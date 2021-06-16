090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE CALLING FOR BIDS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Imperial Community College District invites qualified bidders to submit Bid Proposals for a contract for the Work of the Project generally described as: NURSING BUILDING MODERNIZATION The full text of the Notice to Contractors Calling for Bids may be viewed as part of the Contract Documents downloadable at https://www.imperial.edu/about/request-for-proposals/. Bidders must possess a B - General Building Contractor License and be a DIR Registered Contractor. Bid Proposals must be received by the District via email at construction-facilities@imperial.edu no later than 2:00 P.M., July 21, 2021. Bidders must comply with all other requirements established in the Notice to Contractors Calling for Bids and the Instructions for Bidders. Award of the Contract for the Work, if made, will be by action of the Districts Board of Trustees. There will be a Mandatory Job Walk held on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 10:00 A.M.
STATE OF CALIFORNIA ) ) COUNTY OF IMPERIAL ) Catherine B. Valenzuela, being first duly sworn, deposes and says: That she is employed as Chief Financial Officer of Imperial Irrigation District in which capacity she is in charge of the District's Books of Account; that she has at the request and on behalf of Directors of Imperial Irrigation District compiled from said Books of Account the foregoing statements and all thereof are to the best of her knowledge and belief true and correct.
IMPERIAL IRRIGATION DISTRICT ) ) OFFICE OF SECRETARY ) THIS IS TO CERTIFY that the foregoing is a full, true, and correct copy of the Financial Statement for the year 2019 of Imperial Irrigation District, accepted by the Board of Directors at its regular meeting on the 5th day of May, 2020. IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and the Seal of said District this 3rd day of June, 2020.
L643 Jn11,18
Magnolia School District Board Opening
The district board of the Magnolia Union Elementary School District will accept applications for an open position on the district school board. Applicants must live in a residence within the school district boundaries. Interested individuals may contact the District office at 760-344-2494. Deadline for applications is 4:00 pm on Thursday, July 1, 2021.
