NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Notice is hereby given that the Governing Board of the El Centro Elementary School District (District) will receive up to, but not later than, March 8, 2021 4:00 p.m. local time, and will then publicly open via zoom meeting ID 8373208 3818 Passcode 1256, bids for the following project:
Bid #2021-01 School Classroom Furnishings
Contract Documents are available for download and review at the District website: www.ecesd.org. Link on homepage for contractors. Such bids shall be received via email to Mike Reyla, Director of MOT, at mreyla@ecesd.org. Each bid must conform and be fully responsive to all documents comprising the Bid Documents. The District reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any irregularities or informalities in any bid or in the bidding process. The Award of the Contract, if made by the District, will be by the action of the Governing Board. No bid may be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days after the date set for the opening for bids except as provided pursuant to Public Contract Code Sections 5100 et seq. L985 F23,28
