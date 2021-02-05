090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.20210000014 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
LUMA STORES 285 Rood Road Suite 104 Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
285 Rood Road Suite 104
Calexico, CA 92231
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Luis Manuel Hernandez Lopez
Residence Address:
399 Privada Coronado San Pedro Residencial Mexicali, MX 21240
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 205-0975
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5) Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 11/06/2006
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
02/12/2021
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Luis Manuel Hernandez Lopez, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 01/13/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 01/12/2026
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000005 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
XTREME LANDSCAPING 58 W Blue Sky Dr. Heber, CA 92249 Imperial County Mailing Address (if different than above) 58 W Blue Sky Dr.
Heber, CA 92249
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Alejandro Cardenas
Residence Address:
58 W Blue Sky Dr. Heber, CA 92249
Phone Number (Optional):
(442) 226-2016
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 07/07/2020
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
02/06/2021
7)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Alejandro Cardenas, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 01/07/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 01/06/2026
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
NOTICE OF OPPORTUNITY TO COMMENT AND NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING AND CONSIDERATION OF ADOPTION. The State Water Resources Control Board will receive comments and conduct a public hearing to consider adoption of a proposed resolution to confirm that the "State Wetland Definition and Procedures for Discharges of Dredged or Fill Material to Waters of the State" is in effect as state policy for water quality control. Additional information is available at https://www.waterboards.ca.gov/water_issues/programs/cwa401/wrapp.html. 2/5/21 CNS-3437521# IMPERIAL VALLEY PRESS L951 F5
