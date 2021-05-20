090 Legal Ads|
ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NUMBER ECU001872
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: Donna Maricela Garnica filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present Name: Donna Danielle Sanchez Garnica Proposed Name Donna Danielle Garnica
THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter shall appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING June 22, 2021 at 8:30 am in Dept. 07 at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243
A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in this following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Imperial Valley Press Date: 04-23-2021
Jeffrey B. Jones Judge of the Superior Court
L128 My13,20,27,Jn3
090 Legal Ads|
INVITATION FOR BIDS
1. GENERAL INFORMATION The City of El Centro ("the City") is inviting bids for the General Landscaping Services, Tree Removal and Irrigation Repair and Emergency Landscaping Services at Lighting and Landscape Maintenance Districts. 2. SCOPE OF WORK The general scope of services includes: To provide all labor, tools, equipment, materials and supplies necessary to complete all the work in a timely manner that will meet the City's requirements. CONTRACTOR shall be required to perform the following landscape maintenance activities at various sites throughout the City as follows: Tree trimming 15 Feet maximum Tree removal including stump and roots Tree planting per City Guidelines Lawn mowing/edging maintenance Irrigation system (all systems) maintenance Weed abatement Clean up and disposal of trash and debris Clean up and disposal and/or recycling of generated green waste Root pruning and root barrier installation Shrub trimming Groundcover maintenance Fertilizing and seeding of Rye grass and Bermuda grass Emergency on-call services Certified Tree Arborist Services (new requirement) 3. PROJECT SCHEDULE The term of the contract will be for an initial two (2) year period, and will include (3) possible one-year extensions up to a total contract of five (5) years. Increased compensation may be agreed upon by the City, at its sole discretion, for one or more extensions. 4. PROPOSAL REQUIREMENTS SEALED PROPOSALS will be accepted at the Office of the City Clerk, City Hall, 1275 W. Main Street, El Centro, California until 2:00 PM local time on Thursday June 24, 2021, at which time all proposals will be publicly opened and read aloud. Each bid must be submitted in a sealed envelope bearing on the outside the name of the bidder, its address, and the name of the project for which the bid is submitted. If forwarded by mail, the sealed envelope containing the bid must be enclosed in another envelope addressed as specified in the bid form. No emailed bids will be accepted. Any questions regarding this Project or bid packet must be submitted by email to anava@cityofelcentro.org by Thursday June 15, 2021 at 5:00 PM to allow time for distributing answers and/or clarifications to plan holders. Any responses to questions will be provided by Addendum. No oral comments shall be of any force or effect with respect to this solicitation. As used herein, all days are calendar days unless otherwise specified. BIDS TO REMAIN OPEN: The Bidder shall guarantee the total Bid price for a period of one hundred twenty (120) calendar days from the date of Bid opening. PLANS & SPECIFICATIONS: Copies of plans and specifications (bid book) may be obtained at Planetbids.com via the City of El Centro website www.cityofelcentro.org. Bidders are responsible for checking the City's website at www.cityofelcentro.org for any Addenda that may be posted. MANDATORY PRE-BID CONFERENCE: Bidders MUST attend a mandatory pre-bid conference which will be conducted by the City's PARKS SUPERVISOR on June 8, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. The meeting will be held at the Community Services Department - Economic Development Division, 1249 Main St., El Centro, CA 92243. The objective of the Pre-bid conference is to acquaint Bidders with the scope of work and provide the opportunity to conduct a job walk to familiarize the bidders with the site conditions. PROPOSAL FORMS: No bid will be received unless it is made on the prescribed bid form furnished by the City. Each bid must be accompanied by a guaranty of cash, certified check, cashier's check or bid bond made payable to the City of El Centro for an amount equal to at least ten percent (10%) of the bid. Such guaranty will be forfeited should the bidder to whom the contract is awarded fail to enter the contract. All guaranties are to be returned after the contract is awarded. CONTRACTOR'S LICENSE CLASSIFICATION: In accordance with the provisions of California law, the CITY has determined that the successful CONTRACTOR shall possess a valid business license from the City of El Centro and a C-27 Landscaping license from the State of California at the time that the bid is submitted and maintain during the period of the contract. Failure to possess the specified licenses shall render the bid non-responsive and shall act as a bar to award of the contract to any CONTRACTOR not possessing said licenses. Failure of the successful CONTRACTOR to possess said licenses during the contract period will be considered a breach of the contract. CALIFORNIA WAGE RATE REQUIREMENTS: In accordance with the provisions of California Labor Code sections 1770 et seq. as amended, the Director of the Department of Industrial Relations has determined the general prevailing rate of per diem wages in accordance with the standards set forth in such sections for the locality in which the WORK is to be performed. A copy of said wage rates is on file at the office of CITY. It shall be mandatory for CONTRACTOR to whom the WORK is awarded, and upon any Subcontractor under CONTRACTOR, to pay not less than said specified rates to all workers employed by them in the execution of the WORK. CONTRACTOR AND SUBCONTRACTOR REGISTRATION WITH DEPARTMENT OF INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS: Labor Code section 1771.1 provides that a contractor or subcontractor shall not be qualified to bid on, be listed in a bid proposal, subject to the requirements of Public Contract Code section 4104, or engage in the performance of any contract for public work, as that term is defined in Chapter 1, Part 7, Division 2 of the Labor Code, unless currently registered and qualified to perform public work pursuant to Labor Code section 1725.5. Labor Code section 1771.1 also provides that it is not a violation of that section for an unregistered contractor to submit a bid that is authorized by Business and Professions Code section 7029.1 or by Public Contract Code section 10164, provided the contractor is registered to perform public work pursuant to Labor Code section 1725.5 at the time the contract is awarded. This project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the Department of Industrial Relations. RETAINAGE FROM PAYMENTS: CONTRACTOR may elect to receive one hundred (100) percent of payments due under the Contract Documents from time to time, without retention of any portion of the payment by CITY, by depositing securities of equivalent value with CITY in accordance with the provisions of section 22300 of the Public Contract Code. Such securities, if deposited by CONTRACTOR, shall be valued by CITY, whose decision on valuation of the securities shall be final. Securities eligible for investment under this provision shall be limited to those listed in section 16430 of the Government Code, bank or savings and loan certificates of deposit, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, standby letters of credit or any other security mutually agreed to by CONTRACTOR and CITY. LIQUIDATED DAMAGES: As set out in Section XVI of the Construction Services Agreement, CONTRACTOR shall pay to the CITY the sum of Five Hundred Dollars ($500.00) for each and every calendar day of delay beyond the Contract Time, or beyond any completion schedule, construction schedule or Project milestones established in or pursuant to the Project Schedule, or beyond the time indicated in the Project Schedule for any individual Contract activity. CONTRACTOR AND SUBCONTRACTOR REGISTRATION WITH CALIFORNIA DEPARTMENT OF INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS. A contractor or subcontractor shall not be qualified to bid on, be listed in a bid proposal, subject to the requirements of Public Contract Code 4104, or engage in the performance of any contract for public work, as that term is defined in Division 2, Part 7, Chapter 1 of the Labor Code, unless currently registered and qualified to perform public work pursuant to Labor Code 1725.5. It is not a violation of Labor Code 1771.1 for an unregistered contractor to submit a bid that is authorized by Business and Professions Code 7029.1 or by Public Contract Code 10164 or 20103.5, provided the contractor is registered to perform public work pursuant to Labor Code 1725.5 at the time the contract is awarded. A bid shall not be accepted nor any contract or subcontract entered into without proof of the contractor's and all subcontractor's current registration to perform public work pursuant to Labor Code 1725.5. AWARD BASIS: Award of a contract, if it be awarded, will be on the basis of the Bid proposal estimated quantities and will be made to the lowest responsive Bidder whose Bid complies with all the requirements prescribed. Unless otherwise specified, any such award will be made within the period stated in the Notice Inviting Bids that the Bids are to remain open. Unless otherwise indicated, a single award will be made for all the Bid items in an individual Bid schedule. The lowest Bid shall be the lowest total of the Bid prices on the Base Bid. CITY'S RIGHTS RESERVED: The City reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive any technical irregularity informality in a bid, and to make awards in the interest of the City. CITY OF EL CENTRO, CALIFORNIA Norma Wyles, City Clerk L159 My20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.