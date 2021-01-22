Today

Partly cloudy skies. High near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low near 50F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 64F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.