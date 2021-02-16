090 Legal Ads|
CITY OF BRAWLEY NOTICE AND INVITATION TO BIDDERS PURCHASE OF ROCK PRODUCTS, ASPHALT CEMENT CONCRETE & OTHER MISCELLANEOUS STREET PRODUCTS SPECIFICATION NO. 2021-03
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sealed bids for Purchase of Rock Products, Asphalt Cement Concrete & Other Miscellaneous Street Products will be received by the City of Brawley (City) in the offices of the City Clerk, 383 Main Street, Brawley, California 92227 until 2:00 P.M. Local Time, on February 25, 2021, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud. No late bids will be accepted. The Contract for the work advertised will be awarded to the lowest responsible bidder. The city reserves the right to reject all bids, waive any irregularities, or dispense with further bidding. BID BOND: Shall be completed in the forms provided as per Instructions to Bidders, and accompanied by a Certified Check, Cashier's Check, or a Bid Bond executed in favor of the City of Brawley in an amount of ten percent of the bid, to be forfeited as fixed and liquidated damages should bidder neglect or refuse to enter into a contract. PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Bidder shall furnish and deliver rock products, asphalt cement concrete, and other miscellaneous street products upon request to the Public Works Department, 180 South Western Avenue, Brawley, CA 92227. It is intended that the products be completed in every respect under the Contract, and such items or details not mentioned above that are required by the Contract documents shall be furnished, performed, placed, by the Contractor. CONTRACT PERIOD: The contract period shall be for two years from the date of the Notice to Proceed. If mutually agreeable by both parties, the Contract may be extended for an additional twenty-four months on a month-to-month basis. PRE-BID MEETING: A Pre-Bid Meeting will be held to familiarize all interested bidders with the conditions of the project and the project site. The meeting will convene at 10:00 a.m., at the Administration Building, 383 Main Street, Brawley, CA on February 17, 2021. BIDDING DOCUMENTS: Bidding documents may be obtained from the Office of the City Clerk, 383 Main Street, Brawley, CA 92227, (760) 351-3059 Monday thru Friday from 8 am - 12 pm and 1 pm - 5 pm closed from 12 pm - 1 pm at no cost for bidding documents. Bidding documents will be mailed to the bidder at the bidder's request; however, the City will not be responsible for delays in mail delivery. Questions during the bidding process shall be directed to Mr. Juan Antunez, 180 South Western Avenue, Brawley, CA., Telephone (760) 344-5800 ext. 13, or via email: at jantunez@brawley-ca.gov, no later than 5:00 p.m. February 18, 2021. LOCAL BIDDER PREFERENCE: The City has adopted a Local Bidder Preference Policy for the Award of Contracts. Specifics of the policy are included in the General Conditions. PUBLISHED: IMPERIAL VALLEY PRESS Alma Benavides, City Clerk February 04, 2021 February 16, 2021
COUNTY OF IMPERIAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
ETX, LLC
Rescind Zone Change #18-0006 and reinstate Conditional Zone Change #06-001.1 Date of Meeting: March 02, 2021 Time of Meeting: 11:00 a.m. Place of Meeting: 940 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243 Project Type / Number / Names: Rescind Zone Change #18-0006 and reinstate Conditional Zone Change # 06-0011 Project Name / Applicants: ETX, LLC El Toro Export Location: 96 E. Fawcett Road, Heber, CA (Assessor Parcel Number 054-250-012 & 014). PLEASE ACCEPT THIS AS A NOTICE TO INFORM YOU, as a property owner, tenant, or interested citizens, that the Board of Supervisors of the County of Imperial, California will conduct a public rehearing, as part of a scheduled meeting, on the following: 1. Adopt ordinance repealing Ordinance No. 1562 concerning approval of Zone Change # 18-0006, and authorizing the reinstatement of Conditional Zone Change #06-0011. 2. Adopt resolution repealing Resolution No. 2020-79 concerning approval of certain findings for Zone Change #18-0006. 3. Adopt resolution repealing Resolution No. 2020-78 concerning the adoption of the Mitigated Neg ative Declaration for Zone Change #18-0006. 4. Adopt the Notice of Exemption for the rescission of Ordinance No. 1562 and Resolution Nos. 2020-78 and 2020-79, and for the reinstatement of Conditional Zone Change #06-0011, pursu ant to CEQA Guidelines sections 15061, subdivision (b)(3) and 15031. All interested individuals are encouraged to attend and be heard. All supporting documentation may be reviewed at the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors Office located at 940 Main Street, Suite 209, El Centro, CA during regular business hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Environmental documentation is also available at www.icdps.com. Should you wish to participate and/or provide public comment via remotely please arrange with the Clerk of the Board prior to the scheduled hearing date. Si usted requiere esta informacin en espaol, por favor de llamar al (442) 265-1736.
BLANCA ACOSTA Clerk of the Board of Supervisors County of Imperial, State of California
NOTICE TO CONTRACTOR CALLING FOR BIDS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the COUNTY OF IMPERIAL, California, acting by and through its Board of Supervisors (hereinafter referred to as "COUNTY"), will receive up to, but not later than 2:00 p.m. on Friday, March 12, 2021, sealed bids for the award of a contract for the proposed project:
BRAWLEY ROAD YARD BUILDING REPLACEMENT LOCATED AT 4736 STATE HWY-111, BRAWLEY, CA 92227 COUNTY PROJECT NO. 5901ADM
The Contractor shall possess a California Contractors, B License, at the time this contract is awarded. Bids shall be received in the office of the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors, 940 Main Street, Suite 209, El Centro, California 92243, and shall be opened publicly and read aloud at the above stated time and place. Each bid package must conform and be responsive to the contract documents, bid sets are available starting on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at the following http://www.co.imperial.ca.us/publicwork/index.asp?fileinc=rfq&newsnumber=0 "Projects out to bid" at no charge and at Public Works, 155 South Eleventh Street, El Centro, CA, 92243, Phone (442) 265-1818, Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM (PDT) for a hard copy set for a fee. Those desiring to pick up bid sets shall call to reserve a copy of bid documents to ensure the availability. A one hundred dollar ($100) non-refundable fee for each hardcopy bid package set of the contract documents is required. Only those firms who have purchased the bid documents will be mailed any addendums that may be issued for this project prior to the bid opening date. Each bid shall be accompanied by the bid security referred to in the contract documents and the list of proposed subcontractors in the form of a certified or cashier check or a bid bond for ten percent (10%) of the maximum bid amount being proposed. In contracts involving expenditure in excess of ten thousand dollars ($10,000), the successful bidder shall file a payment bond in a penal sum at least equal to the full contract value as awarded. The bond shall be approved by COUNTY and shall be in the form set forth in the contract documents. The successful bidder shall also file a performance bond in a penal sum at least equal to the full contract value as awarded. A performance and payment bond must be filed for contracts involving expenditure in excess of twenty-five thousand dollars ($25,000), and may be required for contracts involving smaller expenditures at the option of COUNTY. A Contractor's and Subcontractor's Pre-Bid Conference will be held on the following date: February 23, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at:
County of Imperial County Administration Center Located at: 940 W. Main St. El Centro, CA 92243 Contact Person: Damian Bermudez, Senior CIP Project Technician Telephone: (442) 265-1818
Attendance at the Pre-Bid Conference and Facility Walkthrough is MANDATORY.
Before submitting a bid, ALL BIDDERS are required to examine the project site and fully inform themselves as to all existing site conditions and limitations. The bid proposal shall include the cost of all items necessary for the construction of the Project. Bidder shall not receive any additional compensation for costs resulting from conditions that Bidder could have discovered with due diligence prior to submitting a bid. Any potential bidder whom has been deemed ineligible to perform work on public works projects pursuant to Labor Code Sections 1777.1 or 1777.7 shall be prohibited from bidding on, being awarded a contract for, or performing work as a subcontractor on this project, or any other public works project within the state of California. COUNTY reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any irregularities or informalities in any bids or in the bidding. All information required by the bid forms must be completely and accurately provided. Numbers shall be stated in both words and figures where so indicated in the bid forms; conflicts between a number stated in words and in figures are governed by the words. Partially completed Bid Proposals, including bid forms with items left blank, or Bid Proposals submitted on other than the bid forms included herein are non-responsive and will be rejected. Bid Proposals not conforming to these instructions for bidders and the Notice to Contractors Calling for Bids may be deemed nonresponsive and rejected. Pursuant to Section 20103.8 of the Public Contract Code: A local agency may require a bid for a public works contract to include prices for items that may be added to, or deducted from, the scope of work in the contract for which the bid is being submitted. Whenever additive or deductive items are included in a bid, the bid solicitation shall specify which one of the following methods will be used to determine the lowest bid. In the absence of a specification, only the method provided by subdivision (a) will be used: (a) The lowest bid shall be the lowest bid price on the base contract without consideration of the prices on the additive or deductive items. A responsible bidder who submitted the lowest bid as determined by this section shall be awarded the contract, if it is awarded. This section does not preclude the local agency from adding to or deducting from the contract any of the additive or deductive items after the lowest responsible bidder has been determined.
COUNTY hereby affirms and notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated on the grounds of race, sex, color, or national origin in consideration for an award. Pursuant to section 1773 of the Labor Code, the general prevailing rate of wages in the County in which the work is to be done has been determined by the Director of the California Department of Industrial Relations and are on file and available from the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors located at the County Administration Center, 940 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243. The Director of Industrial Relations has determined the general prevailing rate of per diem wages in the locality in which this work is to be performed for each craft or type of worker needed to execute the contract which will be awarded to the successful bidder.
Use the following internet access URL: http://www.dir.ca.gov/dlsr/PWD/
It shall be mandatory upon the Contractor to whom the contract is awarded, and upon any subcontractor under it, to pay not less than the said specified rates to all workers employed by them in the execution of the contract. No bidder may withdraw their bid for a period of ninety (90) days after the date set for the opening of bids. Bidders are advised that they may elect to substitute securities for any retention of funds by the County to ensure performance under the Contract. At the request and expense of Bidder, securities equivalent to the amount retained shall be deposited with the County, or with a state or federally chartered bank in this state as the escrow agent, who shall then return the securities to Bidder once the Project has been completed. Alternatively, the Bidder may request, and the County shall make payment of retentions earned directly to the escrow agent at the expense of the Bidder. The Bidder, at its sole cost and expense, may direct the investment of the payments into securities, and the Bidder shall receive the interest earned on the investments. Once the Project has been completed, the Bidder shall receive from the escrow agent all securities, interest and payments received by the escrow agent from the County. Securities eligible for investment include those listed in Cal Gov Code 16430, bank or savings and loan certificates of deposit, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, standby letters of credit, or any other security mutually agreed to by the County and the Bidder. The Bidder shall be the beneficial owner of any securities substituted for retained funds and shall receive any interest thereon. Substitution of securities shall be conducted through an Escrow Agreement substantially similar to that found in Cal Pub Contract Code 22300(f). PLEASE NOTE: Substitution of securities is prohibited where funding for the Project, in whole or in part, will be provided by the Farmers Home Administration of the United States Department of Agriculture pursuant to the Consolidated Farm and Rural Development Act (7 U.S.C. Sec 1921 et seq.) or where otherwise disallowed by federal law.
Blanca Acosta Clerk of the Board of Supervisors
PUBLIC NOTICE Invitation for interested individuals to serve on the GATEWAY SERVICE AREA ADVISORY COMMITTE
Notice is hereby given that the Imperial County Board of Supervisors is soliciting interested individuals to serve on the Gateway County Service Area Advisory Committee for a three (3) year term. Vacancies: a. Three (3) members who own different property at the Gateway. Shared ownership of a parcel shall not constitute different property; Charge: The committee shall serve as a channel of communication between the Gateway users, property owners and others involved in the Gateway and County officials regarding Gateway matters. In addition, the committee shall serve as an advisory body to the Board of Supervisors in development, improvement and management efforts that would maximize the use of the Gateway. If you are interested, please contact the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors at 940 W. Main Street, Ste 209 or by phone 442-265-1020 to request an application or you may obtain a copy at the Clerk of the Board's website.
Applications must be completed and submitted to the Clerk of the Board's office with the option to be submitted via email to blancaacosta@co.imperial.ca.us or cynthiamedina@co.imperial.ca.us no later than 5:00 p.m. on Friday, February 26, 2021.Blanca Acosta Clerk of the Board of Supervisors County of Imperial
