CITY OF BRAWLEY NOTICE AND INVITATION TO BIDDERS WATER TREATMENT PLANT VALVE AND ACTUATOR REPLACEMENT SPECIFICATION NO. 2021-02
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sealed bids for Water Treatment Plant Valve and Actuator Replacement will be received by the City of Brawley (City) in the offices of the City Clerk, 383 Main Street, Brawley, California 92227 until 2:00 P.M. Local Time, on March 25, 2021, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud. No late bids will be accepted. The Contract for the work advertised will be awarded to the lowest responsible bidder. The city reserves the right to reject all bids, waive any irregularities, or dispense with further bidding. BID BOND: Shall be completed in the forms provided as per Instructions to Bidders, and accompanied by a Certified Check, Cashier's Check, or a Bid Bond executed in favor of the City of Brawley in an amount of ten percent of the bid, to be forfeited as fixed and liquidated damages should bidder neglect or refuse to enter into a contract. LIQUIDATED DAMAGES: Liquidated Damages of $500.00 per calendar day are included in this project. PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The Work to be done consists of furnishing all materials, equipment, tools, labor, and incidentals as required by the plans, specifications, and contract documents. This project is an improvement to an existing water treatment plant. The existing plant is to remain fully operational during construction and in full compliance with all regulatory requirements placed on the CITY by the Department of Public Health. The work includes: 1. On-site valves and actuators replacement of a total of twenty-nine valves and twenty-nine actuators.
* Protect in place Electrical Actuator 2. Actuators to be connected, calibrated, and tested to plant SCADA control system. 3. Provide all necessary gaskets, missing or damaged bolts and nuts (assume 130 pieces), mounting hardware, protective coating, wires, conduit, terminations, and appurtenances required for a complete installation. 4. Startup and test completed systems and provide as-built documentation. COMPLETION OF WORK: The work must be completed within 120 calendar days after the commencement date stated in the Notice to Proceed. CONTRACTOR'S LICENSE: The contractor shall have a State of California Classification "A" Contractor's license to perform the work. A bid submitted by any contractor not properly licensed at the time of bid opening shall be considered non-responsive and will be rejected. MANDATORY PRE-BID MEETING: A Mandatory Pre-Bid Meeting will be held to familiarize all interested bidders with the conditions of the project and the project site. The meeting will convene at 10:00 a.m., at the City of Brawley Administration Building, 383 Main Street, Brawley, CA on March 10, 2021, with a walkthrough of the project site after the meeting. DEPARTMENT OF INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS-REGISTRATION REQUIREMENT FOR AWARD: No contractor or subcontractor may be listed on a bid proposal for a public works project unless registered with the Department of Industrial Relations according to Labor Code section 1725.5 [with limited exceptions from this requirement for bid purposes only under Labor Code section 1771.1(a)]. No contractor or subcontractor may be awarded a contract for public work on a public works project (awarded on or after April 1, 2015) unless registered with the Department of Industrial Relations according to Labor Code section 1725.5. This project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the Department of Industrial Relations STATE PREVAILING WAGE RATES: According to the Labor Code of the State of California, the Director of Industrial Relations has determined the general prevailing rate of wages and employer payments for health and welfare, vacation, pension and similar purposes applicable to the work to be done. These rates and scales are attached to this package but the Contractor must check the website for any changes to all trades used. The contractor to whom the contract is awarded and the subcontractors under him must pay not less than these rates for this area to all workers employed in the execution of this contract. APPRENTICES: Attention is directed to the provisions of Sections 1777.5 and 1777.6 of the Labor Code Concerning the employment of apprentices by the Contractor or any subcontractor under him. It shall be the Contractor's responsibility to ensure that all persons shall comply with the requirements of said sections in the employment of apprentices. RETENTION: City will retain a portion of the Contract price as required by law. The Contractor may substitute securities in place of the retained funds withheld by the City. Alternatively, an escrow agreement, in the form prescribed under Ca. Public Contract Code 22300, may be used by the Contractor. BIDDING DOCUMENTS: Bidding documents may be obtained from the Office of the City Clerk, 383 Main Street, Brawley, CA 92227, (760) 351-3059 Monday thru Friday from 8 am - 12 pm and 1 pm - 5 pm (closed from 12 pm - 1 pm) for $50.00 (non-refundable) for each set of contract documents. Bidding documents will be mailed to the bidder at the bidder's request; however, the City will not be responsible for delays in mail delivery. Only those firms who have purchased the bid documents from the City will be directly provided any addendums that may be issued for this project before the bid opening date if you purchase from a plan room it will your responsibility to get your addenda updates from them as we have no list of where you purchase other than the City. Questions during the bidding process shall be directed to Mr. Andres Miramontez, 180 South Western Avenue, Brawley, CA., Telephone (760) 344-5800 ext. 14, Fax (760) 344-5612 or by email at amiramontez@brawley-ca.gov, no later than 5:00 p.m. March 12, 2021. PUBLISHED: IMPERIAL VALLEY PRESS Alma Benavides, City Clerk February 18, 2021 March 4, 2021 L977 F18,M4
NOTICE OF SALE
Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 211700 of the California Self Service Storage Facility Act and Section 21707 of the Business and Professional Code of Section 1988 of the Civil Code of the State of California that the following Unit(s) containing Miscellaneous household goods, personal items, furniture and clothing belonging to the person(s) indicated. Tenant Name Cynthia Rivas Ruben Gonzalez Bernie Quines Will be sold at Public Auction on March 18th, 2021 at 10:00 AM on the premises where said property is stored and which is located at a self-storage 1857 West Euclid Avenue, in the city of El Centro, county of Imperial, state of California. Sale is sold with limit and reserve purchases must removed by 5:00 P.M. on the date of the sale. The landlord reserves the right to bid at this sale. This sale is subject to prior cancellation. An obligated party. BOND # RED 40083282 L982 F24,M4
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR DSA INSPECTION SERVICES
NOTICE: CALEXICO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT will receive up to, but not later than 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 18, 2021 for the following: Proposals from interested and qualified DSA-certified inspectors (Inspector(s)) to provide Project Inspector services as required by applicable sections of Title 21 and Title 24, California Code of Regulations, for the for various to-be-determined Measure Q projects of the Calexico Unified School District. The evaluation of the Proposals shall be based solely on the Project; however, the District reserves the right to award any future contracts to the selected Inspector for various to-be-determined Measure Q projects. The Inspector shall be subject to approval by the Division of the State Architect after acceptance by the Architect, Structural Engineer and District. The DSA Field Engineer will review the qualifications of the applicant and arrange for a personal interview, if necessary. Approval of the Inspectors appointment must be obtained from DSA and a copy of the DSA letter of approval should be in the Inspectors possession before work is started on the Project. Inspector shall provide inspection services that are certified by DSA. The minimum recommended qualifications for a Project Inspector are provided in the State Building Code Part 1, Title 24, Section 4-333 of the California code of Regulations. For more information and details, RFP Scope of requirements can be obtained by emailing giovannag@cusdk12.org or call (760) 768-3888 ext. 3029 or going to the district web site at www.cusdk12.org and clicking on Forms/Information. L993 M4,11
NOTICE CALLING FOR BIDS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Imperial Community College District invites qualified bidders to submit Bid Proposals for a contract for the Work of the Project generally described as: RELOCATABLE CLASSROOMS The full text of the Notice to Contractors Calling for Bids may be viewed as part of the Contract Documents downloadable at https://www.imperial.edu/about/request-for-proposals/. Bidders must possess a B-General Building Contractors License and be a DIR Registered Contractor. Bid Proposals must be received by the District via email at construction-facilities@imperial.edu no later than 2:00 P.M., April 1, 2021. Bidders must comply with all other requirements established in the Notice to Contractors Calling for Bids and the Instructions for Bidders. Award of the Contract for the Work, if made, will be by action of the Districts Board of Trustees. There will be a Mandatory Bid Walk held on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. L994 M4,11
