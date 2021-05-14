090 Legal Ads|
ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NUMBER ECU001875
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: Andrea Pulido filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present Name: Ezra Nehemiah Villareal-Pulido Proposed Name Ezra Nehemiah Pulido
THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter shall appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING June 3, 2021 at 8:30 am in Dept. 09 at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243
A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in this following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Imperial Valley Press Date: 04-23-2021
L. Brooks Anderholt Judge of the Superior Court
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000271 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
VPM FABRICATION 1113 Villa Bonita Ct Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County Mailing Address (if different than above) 1113 Villa Bonita Ct
Calexico, CA 92231
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Fred Baeza Residence Address: 1113 Villa Bonita Ct Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
(442) 283-3350
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 04/01/2021
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
05/07/2021
7)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Fred Baeza, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 04/07/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 04/06/2026
Rebecca Leyva-Balmaceda Deputy Clerk
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.202110000241 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
E. LOPEZ TRUCKING 2302 Montecito Ave. Imperial, CA 92251
Mailing Address (if different than above)
2302 Montecito Ave.
Imperial, CA 92251
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Erick Lopez
Residence Address:
2302 Montecito Ave. Imperial, CA 92251
Phone Number (Optional):
(619) 419-7127
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5) Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X
6)
B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
04/23/2021
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Erick Lopez, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 03/24/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 03/2302026
Rebecca Leyva-Balmaceda Deputy Clerk
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.20210000312 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID)
2) Fictitious Business Name(s): POOL & ELECTRICAL PRODUCTS LLC 353 E. Ross Ave. El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
5069 Savarese Circle
Tampa, FL 33634
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Florida Water Products LLC
Residence Address:
5069 Savarese Circle Tampa, FL 33634
Phone Number (Optional):
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Limited Liability Company 202109810518
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X
6)
B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
05/21/2021
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Erick R. Jacobsson, CFO
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on:04/21/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on:04/20/2026
Rebecca Leyva-Balmaceda Deputy Clerk
NOTICE OF INTENTION TO LEASE REAL PROPERTY (GOVERNMENT CODE SECTION 25528)
NOTICE IS GIVEN that the Board of Supervisors of Imperial County intends under Government Code section 25528, as expressed in the resolution on file with the Clerk of the Board, to lease certain real property identified as APN #050-070-021-000, approximately 43.61 acres, for an annual minimum price of Six Hundred Dollars ($600.00) per acre per year, for a minimum term of twenty-five (25) years with two (2) five (5) year option periods to be utilized solely for solar field electricity generation purposes. The Board of Supervisors will meet May 25, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., in the Board Chambers located at 940 Main Street, Suite 211, El Centro, California to conduct a Public Hearing at which time sealed proposals to lease the subject property will be opened and a call for oral bidding will be conducted.
BLANCA ACOSTA CLERK OF THE BOARD OF THE SUPERVISORS
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000284 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
A TIMELEZZ BARBERSHOP 1151 S 4th St. # G El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County Mailing Address (if different than above) 1151 S 4th St. # G
El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Luis Fernando Castillo Residence Address: 1299 Stacey Ave El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 970-9420
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 04/12/2021
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
05/12/2021
7)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Luis Fernando Castillo, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 04/12/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 04/11/2026
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
CITATION FOR PUBLICATION UNDER WELFARE AND INSTITUTION CODE SECTION 294
1. To (names of persons to be notified, if known, including names on birth certificates): A (nombres completos de las personas a ser notificadas, si se saben, incluyendo los nombres en el certificado de nacimiento):
Shawn Michael Reyes
and anyone claiming to be a parent of (child's name): y a todos los que reclaman ser padre o madre de (nombre del menor):
(Child #1) Menor #1 Shawna Michelle Reyes
born on (date): nacido el (fecha):
(Child #1) Menor #1 November 26, 2019 (26 de Noviembre del 2019)
At (name of hospital or other place of birth and city and state): En nombre del hospital u otro lugar de nacimiento y ciudad y estado):
(Child #1) Menor #1 El Centro Regional Medical Center, El Centro, California, 92243
2. A hearing will be held on (date) July 14, 2021 AT 1:30 P.M. (time), in Dept. 3, located at: Una audiencia tendra lugar el 14 de Julio del 2021, a la 1:30 P.M., En la corte ubicada en:
939 WEST MAIN STREET EL CENTRO, CALIFORNIA 92243
3. At this hearing the court will consider the recommendations of the social worker or probation officer; En la audiencia la corte considerara las recomendaciones del trabajador social o el funcionario de libertad condicional. 4. The social worker or probation officer will recommend that your child be freed from your legal custody so that the child may be adopted. If the court follows the recommendation, all of your parental rights to the child will be terminated; El trabajador social o el fiincionario de libertad condicional recomendara que se libere a su hijo de su custodia legal para que se lo pueda adoptar. Si la corte sigue la recomendacion, todos sus derechos como padre seran terminados. 5. You have the right to be present at the hearing, to present evidence, and you have the right to be represented by an attorney. If you do not have an attorney and cannot afford to hire one, the court will appoint an attorney for you; Usted tiene el derecho de estar presente en la audiencia, presentar pruebas, y tiene derecho a que lo represente un abogado. Si no tiene un abogado y no tiene dinero para contratar a un abogado, la corte le nombrara uno. 6. If the court terminates your parental rights, the order may be final; Si la corte termina sus derechos como padre es posible que la orden sea final. 7. The court will proceed with this hearing whether or not you are present; La corte procedera con esta audiencia este o no usted presente. Date: March 3, 2021 Fecha: 3 de Marzo del 2021 Maria Rhinehart, Court Executive Officer Maria Rhinehart, Tribunal Delgado Clerk by: Regina Osuna Empleado por: Regina Osuna L110 My7,14,21,28
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.202110000328 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
BRIGHT HEALTHCARE 5455 Garden Grove Blvd., Suite 500 Westminster, CA 92683 Orange County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
219 N 2nd Street, Suite 401
Minneapolis, MN 55401
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Universal Care INC
Residence Address:
5455 Garden Grove Blvd. Suite 500 Westminster, CA, 92683
Phone Number (Optional):
(949)230-1437
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation C1173818
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X
6)
B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
05/29/2021
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Jeffrey Davis, CEO
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 04/29/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 04/28/2026
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
NOTICE CALLING FOR BIDS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Imperial Community College District invites qualified bidders to submit Bid Proposals for a contract for the Work of the Project generally described as: GYM HVAC REPLACEMENT BUILDING 700. The full text of the Notice to Contractors Calling for Bids may be viewed as part of the Contract Documents downloadable at https://www.imperial.edu/about/request-for-proposals/. Bidders must possess a C-20 Warm-Air Heating, Ventilating and Air-Conditioning License and be a DIR Registered Contractor. Bid Proposals must be received by the District via email at construction-facilities@imperial.edu no later than 2:00 P.M., June 9, 2021. Bidders must comply with all other requirements established in the Notice to Contractors Calling for Bids and theInstructions for Bidders. Award of the Contract for the Work, if made, will be by action of the Districts Board of Trustees. There will be a Mandatory Job Walk held on Monday, May 20, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. L116 My7,14
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.202110000298 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
CORTEZ MARIBEL FAMILY CHILD CARE 231 Cahuilla Dr. Imperial CA 92251 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
231 Cahuilla Dr.
Imperial, CA 92251
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Maribel Cortez
Residence Address:
231 Cahuilla Dr. Imperial, CA 92251
Phone Number (Optional):
(760)335-8978
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5) Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X
6)
B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
05/16/2021
7)
I, Maribel Cortez__ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Maribel Cortez
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 04/16/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 04/15/2026
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000277 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
VALLEY GLASS 1010 S. Imperial Ave. Calexico CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1010 S. Imperial Ave. Calexico CA 92231
3) Full Name of Registrant:
Alejandro F Hernandez
Residence Address:
1420 Van Buren Ave. Calexico CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
(760)357-3288
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X
6)
B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
05/09/2021
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Alejandro F Hernandez, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 04/09/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 04/08/2026
Rebecca Leyva-Balmaceda Deputy Clerk
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON THE BUDGET OF MAGNOLIA UNION ELEMENTARY DISTRICT/ROP OF IMPERIAL COUNTY
The governing board of Magnolia Union Elementary School District/ROP will hold a public hearing on the BUDGET OF THE DISTRICT FOR THE YEAR ENDING JUNE 30, 2022, prior to final adoption as required by Education Code Section 42103. The public hearing will be held at: Address: Magnolia Union Elementary School 4502 Casey Road Brawley, CA 92227 Date: 5/25/21 Time: 6:00 p.m. The public is cordially invited to attend this meeting. The proposed budget will be on file and available for public inspection at the following location(s) and dates should members of the public wish to review the budget prior to the public hearing. Location: Magnolia Union Elementary District Office Dates available for inspection: 5/21/21 through 5/24/21 During the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. J. Todd Finnell, Ed. D. County Superintendent of Schools L139 My14
NOTICE TO BIDDERS REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL/BID
The Imperial County School Food Service Cooperative c/o Central Union High School District is requesting bids from providers of dairy and milk products to provide service for the District's milk and dairy program. Submission Deadline: BID's must be received prior to 12:00 noon on May 28, 2021. Bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope, marked with the title "2021-22 Milk/Dairy Bid", and returned to:
Central Union High School District ATTN: Arnold Preciado 351 Ross Ave. El Centro, CA 92243.
BID's received later than the designated time and specified date will be returned to the bidder unopened. Facsimile (FAX) copies of the proposed bids will not be accepted. The District reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bid proposals or any combination thereof and to waive any informality in the bidding process. Copies of the bid documents may be obtained from the Central Union High School District, 351 Ross Ave., El Centro, CA 92243, or via website at http://www.cuhsd.net/Departments/Nutrition-Services/index.html . Refer any questions to: Erika Allen, e-mail: eallen@cuhsd.net or Telephone: (760) 336-4261 L141 My14,21
