CITY OF CALEXICO INVITATION FOR BIDS CALEXICO NEW RIVER PARKWAY PROJECT PHASE 1B FEDERAL PROJECT NO.: HPLUL-5168(015)
1. GENERAL INFORMATION The City of Calexico is inviting bids for the Calexico New River Parkway Project Phase 1B in the City of Calexico. 2. SCOPE OF WORK The work shall include site preparation, erosion control, stormwater/water quality, surface improvements, landscape, and electrical in order to construct an operable Class I bicycle trail. 3. PROJECT SCHEDULE To be completed within 180 calendar days from date of Notice to Proceed. 4. PROPOSAL REQUIREMENTS SEALED PROPOSAL will be accepted at the Office of the City Clerk, City Hall, 608 Heber Avenue, Calexico, California until 2:00 p.m. on April 14, 2021, at which time all proposals will be publicly opened and read aloud. Late BIDS will be considered unresponsive. A summary of the bids will be presented to the City Council at their meeting of April 21, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 608 Heber Avenue, Calexico, California. Each bid must be submitted in a sealed envelope bearing on the outside the name of the bidder, his/her address, and the name of the project for which the bid is submitted. If forwarded by mail, the sealed envelope containing the bid must be enclosed in another envelope addressed as specified in the bid form. Electronic version on the plans and specification may be obtained for a non-refundable fee of $7.50. Please contact the Public Works Department at 760/768-2160 or via email at falomirl@calexico.ca.gov. Checks are to be made payable to the City of Calexico. No bid will be received unless it is made on the prescribed bid form furnished by the Public Works Director/City Engineer. Each bid must be accompanied by a guaranty of cash, certified check, and cashier check or bidders' bond made payable to the City of Calexico for an amount equal to at least ten percent of the bid. Such guaranty to be forfeited should the bidder to whom the contract is awarded fails to enter the contract. All guaranties are to be returned after the contract is awarded. The bid may be considered incomplete and be disqualified if any of the following information is not provided. Proposal/Bid Form Workmen's Compensation Certificate Bid Bond Drug/Alcohol Testing Requirements Proposal Agreement Non collusion Affidavit Subcontractor's Listing Corporate Certification Partnership Information 1. On the bid form(s), the unit price items and total contract price must be written in words and figures. The words and figures shall appear on the blank spaces provided. 2. On page 86, Subcontractor's Listing shall be completed. If no subcontractor will be used, indicate an "X" mark on the space provided for "No" subcontractor. Pursuant to Labor Code 1773, the general prevailing wage rates in the county, in which the work is to be done have been determined by the Director of the California Department of Industrial Relations. These wages are set forth in the General Prevailing Wage Rates for this project, available at City of Calexico address and available from the California Department of Industrial Relations' Internet web site at http://www.dir.ca.gov/DLSR/PWD. The applicable Federal minimum wage rates as predetermined by the United States Secretary of Labor are available at the City of Calexico Public Works Department. In addition, a copy may be examined at the offices described above where project plans, special provisions, and bid forms may be seen. Revisions to the applicable Federal Wage Rates, up to ten (10) days before bid opening, will be identified by the issuance of an addendum with the corresponding Internet Website address of where the revisions can be found. The final contract documents signed by the local agency and the contractor, will physically include the Federal Wage Rates, or the Federal Wage Rates as revised by addendums , if any such addendums have been issued. Future effective general prevailing wage rates, which have been predetermined and are on file with the California Department of Industrial Relations are referenced but not printed in the general prevailing wage rates Attention is directed to the Federal minimum wage rate requirements in the Contract Documents. If there is a difference between the minimum wage rates predetermined by the Secretary of Labor and the general prevailing wage rates determined by the Director of the California Department of Industrial Relations for similar classifications of labor, the Contractor and subcontractors shall pay not less than the higher wage rate. The Department will not accept lower State wage rates not specifically included in the Federal minimum wage determinations. This includes "helper" (or other classifications based on hours of experience) or any other classification not appearing in the Federal wage determinations. Where Federal wage determinations do not contain the State wage rate determination otherwise available for use by the Contractor and subcontractors, the Contractor and subcontractors shall pay not less than the Federal minimum wage rate, which most closely approximates the duties of the employees in question. The U.S. Department of Transportation ("DOT") provides a toll-free hotline service to report bid rigging activities. Bid rigging activities can be reported Monday through Friday, between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Eastern Standard Time at 800/424-9071. Anyone with knowledge of possible bid rigging, bidder collusion, or other fraudulent activities should use the hotline to report these activities. The hotline is part of DOT's continuing effort to identify and investigate highway construction contract fraud and abuse and is operated under the direction of the DOT Inspector General. All information will be treated confidentially and caller anonymity will be respected. All bids are to be compared on the basis of the Public Works Director/City Engineer's estimate of the quantities of work to be done. A bid will only be accepted from a Contractor who is licensed in accordance with the provisions of Chapter 9, Division 3, of the Business and Professions Code of the State of California as amended. In addition, the Contractor, sub-contractors, and suppliers shall also have a business license issued by the City prior to commencing work. Special attention of all prospective bidders is called to "Proposal Requirements and General Conditions" annexed to the blank form of the Proposal for full directions as to bidding, etc. The City of Calexico has a Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) goal of eight percent (8%) Technical questions should be directed to Lilliana Falomir, Public Works Manager at 760/768-2160 or falomirl@calexico.ca.gov. All questions must be submitted in writing. Any response will be in a written addendum. All questions must be submitted by April 8, 2021. If bidder is a corporate entity and is awarded the contract, prior to execution of the contract, Contractor shall submit satisfactory, documentary proof that the person(s) executing said contract on the behalf of said corporation has authority to do so. CITY'S RIGHT RESERVED: The City reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive any informality in a bid, and to make awards in the interest of the City. Miguel Figueroa, City Manager City of Calexico L033 M25
Public Notice Imperial County Department of Public Works Request for Proposal (RFP) Preliminary Engineering Services for Main St. Improvements from Hwy. 111 to Memphis Ave. in Niland; Federal Aid Project No. CML 5958(119); County Project No. 6601
The County of Imperial Department of Public Works is requesting responses from qualified consulting firms to provide Preliminary Engineering Services for the subject project. The Request for Proposal is available for review and download at the County of Imperial Department of Public Works Web site at https://publicworks.imperialcounty.org/ under the section titled "Projects Out to Bid". Qualified entities along with Disadvantaged Business Enterprise entities are invited to submit written responses for consideration in accordance with this Request. These services will be conducted under a contract with the County of Imperial. All proposals should be submitted before the due date of 4:00 p.m., April 6, 2021 to:
John A. Gay, P. E. Director of Public Works c/o Lorena Alvarez, Engineering Technician County of Imperial 155 South 11th Street El Centro, CA 92243
For additional information regarding this Notice please email Jose Castaneda, Administrative Analyst III of the County of Imperial Department of Public Works at josecastaneda@co.imperial.ca.us . L035 M23,24,25,26,27,28,29,30,31,A1,2,3,4,5,6
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS CALLING FOR BIDS
Project: EL CENTRO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT CONSTRUCTION OF SHADE STRUCTURES Bid Deadline: April 15, 2021 2:00 p.m. Place of Bid Receipt: EL CENTRO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT MAINTENANCE AND OPERATIONS 951 HOPE STREET EL CENTRO, CA 92243 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the EL CENTRO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT of IMPERIAL COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, acting by and through its Governing Board, hereinafter referred to as "DISTRICT," will receive up to, but not later than, the above-stated time, sealed bids for the award of a contract for the above project. There shall be (1) base bid and alternate adds as described in bidding documents. The work consists generally of, but is not limited to, construction of shade structures at nine school sites. The work includes erection of owner furnished metal shade structures, lighting, fans and site concrete. Bids shall be received in the place identified above. Those bids timely received shall be opened and publicly read aloud at the above-stated time and place. Proposed forms of Contract Documents are available upon request at the Architects office located at: SANDERS, INC. ARCHITECTURE / ENGINEERING 1102 INDUSTRY WAY EL CENTRO CA 92243 Phone: 760 353 5440 Fax: 760 353 5442 Email: chrissy@sanders-inc.com CONSTRUCT CONNECT 30 TECHNOLOGY PARKWAY SOUTH, SUITE 100 NORCROSS, GA 30092 Phone: 800-424-3996 Email: content@constructconnect.com There will be a non-refundable $ 100.00 fee required for each set of Contract Documents. Each General Contractor may check out not more than three (3) sets of documents; each Sub-Contractor may check out one (1) set. In accordance with the provisions of California Business and Professions Code Section 7028.15 and Public Contract Code Section 3300, the DISTRICT requires that the bidder possess applicable classification(s) of contractor's license(s) at the time the bid is submitted. Any bidder not so licensed at the time of the bid opening will be reject d as non-responsive. Pursuant to Public Contract Code 20111.6, contractors submitting bids to perform as either the General Contractor or an Electrical, Mechanical, or Plumbing Subcontractor for this project must be prequalified prior to bidding on the project. The General Contractors must list prequalified mechanical, electrical and plumbing subcontractors in order for their bid to be considered "responsive". Electrical, Mechanical, and Plumbing subcontractors are contractors holding either: C-4, C-7, C-10, C-16, C-20, C-34, C-36, C-38, C-42, C-43, and C-46 contractor's license. All Prequalification Packages shall be on the forms provided by the District. Prequalification forms are available for pick-up at the El Centro Elementary School District, 1256 Broadway, Office #3, El Centro, California 92243, or may be downloaded from the District website at www.ecesd.org. All work must be completed within SIXTY (60) calendar days specified in the Information for Bidders from the date specified in the Notice to Proceed. Time is of the essence. Failure to complete the work within the time set forth herein will result in the imposition of liquidated damages for each day of delay, in the amount set forth in the Information for Bidders. Each bid shall be accompanied by a bid security in the form of cash, a certified or cashier's check or bid bond in an amount not less than FIVE percent (5%) of the total bid price, payable to the District. The DISTRICT reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any irregularities or informalities in any bids or in the bidding process. As required by Section 1773 of the California Labor Code, the California Department of Industrial Relations has determined the general prevailing rates of per diem wages in the locality in which the work is to be performed. Copies of these wage rate determinations, entitled PREVAILING WAGE SCALE, are maintained at: DEPARTMENT OF INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS DIVISION OF LABOR STATISTICS AND RESEARCH 455 GOLDEN GATE AVENUE, 8TH FLOOR PO BOX 420603 SAN FRANCISCO CA 94102-0603 415 703 4774 www.dir.ca.gov/dlsr/pwd and are available to any interested party upon request. The successful bidder upon award of the contract shall post a copy of this document at each work site. It shall be mandatory upon the successful bidder to whom the contract is awarded, and upon any subcontractor listed, to pay not less than the specified rates to all workers employed by them for the Project. No contractor or subcontractor may be listed on this bid proposal unless registered with the Department of Industrial Relations (DIR) pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. No contractor or subcontractor may be awarded this project unless registered with the DIR pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. This project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the DIR. No bidder may withdraw any bid for a period of SIXTY (60) calendar days after the date set for the opening of bids. Pursuant to Section 22300 of the Public Contract Code, the Agreement will contain provisions permitting the successful bidder to substitute securities for any monies withheld by the DISTRICT to ensure performance under the Agreement or permitting payment of retentions earned directly into escrow. There will be a mandatory job walk at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 8, 2021 to begin at the following job site: Hedrick Elementary School 550 S. Waterman Avenue El Centro, CA 92243 EL CENTRO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT L038 M25,A1
