by the District at or after that time and will be publicly read aloud. Any bid that is submitted after this time shall be nonresponsive and returned to the bidder. Any claim by a bidder of error in its bid must be made in compliance with section 5100 et seq. of the Public Contract Code. 4. All bids shall be on the form provided by the District. Each bid must conform and be responsive to all pertinent Contract Documents. 5. The District shall award the contract, if it awards it at all, to the lowest responsive responsible bidder based on: A. The base bid amount only. 6. The Board reserves the right to reject any and all bids and/or waive any irregularity in any bid re ceived. If the District awards the contract, the security of unsuccessful bidder(s) shall be returned within sixty (60) days from the time the award is made. Unless otherwise required by law, no bid der may withdraw its bid for ninety (90) days after the date of the bid opening. L955 F8,15
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
1. Notice is hereby given that the governing board ("Board") of the Calexico Unified School District ("District") will receive sealed bids for the following services no later than the specified bid dead line: [SOLID WASTER AND RECYCLING SERVICES] BID NO. 2021-0308 2. Bid documents will be available on or after February 15, 2021, for download at the following link: https://www.cusdk12.org/Departments/Business-Services/Purchasing/Public- Bids/index.html
("Contract Documents").
3. Sealed bids will be received until 12:00p.m., March 8, 2021, at the District's Business Services Department located at: 901 Andrade Avenue, Calexico, CA 92231. Sealed bids may be opened by the District at or after that time and will be publicly read aloud. Any bid that is submitted after this time shall be nonresponsive and returned to the bidder. Any claim by a bidder of error in its bid must be made in compliance with section 5100 et seq. of the Public Contract Code. 4. All bids shall be on the form provided by the District. Each bid must conform and be responsive to all pertinent Contract Documents. 5. The District shall award the contract, if it awards it at all, to the lowest responsive responsible bidder based on: A. The base bid amount only. 6. The Board reserves the right to reject any and all bids and/or waive any irregularity in any bid re ceived. If the District awards the contract, the security of unsuccessful bidder(s) shall be returned within sixty (60) days from the time the award is made. Unless otherwise required by law, no bid der may withdraw its bid for ninety (90) days after the date of the bid opening. L967 F15,22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF BULK SALE (SEC 6104, 6105 U.C.C.) Escrow No. 21-6551-DB
Notice is hereby given to creditors of the within named Seller that a bulk sale is about to be made of the assets described below. The name(s) and business address(es) of the seller(s) are: SC RETAIL, LLC, 1690 S 4TH ST, EL CENTRO, CA 92243 The location in California of the chief executive office of the Seller is: SAME As listed by the Seller, all other business names and addresses used by the seller within three years before the date such list was sent or delivered to the buyer are: NONE The name(s) and business address(es) of the buyer(s) are: PETROMART RETAIL GROUP INC, 1690 S 4TH ST, EL CENTRO, CA 92243 The assets to be sold are described in general as: FURNITURE, FIXTURES, AND EQUIPMENT, INVENTORY AND LIQUOR LICENSE and which are located at: 1690 S 4TH ST, EL CENTRO, CA 92243 The business name used by the Seller at that location is : EL CENTRO SHELL The anticipated date of the bulk sale is MARCH 4, 2021 at the office of: CALIFORNIA BUSINESS ESCROW, INC, 1748 MAIN STREET, ESCALON, CA 95320 This bulk sale is subject to California Uniform Commercial Code Section 6106.2. If so subject, the name and address of the person with whom claims may be filed is: CALIFORNIA BUSINESS ESCROW, INC, 1748 MAIN STREET, ESCALON, CA 95320, and the last day for filing claims shall be MARCH 3, 2021, which is the business day before the sale date specified above. Dated: JANUARY 19, 2021 BUYER: PETROMART RETAIL GROUP INC, A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION 193024 IMPERIAL VALLEY PRESS 2/15/2021 L972 F15
