NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE TS No.: FHAC.277-806 APN: 044-311-007-000 Title Order No.: DS7300-20002010 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 8/4/2010. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier's check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: RAYMOND ROJAS, A WIDOWER Duly Appointed Trustee: PROBER AND RAPHAEL, ALC Recorded 8/9/2010 as Instrument No. 2010-019873 in book N/A, page N/A of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Imperial County, California, Date of Sale: 2/11/2021 at 2:00 PM Place of Sale: At the north entrance to the county courthouse, 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $110,534.97 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 1038 SCOTT AVENUE EL CENTRO, CA 92243 A.P.N.: 044-311-007-000 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder's office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 683-2468 or visit this Internet Web site www.servicelinkasap.com, using the file number assigned to this case FHAC.277-806. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. For sales conducted after January 1, 2021: NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an "eligible tenant buyer," you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an "eligible bidder," you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (800) 683-2468, or visit this internet website www.servicelinkasap.com, using the file number assigned to this case FHAC.277-806 to find the date on which the trustee's sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee's sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee's sale. If you think you may qualify as an "eligible tenant buyer" or "eligible bidder," you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Date: 1/7/2021 PROBER AND RAPHAEL, ALC 20750 Ventura Blvd. #100 Woodland Hills, California 91364 Sale Line: (800) 683-2468 Elizabeth Yeranosian , Trustee Sale Officer A-4728972 01/13/2021, 01/20/2021, 01/27/2021 L925 J13,20,27
ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NUMBER ECU001700
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: Breannah Lara and Leonardo Rubio Jr. afiled a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present Name: Josiah Cain Lara Proposed Name Josiah Cain Rubio
THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter shall appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING February 19, 2021 at 8:30 am in Dept. 07 at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243
A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in this following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Imperial Valley Press Date: 12-22-2020
Jeffrey B. Jones Judge of the Superior Court
L926 J13,20,27,F3
Notice of Sale of Property Abandoned Property
NOTICE IS HEREBY THAT PURSUANT TO SECTIONS 21700-21716 OF THE BUSINESS AND PROFESSIONS CODE, SECTION 2328 OF THE UCC, SECTION 535 OF THE PENAL CODE AND PROVISIONS OF THE CIVIL CODE, STORWISE SELF STORAGE EL CENTRO 502 W. ROSS AVE. EL CENTRO CA/STORWISE SELF STORAGE IMPERIAL 320 W. ATEN RD. IMPERIAL CA: 31225 LA BAYA DR. WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA. 91362 STATE OF CALIFORNIA WILL SELL BY COMPETITIVE BIDDING ON THE FOLLOWING UNITS. AUCTION TO BE CONDUCTED THROUGH ONLINE AUCTION SERVICES StorageTreasures.com with bids opening on or after 9:00 a.m., January 31, 2021 and closing on or after 10:00 a.m. February 7, 2021.
The Following Units# Robert J. Henos E35-Imperial Frank A. Salcido E15-Imperial William L. Lyles E06-Imperial Jose M. Ponce E03-Imperial Alfonso Aguilar C48-El Centro Berta Delgado M376-El Centro Melissa Salas H242-El Centro Carlos Lugo CPB01-El Centro Mark Tayamen D8384-El Centro Dannielle Lopez L357-El Centro Daryl Correll M363-El Centro
Purchases must be paid in cash at the time of sale. All purchased items are sold as is and must be removed at the time of sale. Storwise Self Storage reserves the right to retract Bids. Sale is subject to adjournment. L933 J20,27
