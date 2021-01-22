090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000005 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
XTREME LANDSCAPING 58 W Blue Sky Dr. Heber, CA 92249 Imperial County Mailing Address (if different than above) 58 W Blue Sky Dr.
Heber, CA 92249
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Alejandro Cardenas
Residence Address:
58 W Blue Sky Dr. Heber, CA 92249
Phone Number (Optional):
(442) 226-2016
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 07/07/2020
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
02/06/2021
7)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Alejandro Cardenas, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 01/07/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 01/06/2026
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L J22,29,F5,12
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000687 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
INFINITY BEAUTY SALON 592 Broadway El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
592 Broadway
El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Luz Bertila Pimentel
Residence Address:
972 Pine St. Brawley, CA 92227
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 791-9177
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 10/13/2020
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
01/08/2021
7)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Luz Bertila Pimentel, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 12/09/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 12/08/2025
Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk
L913 J1,8,15,22
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.202010000705 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
IMPERIAL VALLEY SUPPLY 186 Quail Run Dr. El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
186 Quail Run Dr.
El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Angelica Davila
Residence Address:
186 Quail Run Dr. El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 482- 5758
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 09/20/2012
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
01/20/2021
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Angelica Davila, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 12/21/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 12/20/2025
Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk
L914 J8,15,22,29
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000706 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
XTREME FITNESS 900 W Birch St #3 Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
900 Paseo De Su Alteza
Calexico, CA 92231
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Cristina Quintero
Residence Address:
900 Paseo De Su Alteza Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 556-4900
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 12/18/2020
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
01/20/2021
7)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Cristina Quintero, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 12/21/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 12/20/2025
Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk
L916 J8,15,22,29
090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF: JAMES F. WHITEHEAD AKA JAMES FARMER WHITEHEAD, AND JIM WHITEHEAD CASE NUMBER EPR000842
To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: James F. Whitehead aka James Farmer Whitehead, and Jim Whitehead A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by: Steven B. Whitehead in the Superior Court of California, County of: Imperial THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: Steven B. Whitehead be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court on January 29, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. in Dept. 9 at Superior Court of California, County of Imperial, 939 West Main St., El Centro, CA 92243 IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Mercedes Z. Wheeler, Esq (Address): Horton, Knox, Carter & Foote, LLP 195 South Second Street, P.O. Box 1439, Brawley, CA 92227 (Telephone): (760) 344-2360 L927 J14,19,22
