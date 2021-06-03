090 Legal Ads|
ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NUMBER ECU001872
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: Donna Maricela Garnica filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present Name: Donna Danielle Sanchez Garnica Proposed Name Donna Danielle Garnica
THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter shall appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING June 22, 2021 at 8:30 am in Dept. 07 at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243
A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in this following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Imperial Valley Press Date: 04-23-2021
Jeffrey B. Jones Judge of the Superior Court
ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NUMBER ECU001818
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: Josue David Garcia filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present Name: Josue David Garcia Proposed Name Elliott Roman Amara
THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter shall appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING July 12, 2021 at 8:30 am in Dept. 07 at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243
A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in this following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Imperial Valley Press Date: 05-12-2021
Jeffrey B.Jones Judge of the Superior Court
COUNTY OF IMPERIAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
HARRIS ROAD LLC TIME EXTENSION #21-0008 Date of Meeting: June 15, 2021 Time of Meeting: 11:00 a.m. Place of Meeting: 940 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243 Project Type: Approve of Time extension EXT #21-0008 for Conditional Use Permit # 06-0008 for the Harris Road Material Recovery Facility/Transfer Station project within the Mesquite Lake Specific Plan and approve this project is categorically exempt from CEQA under Govern ment Code Section 15301 and no further environmental documentation is necessary. Project Numbers & Names Time Extension #21-0008 Project Name/ Applicants: HARRIS ROAD LLC Location: Harris Road Material and Recovery Facility is located north along Harris Road and directly west of Highway 111 on approx. Parcel 1, 2 3, & 4 of Parcel Map 2372 T 14S R 14E (A ssessor Parcel Number: 040-360-036, 037, 038, & 039-000). PLEASE ACCEPT THIS AS A NOTICE TO INFORM YOU, as a property owner, tenant, or interested citizens, that the Board of Supervisors of the County of Imperial, California will conduct a public hearing, as part of a scheduled meeting, on the following Time Extension #21-0008. The Board of Supervisors will consider approving, conditionally approving, or denying, Time Extension #21-0008. All interested individuals are encouraged to attend and be heard. All supporting documentation may be reviewed at the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors Office located at 940 Main Street, Suite 209, El Centro, CA during regular business hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Environmental documentation is also available at www.icdps.com. Due to COVID-19, remote participation is highly recommended. Please arrange with the Clerk of the Board at (442) 265-1020 prior to the scheduled hearing date should you wish to review supporting documentation and/or participate in providing a public comment. Si usted requiere esta informacin en espaol, por favor de llamar al (442) 265-1736.
BLANCA ACOSTA Clerk, Board of Directors County of Imperial, State of California
