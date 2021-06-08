090 Legal Ads|
Notice of Sale of Property Abandoned Property
NOTICE IS HEREBY THAT PURSUANT TO THE SECTIONS 21700-21716 OF THE BUSINESS AND PROFESSIONS CODE, SECTION 2328 OF THE UCC, SECTION 535 OF THE PENAL CODE AND PROVISIONS OF THE CIVIL CODE, STORWISE SELF STORAGE EL CENTRO 502 ROSS AVE, EL CENTRO, CA: 31225 LA BAYA DR. WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA 91362 STATE OF CALIFORNIA WILL SELL BY COMPETITIVE BIDDING ON THE FOLLING UNITS. AUCTION TO BE CONDUCTED THROUGH ONLINE AUCTION SERVICES:StorageTreasures.com with bids opening on or after 9:00 a.m., June 18, 2021 and closing on or after 10:00 a.m. June 25, 2021.
The Following Units# Aracely Murillo D85 - El Centro Vicente Sanchez E12829 - El Centro Rafael Reyes E145 - El Centro Ofelia Saiza G205 - El Centro Jose Morales I261 - El Centro Andrea Perez I291 - El Centro Charlotte Walker CPB23 - El Centro Manager's Special D116 - El Centro Manager's Special L347 - El Centro
Purchases must be paid in cash at the time of sale. All purchased items are sold as is and must be removed at the time of sale. StorWise Self Storage reserves the right to retract Bids. Sale is subject to adjournment. L178 Jn1,8
ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NUMBER ECU001909
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: Norma Lizette Camacho Gonzales-Martinez filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present Name: Norma Lizette Camacho Gonzales-Martinez Proposed Name Mona Gonzales Camacho
THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter shall appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING July 19, 2021 at 8:30 am in Dept. 09 at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243
A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in this following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Imperial Valley Press Date: 05-19-2021
L Brooks Anderholt Judge of the Superior Court
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
1. Notice is hereby given that the governing board (Board) of the Calexico Unified School District (District) will receive sealed bids for the following services no later than the specified bid dead line: [SOLID WASTER AND RECYCLING SERVICES] BID NO. 2021-06 2. Bid documents will be available on or after June 2, 2021, for download at the following link: https://www.cusdk12.org/Departments/Business-Services/Purchasing/Public- Bids/index.html
("Contract Documents").
3. Sealed bids will be received until 12:00p.m., June 18, 2021, at the Districts Business Services Department located at: 901 Andrade Avenue, Calexico, CA 92231. Sealed bids may be opened by the District at or after that time and will be publicly read aloud. Any bid that is submitted after this time shall be nonresponsive and returned to the bidder. Any claim by a bidder of error in its bid must be made in compliance with section 5100 et seq. of the Public Contract Code. 4. All bids shall be on the form provided by the District. Each bid must conform and be responsive to all pertinent Contract Documents. 5. The District shall award the contract, if it awards it at all, to the lowest responsive responsible bidder based on: A. The base bid amount only. 6. The Board reserves the right to reject any and all bids and/or waive any irregularity in any bid re ceived. If the District awards the contract, the security of unsuccessful bidder(s) shall be returned within sixty (60) days from the time the award is made. Unless otherwise required by law, no bid der may withdraw its bid for ninety (90) days after the date of the bid opening. Published: June 2, 2021 June 8, 2021 Newspaper: Imperial Valley Press
NOTICE INVITING BIDS
Notice is hereby given that the El Centro Elementary School District invites proposals for furnishing certain paper and instructional items for the 2021/2022 school year. All bids (original copies of bid form) shall be presented in accordance with Specifications and General Conditions on file and shall be signed, sealed and delivered to the El Centro Elementary School District Central Warehouse located at 951 S Hope Street, El Centro, California 92243 ATTN: Molly Diaz on or before Friday, June 18, 2021 no later than 12:00 pm. Due to the no contact current status, all bids will be opened privately and awarded on Friday, June 18, 2021 after 12:00 pm at the El Centro Elementary School District Central Warehouse located at 951 S Hope Street, El Centro, California 92243 Tabulation of bids will be made by the El Centro Elementary School District as soon as possible and will be available for inspection of vendors. Successful bidders will then be notified. El Centro Elementary School District reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to be the sole judge of the suitability of items offered.
