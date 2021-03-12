090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000128 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
FIXCELLULAR PALLETS 722 S. Imperial Ave Ste. 6 Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County Mailing Address (if different than above) 722 S. Imperial Ave Ste. 6
Calexico, CA 92231
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Fabiola Elizabeth Bojorquez
Residence Address:
534 W Hamilton Ave El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 890-5548
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X
6)
B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
03/20/2021
7)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Fabiola Elizabeth Bojorquez, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 02/18/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 02/17/2026
Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000085 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
BRAWLEY AUTO GLASS 1667 Main Street Brawley, CA 92227 Imperial County Mailing Address (if different than above) 1667 Main Street
Brawley, CA 92227
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Hector Cordero Barcenas Abraham Eduardo Chavez Claudia Maria Felix Quevedo Residence Address: 1667 Main Street Brawley, CA 92227 605 Ruby Street Imperial, CA 92251 829 West Holt Ave El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 344-2888
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A General Partnership
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X
6)
B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
03/07/2021
7)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Hector Cordero Barcenas, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 02/05/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 02/04/2026
Victoria Caramillo Deputy Clerk
NOTICE OF POSITION AVAILABILITY: ALTERNATE PUBLIC MEMBER to The Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO)
Imperial LAFCO invites individuals interested in serving on a public agency, to apply for the alternate public member position on the Commission. This is for a four- year term ending in January 2025. The public member appointed will serve as an alternate voting member. The Alternate Member sits with the Commission whenever the permanent member is not available to attend. Interested individuals must be residents of Imperial County, be able to regularly attend LAFCO meetings, which are held on the fourth Thursdays of each month. Alternate members cannot be officers of the county, any city Council or special district Board, within the county. An alternate can also not have been on the County Board of Supervisors or a City Council within the past year. The public member is a public official and is required to file a standard financial disclosure statement annually with the California Fair Political Practices Commission. Candidates for the position must complete an application form and provide a resume indicating applicable experience and/or service. Applications may be picked up at the LAFCO office or printed from our website at www.iclafco.com. All application materials must be submitted to Imperial LAFCO, 1122 W. State Street, Suite D, El Centro, CA 92243 or by e-mail to pg@iclafco.com by Monday, March 29, 2021. The Imperial LAFCO will make the alternate public member appointment at a regularly scheduled meeting. L006 M9,10,11,12,13,14,15,16,17,18,19,20,21,22
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS CALLING FOR BIDS
Project: IMPERIAL UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT IMPERIAL HIGH SCHOOL MULTI-PURPOSE AND CTE CULINARY ARTS FACILITY Bid Deadline: April 13, 2021 2:00 p.m. Place of Bid Receipt: IMPERIAL UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT DISTRICT OFFICE 219 NORTH E STREET IMPERIAL, CA 92251 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the IMPERIAL UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT of IMPERIAL COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, acting by and through its Governing Board, hereinafter referred to as "DISTRICT," will receive up to, but not later than, the above-stated time, sealed bids for the award of a contract consisting of the following Bid Packages: Bid Bid Contractor's Package Package License Number Title Class _______________________________________________________________ 1 Grading Type A or B 2 Concrete Type A, B or C8 3 Masonry Type C29 4 Structural Steel Type C51 5 Roofing Type B, C39 and/or C43 6 General Construction Type B 7 Wet-Pipe Sprinkler System Type C16 8 Site Utilities Plumbing Type A and/or C36 9 Mechanical HVAC Type C20 10 Electrical Type C10 11 Metal Stud-Drywall-Plaster Type B, C9 or C35 12 Stage Curtain Type B or D34 This is a multiple prime contract project, and Erickson-Hall Construction Co. is acting solely as the Construction Manager. Prime Contract bidders can only bid a complete Bid Package based on their license requirements. Subcontractors may only submit proposals to Prime Contract bidders. There shall be (1) Base Bid, Alternate Adds and Alternate Deducts as described in bidding documents. The work consists generally of, but is not limited to, construction of 18,064 square foot Multi-Purpose and CTE Culinary Arts building located at the existing Imperial High School site. The building is a single story. The building shall be constructed of a slab on grade concrete foundation, concrete masonry walls and steel framed roof system and typical school construction interior and exterior finishes. Bids shall be received in the place identified above. Those bids timely received shall be opened and publicly read aloud at the above-stated time and place. Proposed forms of Contract Documents are available upon request at the Architects office and Planroom located at: SANDERS, INC. ARCHITECTURE / ENGINEERING 1102 INDUSTRY WAY EL CENTRO CA 92243 Phone: 760 353 5440 Fax: 760 353 5442 Email: chrissy@sanders-inc.com CONSTRUCT CONNECT 30 TECHNOLOGY PARKWAY SOUTH, SUITE 100 NORCROSS, GA 30092 Phone: 800-424-3996 content@constructconnect.com There will be a non-refundable $ 100.00 fee required for each set of Contract Documents. Each General Contractor may check out not more than three (3) sets of documents; each Sub-Contractor may check out one (1) set. In accordance with the provisions of California Business and Professions Code Section 7028.15 and Public Contract Code Section 3300, the DISTRICT requires that the bidder possess applicable classification(s) of contractor's license(s) at the time the bid is submitted. Any bidder not so licensed at the time of the bid opening will be rejected as non-responsive. Pursuant to Public Contract Code 20111.6, contractors submitting bids to perform as either the General Contractor or an Electrical, Mechanical, or Plumbing Subcontractor for this project must be prequalified prior to bidding on the project. The General Contractors must list prequalified mechanical, electrical and plumbing subcontractors in order for their bid to be considered "responsive". Electrical, Mechanical, and Plumbing subcontractors are contractors holding either: C-4, C-7, C-10, C-16, C-20, C-34, C-36, C-38, C-42, C-43, and C-46 contractor's license. Prequalification Applications may be obtained from the District's website at: do.imperialusd.org All work must be completed within FOUR HUNDRED TWENTY-FIVE (425) consecutive calendar days from the date specified on the Notice to Proceed issued by the DISTRICT. Time is of the essence. Failure to complete the work within the time set forth herein will result in the imposition of liquidated damages for each day of delay, in the amount set forth in the Information for Bidders. Each bid shall be accompanied by a bid security in the form of cash, a certified or cashier's check or bid bond in an amount not less than FIVE percent (5%) of the total bid price, payable to the District. The DISTRICT reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any irregularities or informalities in any bids or in the bidding process. As required by Section 1773 of the California Labor Code, the California Department of Industrial Relations has determined the general prevailing rates of per diem wages in the locality in which the work is to be performed. Copies of these wage rate determinations, entitled PREVAILING WAGE SCALE, are maintained at: DEPARTMENT OF INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS DIVISION OF LABOR STATISTICS AND RESEARCH 455 GOLDEN GATE AVENUE, 8TH FLOOR PO BOX 420603 SAN FRANCISCO CA 94102-0603 415 703 4774 www.dir.ca.gov/dlsr/pwd and are available to any interested party upon request. The successful bidder upon award of the contract shall post a copy of this document at each work site. It shall be mandatory upon the successful bidder to whom the contract is awarded, and upon any subcontractor listed, to pay not less than the specified rates to all workers employed by them for the Project. No contractor or subcontractor may be listed on this bid proposal unless registered with the Department of Industrial Relations (DIR) pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. No contractor or subcontractor may be awarded this project unless registered with the DIR pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. This project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the DIR. No bidder may withdraw any bid for a period of SIXTY (60) calendar days after the date set for the opening of bids. Pursuant to Section 22300 of the Public Contract Code, the Agreement will contain provisions permitting the successful bidder to substitute securities for any monies withheld by the DISTRICT to ensure performance under the Agreement or permitting payment of retentions earned directly into escrow. There will be a mandatory job walk at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at the job site: Imperial High School 517 W Barioni Blvd. Imperial, CA 92251 IMPERIAL UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT L014 M12,19
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.202110000099 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
EMMANUEL'S BARBER SHOP 640 Imperial Ave, Suite #2 Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
640 Imperial Ave, Suite #2
Calexico, CA 92231
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Luis M. Gonzalez
Residence Address:
640 Imperial Ave, Suite #2 Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 768-0345
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5) Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 03/01/2015
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
03/11/2021
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Luis M. Gonzalez, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 02/09/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 02/08/2026
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.202110000028 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
IV UNIVERSAL AUTO GLASS 423 W. Aten Rd. Imperial, CA 92251 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
423 W. Aten Rd.
Imperial, CA 92251
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Abraham Eduardo Chavez Claudia Maria Felix Quevedo
Residence Address:
605 Ruby St. Imperial, CA 92251 829 W Holt Ave El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 455- 9745
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A General Partnership
5) Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 01/20/2021
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
02/20/2021
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Abraham Eduardo Chavez, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 01/21/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 01/20/2026
Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk
ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NUMBER ECU001747
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: Valeria Leal afiled a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present Name: Jolie Cortez Proposed Name Jolie Leal
THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter shall appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING April 5, 2021 at 8:30 am in Dept. 09 at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243
A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in this following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Imperial Valley Press Date: 02-03-2021
L. Brooks Anderholt Judge of the Superior Court
ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NUMBER ECU001755
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: Katherine Jovanka Olivares afiled a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present Name: Katherine Jovanka Olivares Proposed Name Katherine Jovanka Pea
THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter shall appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING April 12, 2021 at 8:30 am in Dept. 09 at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243
A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in this following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Imperial Valley Press Date: 02-10-2021
L. Brooks Anderholt Judge of the Superior Court
ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to sections 21700-21716 of the Business & Professions Code, Section 2328 of the UCC, Section 535 of the Penal Code and Provisions of the Civil Code. The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on or after March 19, 2021 at 9:00 am using an online auction at www.storageauction.net Property to be sold as follows: Misc. household goods, personal items, furniture, clothing, toys, and or business fixtures belonging to the following: Customer Name Unit No. Albina Jimenez E43 Juan Cota E50 Samuel Barnachia E101 Jose Ochoa F21 Victor Barajas E135 Sale subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party L992 M5,12
