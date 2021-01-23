090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000717 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
DYNAMIC POWERSPORT & VEHICLE ALLIANCE 346 Jackrabbit Dr El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County Mailing Address (if different than above) 346 Jackrabbit Dr.
El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Richard Dorame
Residence Address:
346 Jackrabbit Dr. El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 604-9447
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 12/16/2020
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
01/27/2021
7)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Richard Dorame, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 12/28/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 12/27/2025
Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk
L918 J9,16,23,30
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.202010000722 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
FALCON JANITORIAL SOLUTIONS 1324 Rainpath Ave Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1324 Rainpath Ave
Calexico, CA 92231
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Ruben Mokay Jr.
Residence Address:
1324 Rainpath Ave Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 535-8903
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X
6)
B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
01/28/2021
7)
I, Ruben Mokay Jr._ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Ruben Mokay Jr., Sole Proprietor
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on:12/29/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on:12/28/2025
Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk
L919 J9,16,23,30
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000711 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
CLEAR TALK 5155 W Rosecrans Ave. Hawthorne, CA 90250 Los Angeles County Mailing Address (if different than above) 703 Pier Ave, Ste B (PMB 813)
Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
NTCH-CA,INC.
Residence Address:
5155 W Rosecrans Ave. Hawthorne, CA 90250
Phone Number (Optional):
(310) 798-7110
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation C2229783
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 03/15/2005
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
01/20/2021
7)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Adilia Aguilar, President
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 12/21/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 12/20/2025
Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk
L923 J9,16,23,30
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000724 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
XTREME AUDIO & TINTING 213 W Main St. El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County Mailing Address (if different than above) 213 W Main St.
El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Mario A Cardenas
Residence Address:
58 W Blue Sky Dr. Heber, CA 92249
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 352-0916
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 07/24/2015
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
01/28/2021
7)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Mario A Cardenas, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 12/29/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 12/28/2025
Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk
L924 J9,16,23,30
090 Legal Ads|
ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NUMBER ECU001718
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: George Heredia Gonzalez filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present Name: George Heredia Gonzalez Proposed Name George Heredia
THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter shall appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING March 9, 2021 at 8:30 am in Dept. 07 at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243
A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in this following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Imperial Valley Press Date: 1-11-2021
Jeffrey B. Jones Judge of the Superior Court
L929 J16,23,30,F6
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000719 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
MAYA ADVERTISING 413 Rood Rd Ste 5 Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County Mailing Address (if different than above) 120 Rockwood PMB 40254
Calexico, CA 92231
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Mario Alberto Solis Lares
Residence Address:
1825 Adams Ave El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(619) 558-8616
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 12/01/2020
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
01/28/2021
7)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Mario Alberto Solis Lares, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 12/29/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 12/28/2025
Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk
L934 J16,23,30,F6
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000720 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
IMPERIAL CLINICA 423 E 2nd St. Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County Mailing Address (if different than above) 211 Acapulco Dr.
Imperial, CA 92251
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Man C Duong, M.D. A Professional Corporation
Residence Address:
4231 US Highway 86, Ste 1 Brawley, CA 92227
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 550-6334
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation C3562201
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 04/23/2013
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
01/28/2021
7)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Man Cong Duong, President
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 12/29/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 12/28/2025
Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk
L936 J16,23,30,F6
