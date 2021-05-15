090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.202110000287 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
PIXIELUV BOUTIQUE JNADESIGNCO 257 J St. Brawley, CA 92227 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
257 J St.
Brawley, CA 92227
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Johana P. Gorosave Daniel Aavery Sanchez Caudill
Residence Address:
257 J St. Brawley, CA 92227
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 550-1892
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
Copartners
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 02/01/2013
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
05/13/2021
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Daniel Aavery Sanchez Caudill, Partner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 04/13/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 04/12/2026
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L107 My1,8,15,22
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.202110000325 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
DEZERT ADVENTURES 1182 N. Imperial Hwy Ocotillo, CA 92259 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
P.O. Box 250
Ocotillo, CA 92259
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Joshua Rodrigues
Residence Address:
62 Cactus Ave Ocotillo, CA 92259
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 358-7300
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 04/12/2021
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
05/28/2021
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Joshua Rodrigues, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 04/28/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 04/27/2026
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L109 My15,22,29,Jn5
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.202110000309 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
ALPHA TECH 196 West Aten Road Imperial, CA 92251 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
196 West Aten Road Imperial, CA 92251
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Christian James Legakes
Residence Address:
196 West Aten Road Imperial, CA 92251
Phone Number (Optional):
(760)791-8736
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5) Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 09/01/2017
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
05/20/2021
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Christian James Legakes, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 04/20/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 04/19/2026
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L113 My8,15,22,29
CITY OF CALEXICO PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT WATER TREATMENT DIVISION NOTICE TO CONSULTANT'S
The City of Calexico is requesting proposals from qualified engineering firms to provide professional services to update the 2015 Water Urban Management Plan for the City of Calexico. The study will determine the overall supply and demand of water for the City of Calexico, identify any possible deficiencies in the water supply for the next 25 years, prepare mitigation strategies, and will allow the City to conform to any State requirements in the case of a declared water shortage. Consultant must submit three (3) copies of their proposal with original Consultant signature and one (1) unbound, reproducible copy of the proposal, along with one (1) electronic copy in Adobe Portable Document format (".pdf") on a CD or portable USB thumb drive. The proposal must be formatted in accordance with the instructions of this RFP. Promotional material may be attached, but are not necessary and will not be considered as meeting any of the requirements of this RFP. Proposals must be enclosed in a sealed envelope or package, clearly marked "Urban Water Management Plan" and delivered on or before 2:00p.m. on May 20, 2021 to:
Office of the City Clerk City Hall City of Calexico 608 Heber Avenue Calexico, CA 92231
Late, emailed or facsimile proposals will not be accepted. It is the proposer's responsibility to assure that its proposal is delivered and received at the location specified herein, on or before the date and hour set. Proposals received after the date and time specified will not be considered. Copy of the Request for Proposal can be obtained at the Public Works Department, 549 Pierce Avenue, Calexico, California 92231 or by visiting the City of Calexico website at www.calexico.ca.gov . Consultant will be required to obtain a City of Calexico Business License once proposal is awarded. If you have any questions or require additional information, please do not hesitate to contact the Public Works Department at 760/768-2160. Lilliana Falomir Public Works Manager - Administrative L115 My11
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.202110000303 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
RODRIGUEZ INSURANCE AGENCY LLC 3051 N Imperial Ave Ste 102 El Centro, CA 92243
Mailing Address (if different than above)
3051 N Imperial Ave Ste 102
El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Rodriguez Insurance Agency LLC
Residence Address:
3051 N Imperial Ave Ste 102 El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 352-0160
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Limited Liability Company 202104710114
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X
6)
B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
05/20/2021
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Jasmin Ivette Rodriguez, CEO
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 04/20/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 04/19/2026
Rebecca Leyva-Balmaceda Deputy Clerk
L117 My8,15,22,29
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000345 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
SWEET DREAMS 713 N H St. Imperial, CA 92251 Imperial County Mailing Address (if different than above) 713 N H St.
Imperial, CA 92251
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Marissa Torres Leon Residence Address: 713 N H St. Imperial, CA 92251
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 355-8788
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 04/20/1999
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
06/03/2021
7)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Marisa Torres Leon, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 05/04/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 05/03/2026
Rebecca Leyva-Balmaceda Deputy Clerk
L143 My15,22,29,Jn5
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.202110000348 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
BRAWLEY LIQUOR 1045 Main St., Ste A Brawley, CA 92227 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1045 Main St., Ste A Brawley, CA 92227
3) Full Name of Registrant:
Shaba Investments # 2, INC.
Residence Address:
1045 Main St. Brawley, CA 92227
Phone Number (Optional):
(760)344-2800
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation C3848217
5) Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 12/07/2015
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
06/04/2021
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Majed Bihnam Shaba President
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 05/05/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 05/04/2026
Rebecca Leyva-Balmaceda Deputy Clerk
L144 My15,22,29,Jn5
