ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NUMBER ECU001875
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: Andrea Pulido filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present Name: Ezra Nehemiah Villareal-Pulido Proposed Name Ezra Nehemiah Pulido
THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter shall appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING June 3, 2021 at 8:30 am in Dept. 09 at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243
A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in this following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Imperial Valley Press Date: 04-23-2021
L. Brooks Anderholt Judge of the Superior Court
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.20210000312 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID)
2) Fictitious Business Name(s): POOL & ELECTRICAL PRODUCTS LLC 353 E. Ross Ave. El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
5069 Savarese Circle
Tampa, FL 33634
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Florida Water Products LLC
Residence Address:
5069 Savarese Circle Tampa, FL 33634
Phone Number (Optional):
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Limited Liability Company 202109810518
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X
6)
B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
05/21/2021
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Erick R. Jacobsson, CFO
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on:04/21/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on:04/20/2026
Rebecca Leyva-Balmaceda Deputy Clerk
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000284 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
A TIMELEZZ BARBERSHOP 1151 S 4th St. # G El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County Mailing Address (if different than above) 1151 S 4th St. # G
El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Luis Fernando Castillo Residence Address: 1299 Stacey Ave El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 970-9420
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 04/12/2021
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
05/12/2021
7)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Luis Fernando Castillo, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 04/12/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 04/11/2026
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
CITATION FOR PUBLICATION UNDER WELFARE AND INSTITUTION CODE SECTION 294
1. To (names of persons to be notified, if known, including names on birth certificates): A (nombres completos de las personas a ser notificadas, si se saben, incluyendo los nombres en el certificado de nacimiento):
Shawn Michael Reyes
and anyone claiming to be a parent of (child's name): y a todos los que reclaman ser padre o madre de (nombre del menor):
(Child #1) Menor #1 Shawna Michelle Reyes
born on (date): nacido el (fecha):
(Child #1) Menor #1 November 26, 2019 (26 de Noviembre del 2019)
At (name of hospital or other place of birth and city and state): En nombre del hospital u otro lugar de nacimiento y ciudad y estado):
(Child #1) Menor #1 El Centro Regional Medical Center, El Centro, California, 92243
2. A hearing will be held on (date) July 14, 2021 AT 1:30 P.M. (time), in Dept. 3, located at: Una audiencia tendra lugar el 14 de Julio del 2021, a la 1:30 P.M., En la corte ubicada en:
939 WEST MAIN STREET EL CENTRO, CALIFORNIA 92243
3. At this hearing the court will consider the recommendations of the social worker or probation officer; En la audiencia la corte considerara las recomendaciones del trabajador social o el funcionario de libertad condicional. 4. The social worker or probation officer will recommend that your child be freed from your legal custody so that the child may be adopted. If the court follows the recommendation, all of your parental rights to the child will be terminated; El trabajador social o el fiincionario de libertad condicional recomendara que se libere a su hijo de su custodia legal para que se lo pueda adoptar. Si la corte sigue la recomendacion, todos sus derechos como padre seran terminados. 5. You have the right to be present at the hearing, to present evidence, and you have the right to be represented by an attorney. If you do not have an attorney and cannot afford to hire one, the court will appoint an attorney for you; Usted tiene el derecho de estar presente en la audiencia, presentar pruebas, y tiene derecho a que lo represente un abogado. Si no tiene un abogado y no tiene dinero para contratar a un abogado, la corte le nombrara uno. 6. If the court terminates your parental rights, the order may be final; Si la corte termina sus derechos como padre es posible que la orden sea final. 7. The court will proceed with this hearing whether or not you are present; La corte procedera con esta audiencia este o no usted presente. Date: March 3, 2021 Fecha: 3 de Marzo del 2021 Maria Rhinehart, Court Executive Officer Maria Rhinehart, Tribunal Delgado Clerk by: Regina Osuna Empleado por: Regina Osuna L110 My7,14,21,28
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.202110000328 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
BRIGHT HEALTHCARE 5455 Garden Grove Blvd., Suite 500 Westminster, CA 92683 Orange County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
219 N 2nd Street, Suite 401
Minneapolis, MN 55401
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Universal Care INC
Residence Address:
5455 Garden Grove Blvd. Suite 500 Westminster, CA, 92683
Phone Number (Optional):
(949)230-1437
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation C1173818
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X
6)
B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
05/29/2021
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Jeffrey Davis, CEO
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 04/29/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 04/28/2026
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.202110000298 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
CORTEZ MARIBEL FAMILY CHILD CARE 231 Cahuilla Dr. Imperial CA 92251 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
231 Cahuilla Dr.
Imperial, CA 92251
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Maribel Cortez
Residence Address:
231 Cahuilla Dr. Imperial, CA 92251
Phone Number (Optional):
(760)335-8978
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5) Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X
6)
B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
05/16/2021
7)
I, Maribel Cortez__ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Maribel Cortez
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 04/16/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 04/15/2026
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000277 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
VALLEY GLASS 1010 S. Imperial Ave. Calexico CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1010 S. Imperial Ave. Calexico CA 92231
3) Full Name of Registrant:
Alejandro F Hernandez
Residence Address:
1420 Van Buren Ave. Calexico CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
(760)357-3288
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X
6)
B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
05/09/2021
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Alejandro F Hernandez, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 04/09/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 04/08/2026
Rebecca Leyva-Balmaceda Deputy Clerk
NOTICE TO BIDDERS REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL/BID
The Imperial County School Food Service Cooperative c/o Central Union High School District is requesting bids from providers of dairy and milk products to provide service for the District's milk and dairy program. Submission Deadline: BID's must be received prior to 12:00 noon on May 28, 2021. Bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope, marked with the title "2021-22 Milk/Dairy Bid", and returned to:
Central Union High School District ATTN: Arnold Preciado 351 Ross Ave. El Centro, CA 92243.
BID's received later than the designated time and specified date will be returned to the bidder unopened. Facsimile (FAX) copies of the proposed bids will not be accepted. The District reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bid proposals or any combination thereof and to waive any informality in the bidding process. Copies of the bid documents may be obtained from the Central Union High School District, 351 Ross Ave., El Centro, CA 92243, or via website at http://www.cuhsd.net/Departments/Nutrition-Services/index.html . Refer any questions to: Erika Allen, e-mail: eallen@cuhsd.net or Telephone: (760) 336-4261 L141 My14,21
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.202110000337 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
CENTRO BBQ 150 Charles Elmore Dr El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
150 Charles Elmore Dr
El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Centro BBQ L.L.C.
Residence Address:
150 Charles Elmore Dr El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760)540-0665
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Limited Liability Company 202105510292
5) Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X
6)
B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
06/02/2021
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Angel Gomez Manager
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 05/03/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 05/02/2026
Rebecca Leyva-Balmaceda Deputy Clerk
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000324 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
AGRICOM 1757 Carr Rd Ste 45B Room A Calexico CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1160 Rosas Street Unit 158 Calexico, CA 92231
3) Full Name of Registrant:
Rosario Ofelia Chavez
Residence Address:
2204 Madison Ct. Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 595-5122
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 08/13/2008
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
05/28/2021
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Rosario Ofelia Chavez, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 04/28/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 04/27/2026
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, City of El Centro, 1275 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243, the City Council of the City of El Centro will conduct a Public Hearing to consider written and oral comments on the Five-Year Economic Development Subsidy Report Pursuant to Government Code Section 53083 for the Operating Covenant Agreement by and Between City of El Centro Economic Development and Imperial Valley Cycle Center, Inc., dba Coyne Powersports. According to Govt. Code Section 53083 (Assembly Bill 562), a public hearing is required within five years after the approval of the Operating Covenant subsidy. The Government Code Section 53083 Report is also available on the City of El Centro's website at www.cityofelcentro.org. Members of the public may also view the draft document at the following locations through June 1, 2021 at 5:00 p.m.: City Hall, 1275 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243 City of El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Avenue, El Centro, CA 92243 El Centro Community Center, 375 S. 1st Street, El Centro, CA 92243 All interested persons are invited to the Public Hearing to comment on the City's Five-Year Report on the Economic Development Subsidy. In addition, written comments may be submitted to the Community Services Department prior to the Public Hearing. The location of the Community Services Department is 1249 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243. The telephone number is (760) 337-4543. Further information may be obtained by emailing economic@cityofelcentro.org. The El Centro City Council will consider all comments received at or prior to the public hearing. Additional information may be obtained by contacting the City of El Centro Community Services Department at (760) 337-4543. Norma Wyles, CMC City Clerk L160 My21
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of El Centro will conduct a public hearing before the City Council of the City of El Centro on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 6:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the agenda permits, at the City Council Chambers, located at 1275 Main Street, El Centro, CA to discuss the following: Conditional Use Permit 21-04 for apartment project at 1625 N. Waterman Drive - The applicant, Chelsea Investment, is requesting a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) to construct a 168 unit apartment project at 1625 N. Waterman Avenue (APN 064-470-103). The project site consists of a 5.9 acre property at the northeast corner of Waterman Avenue and Lincoln Avenue. The project is being proposed in two phases. Phase I will consist of 96 units built in seven apartment buildings and a community building. Phase II will include an additional 72 units within five apartment buildings and a second community building. Parking, landscaping, and outdoor play areas also being proposed. The applicant is also requesting a density bonus to allow the construction of a greater number of units than what is normally allowed. The Planning Commission conducted a public hearing to consider this item on May 11, 2021. After providing opportunity for public comment, the Commission voted to recommend that the City Council approve Conditional Use Permit 21-04 for apartment project at 1625 N. Waterman Drive, as proposed. The related staff reports are available for review at http://elcentrocityca.iqm2.com/Citizens/Board/1017-Planning-Commission or at City Hall, 1275 W. Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. For further information, contact City Hall, Community Development Department-Planning & Zoning Division, 1275 W. Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243, Telephone: 760-337-4545. All members of the public are able to participate via Zoom. The information for participation on this platform is as follows: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84981323133?pwd=UjZrYjJKYVpwZUVnMWVsb3lsOXY1QT09, Zoom: Meeting ID: 849 8132 3133; Passcode: 533047, Optional dial-in number: (669) 900-6833 The purpose of the public hearing will be to give citizens an opportunity to make their comments known. If you are unable to attend the public hearing by the aforementioned meeting platforms, you may direct written comments to the City of El Centro, Community Development Department, Planning Division, 1275 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243, call (760) 337-4545 or e-mail ecplanning@cityofelcentro.org. In addition, information may be obtained at the above address between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on weekdays. If special accommodations are required due to sensory impairment/disability, please contact the Planning Division at (760) 337-4545 to arrange for those accommodations to be made. Norma Wyles, CMC City Clerk L161 My21
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of El Centro will conduct a public hearing before the Planning Commission on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 5:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the agenda permits, at the City Council Chambers, located at 1275 Main Street, El Centro, CA to consider the following: El Centro 2040 General Plan Update - The project proposes updates to the Land Use Element and Mobility Element of the General Plan and the creation of a new Environmental Justice Element. Land Use Element Update: The overall goal of the Land Use Element Update would be to create a land use plan that would promote quality of life, health, and safety; meet the needs of the City's residents; support multiple modes of transportation; foster economic prosperity; provide a range of affordable housing options; be sustainable and environmentally responsible; encourage social cohesion and equity; and reflect and celebrate the City's unique character, culture, identity, and traditions. Circulation Element Update: The overall goal of the Mobility Element Update would be a balanced, interconnected, multimodal transportation network that accommodates future growth for the City. Specific objectives of the Mobility Element Update would include adopting Complete Streets policies that are accessible to all ages, supporting a safe pedestrian and bicycle transportation network, promoting a public transportation network that allows convenient access to major destinations, offering appropriate vehicle circulation, and providing a safe and efficient mobility system. Environmental Justice Element: The Environmental Justice Element is a new state requirement for jurisdictions with disadvantaged communities and represents an opportunity to develop new goals and policies that reduce the unique or compounded health risks in the community. The Environmental Justice Element would examine the impact negative environmental factors have on disadvantaged communities in the City, including pollution exposure, land use incompatibility, food access, safe and sanitary homes, and physical activity. A final environmental impact report (FEIR) has been prepared for this project and will be considered by the Planning Commission. The FEIR and related documents are available for review at http://elcentrocityca.iqm2.com/Citizens/Board/1017-Planning-Commission or at City Hall, 1275 W. Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. For further information, contact City Hall, Community Development Department-Planning & Zoning Division, 1275 W. Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243, Telephone: 760-337-4545. Due to current public health restrictions, all Planning Commission meetings are being held in person and virtually. All members of the public are able to participate via Zoom. The information for participation on this platform is as follows: Zoom: Meeting ID: 861 0621 6645; Optional dial-in number (669) 900-6833 The purpose of the public hearing will be to give citizens an opportunity to make their comments known. If you are unable to attend the public hearing by the aforementioned meeting platforms, you may direct written comments to the City of El Centro, Community Development Department, Planning Division, 1275 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243, call (760) 337-4545 or e-mail ecplanning@cityofelcentro.org. In addition, information may be obtained at the above address between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on weekdays. If special accommodations are required due to sensory impairment/disability, please contact the Planning Division at (760) 337-4545 to arrange for those accommodations to be made. Norma M. Villicaa, AICP Director of Community Development L162 My21
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The governing board of El Centro Elementary School District will hold a public hearing on the Interfund Cash Borrowing, pursuant to requirements under the 2021-22 State Enacted Budget. On June 22 at 6:00 pm, the El Centro Elementary School Board Meeting will be held at Sunflower Elementary, 2450 W. Main Street El Centro, CA 92243. Also, in an effort to improve access to public information, residents may also access meetings remotely, by accessing the link posted on the school District Board Meeting Agenda, located at https://elcentro.agendaonline.net/public/ at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. Members of the public who wish to participate in the public hearing may do so via e-mail. All comments on this topic must be submitted by email to PublicHearing@ecesd.org by June 22, at 11:00 am. All comments submitted will be read aloud during the meeting. Please note, all email correspondence relating to this meeting will become part of the Board minutes. L150 My21
