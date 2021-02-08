090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
1. Notice is hereby given that the governing board ("Board") of the Calexico Unified School District ("District") will receive sealed bids for the following products no later than the specified bid dead line: [PUBLIC SAFETY SIMULATORS] BID NO. 2021-0305 2. Bid documents will be available on or after February 8, 2021, for download at the following link: https://www.cusdk12.org/Departments/Business-Services/Purchasing/Public- Bids/index.html ("Contract Documents") 3. Sealed bids will be received until 12:00p.m., March 5th, 2021, at the District's Business Servic es Department located at: 901 Andrade Avenue, Calexico, CA 92231. Sealed bids may be opened by the District at or after that time and will be publicly read aloud. Any bid that is submitted after this time shall be nonresponsive and returned to the bidder. Any claim by a bidder of error in its bid must be made in compliance with section 5100 et seq. of the Public Contract Code. 4. All bids shall be on the form provided by the District. Each bid must conform and be responsive to all pertinent Contract Documents. 5. The District shall award the contract, if it awards it at all, to the lowest responsive responsible bidder based on: A. The base bid amount only. 6. The Board reserves the right to reject any and all bids and/or waive any irregularity in any bid re ceived. If the District awards the contract, the security of unsuccessful bidder(s) shall be returned within sixty (60) days from the time the award is made. Unless otherwise required by law, no bid der may withdraw its bid for ninety (90) days after the date of the bid opening. L955 F8,15
