NOTICE INVITING PROPOSALS FOR SENIOR NUTRITION SERVICES FOR IMPERIAL COUNTY
PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the County of Imperial Area Agency on Aging (ICAAA) is inviting proposals from qualified consultants to establish, expand, or enhance social services to Imperial County residents, ages 60 and older. Public, private non-profit and private-for-profit organizations are eligible to apply. Copies of the full Request for Proposal (RFP) are available at no cost from the Imperial County Purchasing Department located at 1125 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243, beginning on January 15, 2021. An approximate total of $720,874 is available for Fiscal Year 2021-2022. The RFP schedule is as follows: January 15, 2021 - Release of RFP January 29, 2021 - Letter of Intent Due to Imperial County Purchasing Department January 20, 2021 - Technical Assistance Workshops via Zoom meeting January 20 - 27, 2021 - RFP Questions Accepted February 19, 2021 (2:00 p.m.) - Deadline for proposal. Submissions must be received no later than 2:00 pm by the purchasing agent at the Imperial County Purchasing Department. Scope of Work: The ICAAA is seeking proposals from interested and qualified consultants who can conduct business in the State of California, to provide professional senior nutrition services for the senior community living in Imperial County. The Imperial County Area Agency on Aging announces the following service categories will be funded under Title IIIC1 and IIIC2 of the Older American's Act: Congregate Meals $387,352; Home Delivered Meals $333,522; Please note: The funding of categories in these amounts are subject to: Change according to funding available from the Older Americans' Act and Older Californians' Act final funding allocations for Fiscal Year 2020-2021; and, Review and approval by the full Imperial County Area Agency on Aging Advisory Council, and approval by the Imperial County Board of Supervisors. Award of Contract: The award of contract, if made, will be in accordance with the evaluation criteria provided in the Request for Proposal document. The County of Imperial reserves the right to reject any and all proposals or to waive any irregularities or informalities in any proposals should it deem is necessary for the public good. The County may at its discretion select more than one contractor to provide services, if it is in the best interest of the County. Point of Contact: For more information concerning the Request for Proposals (RFP), contact Debbie Wray, Purchasing Supervisor, at the office of the Imperial County Purchasing Department, 1125 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243, via email at debbiewray@co.imperial.ca.us, or via telephone at (442) 265-1869. L931 J16,17,24
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE IMPERIAL COUNTY AIR POLLUTION CONTROL DISTRICT HEARING BOARD
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Imperial County Air Pollution Control District ("Air District") Hearing Board will hold a public hearing at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, January 29, 2021, in the County Administration Board Chambers, 940 West Main Street, Suite 211, El Centro, California, to consider the issuance of an order for abatement or stipulated order for abatement to the Imperial Irrigation District ("IID") to establish requirements for IID to comply with Air District Rules 401, 801 and 804 at the Red Hill Bay Restoration Project site located on the shores of the Salton Sea. This public hearing is a continuation of the one that was held on December 18, 2020. A copy of the original petition is available for inspection at the Imperial County Air Pollution Control District office, located at 150 South 9th St., El Centro, CA 92243, or on the Air District's website, https://apcd.imperialcounty.org.
*Remote Virtual Participation Only*
Pursuant to Governor Newson's Executive Orders N-25-20 (March 12, 2020), N-29-20, (March 17, 2020) and N-33-20 (March 19, 2020), to protect the health and well-being of all Californians, and establish consistency across the state to slow the spread of COVID 19, the Imperial County Air Pollution Control District Hearing Board will temporarily not be providing in-person participation. The Hearing Board will make available the hearing via video conferencing and by telephone. Please follow the instructions below to join the meeting remotely.
INSTRUCTIONS FOR ELECTRONIC PARTICIPATION: Join Zoom Meeting - from PC, Laptop or Phone https://zoom.us/j/97511585850 Meeting ID: 975 1158 5850 Teleconference Dial In: +1 669 900 6833 LISTEN-ONLY OPTION: http://imperial.granicus.com/ViewPublisher.php?view_id=2
Anyone interested in the establishment of requirements for IID to comply with Air District Rules 401, 801 and 804 at the Red Hill Bay Restoration Project site located on the shores of the Salton Sea is invited to attend via zoom or phone and be heard. If, in the future, you wish to challenge the above in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues which you or someone else raised orally at this public hearing or in written correspondence received by the Hearing Board at or before the meeting on January 29, 2021. If you would like your written material to be included in the paper distribution to the Hearing Board, please submit eight [8] copies to the Clerk of the Board via email (CassiJustice@co.imperial.ca.us) no later than noon PST on January 27, 2021. After that date, written material can still be submitted for electronic distribution up until the close of the public testimony portion of the public hearing by emailing the same email address above. All interested persons desiring to present oral evidence will be able to do so through telephone or Zoom connection. For additional information, contact the Imperial County Air Pollution Control District at (442-265-1800). THE HEARING BOARD OF THE IMPERIAL COUNTY AIR POLLUTION CONTROL DISTRICT By: Cassi Justice Clerk of the Hearing Board Date: January 13, 2021 L932 J17
