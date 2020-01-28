090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF SALE
In accordance with the provisions of the California Uniform Commercial Code and section 798.61(f) of the California Civil Code, there being due and unpaid storage for which Storms Crossing MHC is entitled to a lien as Warehousemen on the1998 Fleetwood Homes CA Inc - Spring Hill, Decal/MSO Number LAZ1703, Serial Number CAFLW08A21837SH12 /CAFLW08B21837SH12 located at 1601 Drew Rd, Space #6, El Centro, Imperial County, California, held on account of Irma Diaz, Adriana Ruiz, Adrian Pacheco, IndyMac Mortgage Holdings Inc, and DOES 1-10, inclusive, [REGISTERED OWNERS, LEGAL OWNERS, JUNIOR LIENHOLDERS] and due notice having been given to the parties known to claim an interest therein and the time specified in such notice for payment of such charges having expired, notice is hereby given that the 1998 Fleetwood - Spring Hill Mobilehome will be sold at public auction onFebruary 7th, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 1601 Drew Rd, El Centro, Imperial County, California, PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that payment in the amount of $4,964.97 plus additional storage and utility charges due at the time of sale, together with costs of advertising and expenses of sale, approximately $1,500.00 must be made by certified funds within seven (7) days of the date of sale, and at the time the mobile home is removed from the premises. PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that the mobilehome and contents must be removed from the premises within seven (7) days of the date of sale. Please take further notice that any purchaser of the mobilehome will take it subject to any liens pursuant to Health and Safety Code 18116.1. Dated: 1/14/2020 Storms Crossing
Manufactured Home Community 1601 Drew Rd El Centro, CA 92243 Authorized Agent
Notice of Sale of Property Abandoned Property
NOTICE IS HEREBY THAT PURSUANT TO SECTIONS 21700-21716 OF THE BUSINESS AND PROFESSIONS CODE, SECTION 2328 OF THE UCC, SECTION 535 OF THE PENAL CODE AND PROVISIONS OF THE CIVIL CODE, STORWISE SELF STORAGE EL CENTRO 502 W. ROSS AVE. EL CENTRO CA/STORWISE SELF STORAGE IMPERIAL 320 W. ATEN RD. IMPERIAL CA: 31225 LA BAYA DR. WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA. 91362 STATE OF CALIFORNIA WILL SELL BY COMPETITIVE BIDDING ON THE FOLLOWING UNITS. AUCTION TO BE CONDUCTED THROUGH ONLINE AUCTION SERVICES StorageTreasures.com with bids opening on or after 9:00 a.m., January 31, 2020 and closing on or after 10:00 February 7, 2020.
The Following Units# Adrianna Campos F154 Gustavo Garcia I278 Javier Rodriguez I271 Brandon Salazar H255 Silvia M. Martinez E04&E06- Imperial Luis A. Lopez E50-Imperial Martin Vargas C05-Imperial
Purchases must be paid in cash at the time of sale. All purchased items are sold as is and must be removed at the time of sale. Storwise Self Storage reserves the right to retract Bids. Sale is subject to adjournment. L410 J22,28
NOTICE OF HEARING-DECEDENT'S ESTATE OR TRUST: The Amended Revocable Declaration of Trust by Virginia R. Troeger, etc. CASE NUMBER EPR000533
1. NOTICE is given that (name): Michael J. Troeger and Jon Stephen Shields (fiduciary or representative capacity, if any): Trustees has filed a petition, application, report, or account (specify complete title and briefly describe):*Verified Petition for Order Determining Title to Assets and Authorizing Conveyance of Trust Property to Trust Beneficiaries. The real property subject to the Petition for Order determining Title (Probate Code Section 850) is described as follows: Parcel 1: Lots 12 and 13 in Block 12 of Manhattan Beach Division No. 2, in the City of Manhattan Beach, County of Los Angeles, State of California, as per Map recorded in Book 1 Pages 95 and 96 of Maps in the Office of the County Recorder of said County; Parcel 2: Lot 14 in Block 12 of Manhattan Beach Division No. 2, in the City of Manhattan Beach, County of Los Angeles, State of California, as per Map recorded in Book 1 Pages 95 and 96 of Maps in the Office of the County Recorder of said County. (Commonly known as 1113-1121 Manhattan Avenue and 128-130 Manhattan Beach Boulevard, Manhattan Beach, California.) ANY PERSON INTERESTED IN THE SAID PROPERTY MAY FILE AN ANSWER TO THE PETITION. Respondents include "the testate and intestate successors of VIRGINIA R. TROEGER, and all persons claiming by, through, or under her." and "the testate and intestate successors of MARY JO SHIELDS, and all persons claiming by, through, or under her." Please refer to the filed documents for more information about the case. (Some documents filed with the court are confidential.) 2. A HEARING on the matter described in 1 will be held as follows: Date: April 3, 2020; Time: 8:30 a.m. ;Dept.:9 Superior Court of California, County of Imperial, 939 West Main St., El Centro, CA 92243. L427 J28,F4,11,18
NOTICE OF HEARING-DECEDENT'S ESTATE OR TRUST: The Troeger Grand Avenue Declaration as Amended June, 1970 CASE NUMBER EPR000534
1. NOTICE is given that (name): Michael J. Troeger and Jon Stephen Shields (fiduciary or representative capacity, if ay): Trustees has filed a petition, application, report, or account (specify complete title and briefly describe):*Verified Petition for Order Determining Title to Assets and authorizing Conveyance of Trust Property to Trust Beneficiaries. The real property subject to the Petition for Order Determining Title (Probate Code Section 850) is described as follows: Parcel 1: Lots 12 and 13 in Block 12 of Manhattan Beach Division No. 2, in the City of Manhattan Beach, County of Los Angeles, State of California, as per Map recorded in Book 1 Pages 95 and 96 of Maps in the Office of the County Recorder of said County; Parcel 2: Lot 14 in Block 12 of Manhattan Beach Division No. 2, in the City of Manhattan Beach, County of Los Angeles, State of California, as per Map recorded in Book 1 Pages 95 and 96 of Maps in the Office of the County Recorder of said County. (Commonly known as 1113-1121 Manhattan Avenue and 128-130 Manhattan Beach Boulevard, Manhattan Beach, California.) ANY PERSON INTERESTED IN THE SAID PROPERTY MAY FILE AN ANSWER TO THE PETITION. The Respondents include "the testate and intestate successors of VIRGINIA R. TROEGER, and all persons claiming by, through, or under her." and "the testate and intestate successors of MARY JO SHIELDS, and all persons claiming by, through, or under her." Please refer to the filed documents for more information about the case. (Some documents filed with the court are confidential) 2. A HEARING on the matter described in 1 will be held as follows: Date: April 3, 2020; Time: 8:30 a.m. ;Dept.:9 Superior Court of California, County of Imperial, 939 West Main St., El Centro, CA 92243. L428 J28,F4,11,18
