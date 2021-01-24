090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE INVITING PROPOSALS FOR SENIOR NUTRITION SERVICES FOR IMPERIAL COUNTY
PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the County of Imperial Area Agency on Aging (ICAAA) is inviting proposals from qualified consultants to establish, expand, or enhance social services to Imperial County residents, ages 60 and older. Public, private non-profit and private-for-profit organizations are eligible to apply. Copies of the full Request for Proposal (RFP) are available at no cost from the Imperial County Purchasing Department located at 1125 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243, beginning on January 15, 2021. An approximate total of $720,874 is available for Fiscal Year 2021-2022. The RFP schedule is as follows: January 15, 2021 - Release of RFP January 29, 2021 - Letter of Intent Due to Imperial County Purchasing Department January 20, 2021 - Technical Assistance Workshops via Zoom meeting January 20 - 27, 2021 - RFP Questions Accepted February 19, 2021 (2:00 p.m.) - Deadline for proposal. Submissions must be received no later than 2:00 pm by the purchasing agent at the Imperial County Purchasing Department. Scope of Work: The ICAAA is seeking proposals from interested and qualified consultants who can conduct business in the State of California, to provide professional senior nutrition services for the senior community living in Imperial County. The Imperial County Area Agency on Aging announces the following service categories will be funded under Title IIIC1 and IIIC2 of the Older American's Act: Congregate Meals $387,352; Home Delivered Meals $333,522; Please note: The funding of categories in these amounts are subject to: Change according to funding available from the Older Americans' Act and Older Californians' Act final funding allocations for Fiscal Year 2020-2021; and, Review and approval by the full Imperial County Area Agency on Aging Advisory Council, and approval by the Imperial County Board of Supervisors. Award of Contract: The award of contract, if made, will be in accordance with the evaluation criteria provided in the Request for Proposal document. The County of Imperial reserves the right to reject any and all proposals or to waive any irregularities or informalities in any proposals should it deem is necessary for the public good. The County may at its discretion select more than one contractor to provide services, if it is in the best interest of the County. Point of Contact: For more information concerning the Request for Proposals (RFP), contact Debbie Wray, Purchasing Supervisor, at the office of the Imperial County Purchasing Department, 1125 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243, via email at debbiewray@co.imperial.ca.us, or via telephone at (442) 265-1869. L931 J16,17,24
INVITATION FOR BIDS
1. GENERAL INFORMATION The City of El Centro ("the City") is inviting bids for the Swarthout Park Renovation Project located at 350 Euclid Avenue El Centro, California. 2. SCOPE OF WORK The work involves all site work as marked in the approved set of plans to renovate an existing playground at Swarthout Park located at 350 Euclid Ave. The work involves demolition, concrete footings, installation of playground equipment and surfacing, site furnishings and painting. 3. PROJECT SCHEDULE To be completed within ninety (90) calendar days after the issuance of a Notice to Proceed. All days set out in this Bid Packet are calendar days unless otherwise specified. 4. PROPOSAL REQUIREMENTS SEALED PROPOSALS will be accepted at the Office of the City Clerk, City Hall, 1275 Main Street, El Centro, California until 2:00 PM local time on Thursday February 25, 2021, at which time all proposals will be publicly opened and read aloud. Each bid must be submitted in a sealed envelope bearing on the outside the name of the bidder, his/her address, and the name of the project for which the bid is submitted. If forwarded by mail, the sealed envelope containing the bid must be enclosed in another envelope addressed as specified in the bid form. No emailed bids will be accepted. PLANS & SPECIFICATIONS: Copies of plans and specifications (bid book) may be obtained at Planetbids.com via the City of El Centro website www.cityofelcentro.org. Bidders are also responsible for checking the City's website at www.cityofelcentro.org for any addenda that may be posted. MANDATORY PRE-BID MEETING: Bidders are required to attend a pre-bid meeting which will be conducted by the City's Construction Manager at 10 a.m. on Wednesday February 3, 2021. The meeting will be held at the City's Community Services Department Conference Room located at 1249 Main Street in El Centro. The object of the meeting is to acquaint bidders with the site conditions and mandatory bidding requirements. At that meeting the City's Equal Opportunity Program goals and reporting procedures will be discussed. No bid will be received unless it is made on the prescribed bid form furnished by the City. Each bid must be accompanied by a guaranty of cash, certified check, cashier's check or bid bond made payable to the City of El Centro for an amount equal to at least ten percent (10%) of the bid. Such guaranty will be forfeited should the bidder to whom the contract is awarded fail to enter the contract. All guaranties are to be returned after the contract is awarded. In addition to the required documents listed on page 4, the bid may be considered incomplete and be disqualified if any of the following information is not provided. 1. On the bid form(s), the unit price items must be written in figures and total contract price must be written in words and figures. The words and figures shall appear on the blank spaces provided. 2. On pages 23-24 the Subcontractor's Listing shall be completed. If no subcontractor will be used, indicate an "X" mark on the space provided for "No subcontractor." The contractor shall possess a Class A or B license at the time this contract is awarded. Prevailing Wage Rates: The salary and wage for any classification shall be the higher of the current applicable State of California or Federal wage rates. In accordance with the provisions of Labor Code 1770 to 1781 as duly enacted by the State of California, the City Council has ascertained the general prevailing rate of wages applicable to the work to be done as those shown in the specifications of the work. Information on the current state prevailing wages can be obtained by contacting the State of California, Department of Industrial Relations, Division of Labor Statistics and Research, 45 Fremont Street, Suite 1160, San Francisco, California, 94105, (415) 972-8628 or from the California Department of Industrial Relations' internet website at http://www.dir.ca.gov. The Federal minimum wage rates for this project as predetermined by the United States Secretary of Labor are set forth in the books issued for bidding purposes entitled "Proposal and Contract," and in copies of this book that may be examined at the offices described above where project plans, special provisions and proposal forms may be seen. Addenda to modify the Federal minimum wage rates, if necessary, will be issued to holders of "Proposal and Contract" books. Future effective general prevailing wage rates, which have been predetermined and are on file with the California Department of Industrial Relations are referenced but not printed in the general prevailing wage rates. If there is a difference between the minimum wage rates predetermined by the Secretary of Labor and the general prevailing wage rates determined by the Director of the California Department of Industrial Relations for similar classifications of labor, the contractor and subcontractors shall pay not less than the higher wage rate. The City will not accept lower State wage rates not specifically included in the Federal minimum wage determinations. This includes "helper" (or other classifications based on hours of experience) or any other classification not appearing in the Federal wage determinations. Where Federal wage determinations do not contain the State wage rate determination otherwise available for use by the Contractor and subcontractors, the contractor and subcontractors shall pay not less than the Federal minimum wage rate, which most closely approximates the duties of the employees in question. All bids are to be compared on the basis of the Engineer estimate of the quantities of work to be done. A bid will only be accepted from a contractor who is licensed in accordance with the provisions of Chapter 9, Division 3, of the Business and Professions Code of the State of California as amended. Liquidated damages: As set out in Section XVI of the Construction Services Agreement, CONTRACTOR shall pay to the CITY the sum of Five Hundred ($500.00) for each and every calendar day of delay beyond the Contract Time, or beyond any completion schedule, construction schedule or Project milestones established in or pursuant to the Project Schedule, or beyond the time indicated in the Project Schedule for any individual Contract activity. Contractor and Subcontractor Registration with Department of Industrial Relations. A contractor or subcontractor shall not be qualified to bid on, be listed in a bid proposal, subject to the requirements of Public Contract Code 4104, or engage in the performance of any contract for public work, as that term is defined in Division 2, Part 7, Chapter 1 of the Labor Code, unless currently registered and qualified to perform public work pursuant to Labor Code 1725.5. It is not a violation of Labor Code 1771.1 for an unregistered contractor to submit a bid that is authorized by Business and Professions Code 7029.1 or by Public Contract Code 10164 or 20103.5, provided the contractor is registered to perform public work pursuant to Labor Code 1725.5 at the time the contract is awarded. A bid shall not be accepted nor any contract or subcontract entered into without proof of the contractor's and all subcontractor's current registration to perform public work pursuant to Labor Code 1725.5. AWARD BASIS: The contract will be awarded based on the lowest responsive and responsible base bid as shown in the bid proposal form. See bid proposal form for further clarification. Special attention of all prospective bidders is called to "Proposal Requirements and General Conditions" annexed to the blank form of the proposal for full directions as to bidding, etc. If bidder is a corporate entity and is awarded the contract, prior to execution of the contract, the contractor shall submit satisfactory, documentary proof that the person(s) executing said contract on the behalf of said corporation has authority to do so. Pursuant to California Public Contract Code 22300, the Contractor has the option of substituting securities for any money that is withheld by the City. Refer to section 1-23 of the General Conditions for further information. THIS PROJECT IS FUNDED WITH CDBG FUNDS AND THUS IS SUBJECT TO ADDITIONAL STATE AND FEDERAL REQUIREMENTS CITY'S RIGHTS RESERVED: The City reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive any informality in a bid, and to make awards in the interest of the City. CITY OF EL CENTRO, CALIFORNIA Norma Wyles, City Clerk L937 J24
