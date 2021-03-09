090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING REGARDING ISSUANCE OF MULTIFAMILY HOUSING REVENUE BONDS FOR SPRING APARTMENTS & ENCINO APARTMENTS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, at 6:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at the City Council Chambers, 383 Main Street, Brawley, California, the City Council of the City of Brawley (the "City") will conduct a public hearing as required by Section 147(f) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 (the "Code"), at which it will hear and consider information concerning a proposed plan of financing providing for the issuance by the California Statewide Communities Development Authority of exempt facility bonds for a qualified residential rental project pursuant to Section 142(a)(7) of the Code in one or more series issued from time to time, including bonds issued to refund such exempt facility bonds in one or more series from time to time, and at no time to exceed $8,000,000 in outstanding aggregate principal amount, to finance or refinance the acquisition and rehabilitation of the following multifamily rental housing projects: (1) Spring Apartments, 402 South Eastern Avenue, Brawley, California (Bond proceeds in an amount not to exceed $5,400,000), and (2) Encino Apartments, 1165 B Street, Brawley, California (Bond proceeds in an amount not to exceed $2,700,000). The facilities are to be owned by HPD Spring-Encino II LP, a California limited partnership (the "Borrower") or a partnership of which Highland Property Development LLC (the "Developer") or a related person to the Developer is the general partner (the "Project"). Those wishing to comment on the proposed financing or refinancing and the nature and location of the Project may either appear in person at the public hearing or submit written comments, which must be received by the City prior to the hearing. Written comments should be sent to City of Brawley at 383 Main Street, Brawley, California 92243, Attention: City Clerk or email abenavides@brawley-ca.gov.
NOTICE OF POSITION AVAILABILITY: ALTERNATE PUBLIC MEMBER to The Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO)
Imperial LAFCO invites individuals interested in serving on a public agency, to apply for the alternate public member position on the Commission. This is for a four- year term ending in January 2025. The public member appointed will serve as an alternate voting member. The Alternate Member sits with the Commission whenever the permanent member is not available to attend. Interested individuals must be residents of Imperial County, be able to regularly attend LAFCO meetings, which are held on the fourth Thursdays of each month. Alternate members cannot be officers of the county, any city Council or special district Board, within the county. An alternate can also not have been on the County Board of Supervisors or a City Council within the past year. The public member is a public official and is required to file a standard financial disclosure statement annually with the California Fair Political Practices Commission. Candidates for the position must complete an application form and provide a resume indicating applicable experience and/or service. Applications may be picked up at the LAFCO office or printed from our website at www.iclafco.com. All application materials must be submitted to Imperial LAFCO, 1122 W. State Street, Suite D, El Centro, CA 92243 or by e-mail to pg@iclafco.com by Monday, March 29, 2021. The Imperial LAFCO will make the alternate public member appointment at a regularly scheduled meeting.
NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY (NOA) Draft Program Environmental Impact Report (PEIR) SCH# 2020070349 City of El Centro General Plan Update
Notice is hereby given that, as the lead agency, the City of El Centro (City), in accordance with the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), has prepared a Draft Program Environmental Impact Report (PEIR) for the El Centro General Plan Update (project or General Plan Update). The General Plan Update is considered a project under CEQA (Guidelines Section 15378), and the City has discretionary authority over the project (CEQA Guidelines, Section 15357). Project Location: The City encompasses approximately 11 square miles and is the largest city in the Imperial Valley. It is in the County of Imperial, Southern California, 11 miles north of the United States-Mexico border; is adjacent to the City of Imperial along its northern boundary; and is approximately 120 miles east of the City of San Diego. Interstate 8 provides a regional east-west connection, which leads to north-south connectivity by way of State Route 86 in the City and State Route 111 east of the City. Project Description: The City is undertaking updates to the Land Use Element and Mobility Element of its General Plan and the creation of a new Environmental Justice Element. The General Plan was last updated in 2004. The updates are being funded by a grant from the Sustainable Communities Program administered by the California Department of Transportation. Land Use Element Update The proposed update to the Land Use Element in the General Plan would be based on the City's existing Vision 2050 Strategic Plan (2015); Project Shape; policy direction from the City Council, Planning Commission, and staff; and input from the Community Advisory Committee and the public. The overall goal of the Land Use Element Update would be to create a land use plan that would promote quality of life, health, and safety; meet the needs of the City's residents; support multiple modes of transportation; foster economic prosperity; provide a range of affordable housing options; be sustainable and environmentally responsible; encourage social cohesion and equity; and reflect and celebrate the City's unique character, culture, identity, and traditions. It would incorporate policies that integrate land use and transportation strategies to increase the share of bicycle, transit, and pedestrian trips, reducing greenhouse gas emissions. An overarching objective of the update would be to promote infill development and encourage efficient development patterns to spur economic revitalization, provide opportunities for innovative lifestyles envisioned by the Vision 2050 Strategic Plan (2015), and promote environmental justice. As part of the updates to the El Centro General Plan, five opportunity areas were identified throughout the City targeting larger, specific areas for anticipated change. Mobility Element Update The proposed update to the Mobility Element would be based on the current Circulation Element in the El Centro General Plan (2004), Bicycle Master Plan (2010), Vision 2050 Strategic Plan (2015), and Active Transportation and Safe Routes to School Plan (2019). Specific objectives of the Mobility Element Update would include adopting Complete Streets policies that are accessible to all ages, supporting a safe pedestrian and bicycle transportation network, promoting a public transportation network that allows convenient access to major destinations, offering appropriate vehicle circulation, and providing a safe and efficient mobility system. The overall goal of the Mobility Element Update would be a balanced, interconnected, multimodal transportation network that accommodates future growth for the City. Environmental Justice Element Preparation The Environmental Justice Element is a new state requirement for jurisdictions with disadvantaged communities and represents an opportunity to develop new goals and policies that reduce the unique or compounded health risks in the community. The Environmental Justice Element would examine the impact negative environmental factors have on disadvantaged communities in the City, including pollution exposure, land use incompatibility, food access, safe and sanitary homes, and physical activity. Potential opportunities for improvement include expanding public participation, increasing collaboration with associated public agencies and organizations, promoting food security and healthy eating, increasing opportunities for physical activity, addressing housing affordability and homelessness, and incorporating plans for new public facilities in strategic locations. Based on the analysis and conclusions in the Draft PEIR, the project would result in potentially significant and unavoidable environmental impacts related to (1) agricultural and forestry resources, (2) air quality, (3) cultural and tribal resources, (4) greenhouse gas emissions, (5) noise, and (6) transportation. The project would result in potentially significant impacts that would be reduced to less than significant with implementation of mitigation measures related to (1) air quality, (2) biological resources, (3) cultural and tribal cultural resources, and (4) noise. The Draft PEIR for the General Plan Update can be reviewed by appointment only during regular business hours at the following locations:
Community Development Department 1275 Main Street, El Centro, California 92243 El Centro Public Library 1140 N. Imperial Avenue, El Centro, California 92243
Electronic copies of the Draft PEIR and the Draft Land Use Element, Mobility Element, and Environmental Justice Element can be reviewed and downloaded from the City's website here: tinyurl.com/EC2040GPU. Written and electronic comments regarding the Draft PEIR must be received by mail or email at the following address starting on March 9, 2021, and ending on April 23, 2021, at 5:00 p.m.:
Angel Hernandez, AICP, Associate Planner 1275 Main Street, El Centro, California 92243 angel_hernandez@cityofelcentro.org
Trustee Sale No. 20652 Title Order No.1721811CAD APN 025-290-033-000 TRA No. 058-003 Notice of Trustee's Sale Note: There is a summary of the information in this document attached* *Pursuant to civil code 2923.3(a), the summary of information referred to above is not attached to the recorded copy of this document but only to the copies provided to the trustor. You are in default under a deed of trust dated 04/11/2007. Unless you take action to protect your property, it may be sold at a public sale. If you need an explanation of the nature of the proceedings against you, you should contact a lawyer. On 03/23/2021 at 02:00 PM, Action Foreclosure Services, Inc., A California Corporation as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on April 30, 2007 as 2007-018166 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Imperial County, California, executed by: Christopher Robert Nilsson an unmarried man, as Trustor, will sell at public auction to the highest bidder for cash (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier's check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). At: At the north entrance to the county Courthouse 939 Main Street El Centro, all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County, California describing the land therein: All of the south one-third of the east 1/2 of section 34, township 11 south, range 15 east, S.B.M., County of Imperial, State of California, according to plat map thereof. The property heretofore described is being sold "as is". The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1600 S. Peterson Road, Calipatria, Ca 92257.The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $274,755.50 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The Beneficiary may elect to bid less than the full credit bid. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. Notice to potential bidders: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder's office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. Notice to property owner: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (619) 704-1090 or visit this Internet Web site innovativefieldservices.com, using the file number assigned to this case 20652. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. For any other inquiries, including litigation or bankruptcy matters, please call (619) 704-1090 or fax (619) 704-1092. Notice to tenant: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an "eligible tenant buyer," you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an "eligible bidder," you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (619) 704-1090, or visit this internet website innovativefieldservices.com. for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 20652 to find the date on which the trustee's sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee's sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee's sale. If you think you may qualify as an "eligible tenant buyer" or "eligible bidder," you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. 2/25/21 Action Foreclosure Services, Inc. 7839 University Avenue Suite 211 La Mesa, Ca 91942 (619) 704-1090 Sale Information Line: (949) 860-9155 or innovativefieldservices.com James M. Allen, Jr., President (IFS# 22917 03/02/21, 03/09/21, 03/16/21) L996 M2,9,16
