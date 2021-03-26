090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000128 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
FIXCELLULAR PALLETS 722 S. Imperial Ave Ste. 6 Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County Mailing Address (if different than above) 722 S. Imperial Ave Ste. 6
Calexico, CA 92231
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Fabiola Elizabeth Bojorquez
Residence Address:
534 W Hamilton Ave El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 890-5548
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X
6)
B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
03/20/2021
7)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Fabiola Elizabeth Bojorquez, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 02/18/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 02/17/2026
Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk
L001 M5,12,19,26
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000085 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
BRAWLEY AUTO GLASS 1667 Main Street Brawley, CA 92227 Imperial County Mailing Address (if different than above) 1667 Main Street
Brawley, CA 92227
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Hector Cordero Barcenas Abraham Eduardo Chavez Claudia Maria Felix Quevedo Residence Address: 1667 Main Street Brawley, CA 92227 605 Ruby Street Imperial, CA 92251 829 West Holt Ave El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 344-2888
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A General Partnership
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X
6)
B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
03/07/2021
7)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Hector Cordero Barcenas, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 02/05/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 02/04/2026
Victoria Caramillo Deputy Clerk
L002 M5,12,19,26
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.202110000174 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
PRN PHYSICAL THERAPY 2536 Rockwood Ave #107 Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
2035 Corte Del Nogal Ste 200
Carlsbad, CA 92011
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Meridian Rehabilitation Partners P.C. Sean Mckeown Physical Therapy Inc.
Residence Address:
2035 Corte Del Nogal Ste 200 Carlsbad, CA 92011 12217 Valhalla Dr. Lakeside, CA 92040
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 768-3422
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A General Partnership
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 02/01/2021
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
04/02/2021
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Robert Pace, Partner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 03/03/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 03/02/2026
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L018 M19,26,A2,9
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.202110000173 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
PRN PHYSICAL THERAPY 1611 W. Main St. El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
2035 Corte Del Nogal Ste 200
Carlsbad, CA 92011
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Meridian Rehabilitation Partners P.C. Sean Mckeown Physical Therapy Inc.
Residence Address:
2035 Corte Del Nogal Ste 200 Carlsbad, CA 92011 12217 Valhalla Dr. Lakeside, CA 92040
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 337-1144
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A General Partnership
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 02/01/2021
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
04/02/2021
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Robert Pace, Partner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 03/03/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 03/02/2026
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L019 M19,26,A2,9
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.202110000165 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
BAJA DUTY FREE 245 Imperial Ave Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
245 Imperial Ave
Calexico, CA 92231
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Alamo Group Holdings LLC
Residence Address:
55 Merrick Way #40 Coral Gables, FL 33134
Phone Number (Optional):
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Limited Liability Company 202103210231
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 01/01/2021
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
04/02/2021
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Kevin Goldfarb, President
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 03/03/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 03/02/2026
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L023 M19,26,A2,9
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000170 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
DESERT PROSOUND ENTERTAINMENT 681 Hamblet Road Imperial, CA 92251 Imperial County Mailing Address (if different than above) 681 Hamblet Road
Imperial, CA 92251
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Veronica R. Guerrero Residence Address: 681 Hamblet Road Imperial, CA 92251
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 996-3998
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 01/07/2016
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
04/02/2021
7)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Veronica R. Guerrero, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 03/03/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 03/02/2026
Victoria Caramillo Deputy Clerk
L028 M19,26,A2,9
090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE CALLING FOR BIDS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Imperial Community College District invites qualified bidders to submit Bid Proposals for a contract for the Work of the Project generally described as: LIBRARY HVAC REPLACEMENT BUILDING 1500 The full text of the Notice to Contractors Calling for Bids may be viewed as part of the Contract Documents downloadable at https://www.imperial.edu/about/request-for-proposals/. Bidders must possess a C-20 Warm-Air Heating, Ventilating and Air-Conditioning License and be a DIR Registered Contractor. Bid Proposals must be received by the District via email at construction-facilities@imperial.edu no later than 2:00 P.M., April 14, 2021. Bidders must comply with all other requirements established in the Notice to Contractors Calling for Bids and the Instructions for Bidders. Award of the Contract for the Work, if made, will be by action of the Districts Board of Trustees. There will be a Mandatory Job Walk held on Monday, March 31, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. L029 M19,26
090 Legal Ads|
Public Notice Imperial County Department of Public Works Request for Proposal (RFP) Preliminary Engineering Services for Main St. Improvements from Hwy. 111 to Memphis Ave. in Niland; Federal Aid Project No. CML 5958(119); County Project No. 6601
The County of Imperial Department of Public Works is requesting responses from qualified consulting firms to provide Preliminary Engineering Services for the subject project. The Request for Proposal is available for review and download at the County of Imperial Department of Public Works Web site at https://publicworks.imperialcounty.org/ under the section titled "Projects Out to Bid". Qualified entities along with Disadvantaged Business Enterprise entities are invited to submit written responses for consideration in accordance with this Request. These services will be conducted under a contract with the County of Imperial. All proposals should be submitted before the due date of 4:00 p.m., April 6, 2021 to:
John A. Gay, P. E. Director of Public Works c/o Lorena Alvarez, Engineering Technician County of Imperial 155 South 11th Street El Centro, CA 92243
For additional information regarding this Notice please email Jose Castaneda, Administrative Analyst III of the County of Imperial Department of Public Works at josecastaneda@co.imperial.ca.us . L035 M23,24,25,26,27,28,29,30,31,A1,2,3,4,5,6
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.202110000197 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
CENTINELA BUSINESS SERVICES 1900 Rancho Frontera Ave Unit I-72 Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1900 Rancho Frontera Ave Unit I-72
Calexico, CA 92231
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Karina Marquez Leal
Residence Address:
1900 Rancho Frontera Ave Unit I-72 Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 693-6449
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5) Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 02/15/2021
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
04/07/2021
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Karina Marquez Leal, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 03/08/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 03/07/2026
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L036 M26,A2,9,16
090 Legal Ads|
LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT
In accordance with Section 511 of the Quality Housing and Work Responsibility Act of 1998, the Imperial Valley Housing Authority will hold a Public Hearing concerning the submission of the Annual Plan to the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development for the 2021-22 Annual Plan. A Public Hearing will be held on April 6, 2021 at 4:00 pm. at the Imperial Valley Housing Authority Administrative Building located at 1402 D Street, Brawley, CA. The Imperial Valley Housing Authority Plan is available for public inspection at the Administrative Building, 1402 D Street, Brawley, California through March 31, 2021, between 8:00 am - 5:00 pm, on normal business days. Contact mflores@ivha.org in order to schedule inspection. L039 M26
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.