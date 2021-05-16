Today

Sunny skies with gusty winds developing later in the day. High 87F. W winds at 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tonight

Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 62F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tomorrow

Sunny. High 93F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.