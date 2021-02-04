090 Legal Ads|
APN: 064-111-011-000 TS No: CA07000923-20-1 TO No: 200390503-CA-VOI NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED November 7, 2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On March 15, 2021 at 02:00 PM, At the North entrance to the County Courthouse at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on November 15, 2005 as Instrument No. 2005-045906, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Imperial County, California, executed by FRANKLIN LESTER AND CONNIE LESTER, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS, as Trustor(s), in favor of FINANCIAL FREEDOM SENIOR FUNDING CORPORATION, A SUBSIDIARY OF INDYMAC BANK, FSB as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold "as is". The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 516 WEST 7TH STREET, IMPERIAL, CA 92251 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee's Sale is estimated to be $157,927.94 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary's bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier's check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee's Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder's sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder's office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call Nationwide Posting & Publication at 916.939.0772 for information regarding the Trustee's Sale or visit the Internet Web site address listed below for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA07000923-20-1. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Notice to Tenant NOTICE TO TENANT FOR FORECLOSURES AFTER JANUARY 1, 2021 You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an "eligible tenant buyer," you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an "eligible bidder," you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 916.939.0772, or visit this internet website www.nationwideposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case CA07000923-20-1 to find the date on which the trustee's sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee's sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee's sale. If you think you may qualify as an "eligible tenant buyer" or "eligible bidder," you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Date: January 13, 2021 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA07000923-20-1 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone: 949-252-8300 TDD: 866-660-4288 Frances DePalma, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ON LINE AT www.nationwideposting.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: Nationwide Posting & Publication AT 916.939.0772 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose. NPP0372718 To: IMPERIAL VALLEY PRESS 01/21/2021, 01/28/2021, 02/04/2021 L935 J21,28,F4
090 Legal Ads|
The Imperial Valley Housing Authority (IVHA) announces the availability of up to 54 Section 8 Project-Based Vouchers (PBV) for existing housing units or units being renovated or constructed. Applications for this RFP must: (1) be for sites/units located in the IVHA areas of operation; (2) request a minimum of five units for the PVB program; (3) IVHA will evaluate the quality and location of the prospective housing as well as the experience of the management company and proposed services. RFP packets will be available to download on IVHA's website beginning Friday, January 29, 2021. The application submission deadline is 5 p.m., Wednesday, March 15, 2021. RFP packets must be delivered to Imperial Valley Housing Authority c/o Kirk Mann, Executive Director 1402 D Street, Brawley, CA 92227. Only proposals submitted by the published deadline and meeting all of the requirement provided in the RFP will be considered. Incomplete and late submissions of the RFPs will not be accepted or reviewed. If you have any questions concerning this public notice, or the RFP, you may contact: Kirk Mann, Executive Director, via email at kmann@ivha.org. IVHA reserves the right to reject, in whole or in part, any or all proposals received in response to this RFP. IVHA further reserves the right to waive any informalities or minor irregularities if it serves its best interest to do so. Imperial Valley Housing Authority will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, disability, familial status, or age. Equal Housing Opportunity. Visit www.ivha.org for current listing of solicitations. L941 J29,F4,12
090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF BULK SALE AND OF INTENTION TO TRANSFER ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE LICENSE(S) (U.C.C. 6105 et seq. and B & P 24073 et seq.) Escrow No. 1062741
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a bulk sale of assets and a transfer of alcoholic beverage license(s) is about to be made. The name(s) and business address(es) of the Seller(s)/Licensee(s) are: Burgers & Beer, Inc. 260 N. Imperial Avenue, El Centro, CA 92243 Doing Business as: Burgers & Beer All other business name(s) and address(es) used by the Seller(s)/Licensee(s) within the past three years, as stated by the Seller(s)/Licensee(s), is/are: Burbeer, Inc., 260 N. Imperial Avenue, El Centro, CA 92243; Best Buyers In Town, 22773 Dinah Shore Dr., Rancho Mirage, CA 92270; Best Burgers in Town, 79815 Hwy 111 #101, La Quinta, CA 92253; Burgers & Beer, Inc., 321 W. 20th St., Yuma, AZ 85361; Honold Enterprises, 41577 Margarita Rd., Temecula, CA 92591 The name(s) and address(es) of the Buyer(s)/Applicant(s) are: Face of USA Productions, LLC 2010 Chaparral Drive, El Centro, CA 92243 The assets being sold are generally described as: Type 47 On-Sale General Eating Place, License No. 421927 and is/are located at: 3451 S. Dogwood Road, Suite 1396 El Centro, CA 92243 The type of license(s) and license no(s) to be transferred is/are: Type 47 On-Sale General Eating Place, License No. 421927 and are now issued for the premises located at: Same address The bulk sale and transfer of alcoholic beverage license(s) is/are intended to be consummated at the office of Stewart Title of California, Inc., Attention: Barbara Hitt 500 La Terraza Blvd., Suite 150 Escondido, CA 92025 and the anticipated date of sale/transfer is 02/24/21. The purchase price or consideration in connection with the sale of the business and transfer of the license, is the sum of $28,000.00, including inventory, estimated at $0.00, which consists of the following: Type 47 On-Sale General Eating Place, License No. 421927 It has been agreed between the Seller(s)/Licensee(s) and the intended Buyer/Applicant(s), as required by Sec. 24073 of the Business and Professions Code, that the consideration for the transfer of the business and license is to be paid only after the transfer has been approved by the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. Dated: January 16, 2021 Burgers & Beer, Inc. S/ By: Kurt Honold, President (Signature of Seller(s)/Licensee(s)) Face of USA Productions, LLC S/ By: Brian Tyson, Member S/ By: Fabiola Tyson, Member (Signature of Buyer(s)/Applicant(s)) 2/4/21 CNS-3437132# IMPERIAL VALLEY PRESS L947 F4
090 Legal Ads|
CITY OF BRAWLEY NOTICE AND INVITATION TO BIDDERS PURCHASE OF ROCK PRODUCTS, ASPHALT CEMENT CONCRETE & OTHER MISCELLANEOUS STREET PRODUCTS SPECIFICATION NO. 2021-03
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sealed bids for Purchase of Rock Products, Asphalt Cement Concrete & Other Miscellaneous Street Products will be received by the City of Brawley (City) in the offices of the City Clerk, 383 Main Street, Brawley, California 92227 until 2:00 P.M. Local Time, on February 25, 2021, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud. No late bids will be accepted. The Contract for the work advertised will be awarded to the lowest responsible bidder. The city reserves the right to reject all bids, waive any irregularities, or dispense with further bidding. BID BOND: Shall be completed in the forms provided as per Instructions to Bidders, and accompanied by a Certified Check, Cashier's Check, or a Bid Bond executed in favor of the City of Brawley in an amount of ten percent of the bid, to be forfeited as fixed and liquidated damages should bidder neglect or refuse to enter into a contract. PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Bidder shall furnish and deliver rock products, asphalt cement concrete, and other miscellaneous street products upon request to the Public Works Department, 180 South Western Avenue, Brawley, CA 92227. It is intended that the products be completed in every respect under the Contract, and such items or details not mentioned above that are required by the Contract documents shall be furnished, performed, placed, by the Contractor. CONTRACT PERIOD: The contract period shall be for two years from the date of the Notice to Proceed. If mutually agreeable by both parties, the Contract may be extended for an additional twenty-four months on a month-to-month basis. PRE-BID MEETING: A Pre-Bid Meeting will be held to familiarize all interested bidders with the conditions of the project and the project site. The meeting will convene at 10:00 a.m., at the Administration Building, 383 Main Street, Brawley, CA on February 17, 2021. BIDDING DOCUMENTS: Bidding documents may be obtained from the Office of the City Clerk, 383 Main Street, Brawley, CA 92227, (760) 351-3059 Monday thru Friday from 8 am - 12 pm and 1 pm - 5 pm closed from 12 pm - 1 pm at no cost for bidding documents. Bidding documents will be mailed to the bidder at the bidder's request; however, the City will not be responsible for delays in mail delivery. Questions during the bidding process shall be directed to Mr. Juan Antunez, 180 South Western Avenue, Brawley, CA., Telephone (760) 344-5800 ext. 13, or via email: at jantunez@brawley-ca.gov, no later than 5:00 p.m. February 18, 2021. LOCAL BIDDER PREFERENCE: The City has adopted a Local Bidder Preference Policy for the Award of Contracts. Specifics of the policy are included in the General Conditions. PUBLISHED: IMPERIAL VALLEY PRESS Alma Benavides, City Clerk February 04, 2021 February 16, 2021 L950 F4,16
090 Legal Ads|
AGENDA February 25, 2021 8:30 a.m. Dial-In #712-770-5565 Participant Code: 152727
Due to COVID-19, this meeting will be conducted both as a meeting in the El Centro Council Chambers and as a teleconference pursuant to the provisions of the Governor's Executive Orders N-25-20 and N-29-20, which suspend certain requirements of the Ralph M. Brown Act. Members of the public will be limited based on the max capacity of the room to accommodate "social distance" seating. The Public unless having an item on the agenda is encouraged to attend telephonically. Participation by Commissioners and staff will in part be at the City of El Centro Council Chambers and may also be accessed from remote locations. Public access and participation will be limited and controlled and may only be available telephonically if capacity of the room is met. Entrance to Council chamber will be first come and cease when max limit is reached. Submission of Public Comments: For those wishing to submit public comments at the Regular Commission meeting, comments on agendized or non-agendized items must be submitted by email to the Commission Clerk at pg@iclafco.com and shall be subject to the same rules as would otherwise govern speaker comments made electronically or in person at any regular Commission meeting. Public comments must be received prior to the commencement of the Commission meeting in order to be accepted. Public comments submitted in accordance with these guidelines shall become part of the record of the regular Commission meeting.
SUPPORTING DOCUMENTATION All supporting documentation is available for public review on our webpage www.iclafco.com/hearings AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT (ADA)
All supporting documentation is available for public review in the Imperial County Local Agency Formation Commission office located at 1122 State Street, Suite D, El Centro CA 92243. 1. Roll Call 2. Pledge of Allegiance 3. Election of Officers: i. Election of Chair ii.Election of Vice-Chair 4. Approval of Consent Items: A. Minutes from October 22, 2020 B. Project Report update 5. Public Comments: This is the time for the public to address the Commission on items that are within the jurisdiction of LAFCO but are not on the agenda. Members of the public may comment on items that are on the agenda when that item is being addressed by the Board. Speaking time is limited to three (3) minutes. The Commission is prohibited from discussing or taking any ac tion on any item not appearing on the agenda.
ANNOUNCMENTS
6. A. Announcements by the Commissioners. i. CALAFCO Board of Directors meeting (Kelley/West) [report on annual strategic plan meeting] ii. Southern Region update (West) B. Announcements by the Executive Officer. i. Commissioner Jackson- Appreciation Award ii. Commissioner Predmore- Appreciation Award iii. Commissioner Snively- Appreciation Award vi. Financial Statements FY 19/20
DISCUSSION/ACTION/DIRECTION ITEM(S)
7. Discussion/Action/Direction regarding the re-appointment of Commissioner David H. West as Public Member for another term. 8. Discussion/Action/Direction regarding the Alternate Public Member vacancy. 9. Discussion/Action/Direction regarding procedures for proces sing annexation applications, specifically the coordination with the Cities on CEQA compliance and Tax Sharing agree ment process, including establishing a Master Tax Sharing agreement between the County and the Cities. 10. Discussion/Action/Direction regarding an engagement exten sion with Davis Farr LLP for audit services for Fiscal Years 2020/2021, 2021/2022, 2022/2023, 2023/2024. 11. Discussion/Action/Direction regarding legislative changes to G.C. 56133 as requested by San Diego LAFCO. 12. Discussion/Action/Adoption of the Draft LAFCO Budget for FY 2021-2022. 13. Discussion/Action/Direction regarding the Heffernan Memori al Healthcare District. 14. Discussion/Action/Direction regarding contracting with a per son/firm/agency to provide legal services to LAFCO.
PUBLIC HEARING ITEM(S)
15. [8:40 a.m.] Public hearing to consider the approval for the an nexation of Melon Properties (HV 2-14) to the City of Holt ville.
L952 F4
