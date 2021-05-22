090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.202110000287 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
PIXIELUV BOUTIQUE JNADESIGNCO 257 J St. Brawley, CA 92227 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
257 J St.
Brawley, CA 92227
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Johana P. Gorosave Daniel Aavery Sanchez Caudill
Residence Address:
257 J St. Brawley, CA 92227
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 550-1892
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
Copartners
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 02/01/2013
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
05/13/2021
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Daniel Aavery Sanchez Caudill, Partner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 04/13/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 04/12/2026
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L107 My1,8,15,22
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.202110000325 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
DEZERT ADVENTURES 1182 N. Imperial Hwy Ocotillo, CA 92259 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
P.O. Box 250
Ocotillo, CA 92259
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Joshua Rodrigues
Residence Address:
62 Cactus Ave Ocotillo, CA 92259
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 358-7300
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 04/12/2021
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
05/28/2021
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Joshua Rodrigues, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 04/28/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 04/27/2026
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L109 My15,22,29,Jn5
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.202110000309 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
ALPHA TECH 196 West Aten Road Imperial, CA 92251 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
196 West Aten Road Imperial, CA 92251
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Christian James Legakes
Residence Address:
196 West Aten Road Imperial, CA 92251
Phone Number (Optional):
(760)791-8736
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5) Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 09/01/2017
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
05/20/2021
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Christian James Legakes, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 04/20/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 04/19/2026
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L113 My8,15,22,29
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.202110000303 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
RODRIGUEZ INSURANCE AGENCY LLC 3051 N Imperial Ave Ste 102 El Centro, CA 92243
Mailing Address (if different than above)
3051 N Imperial Ave Ste 102
El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Rodriguez Insurance Agency LLC
Residence Address:
3051 N Imperial Ave Ste 102 El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 352-0160
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Limited Liability Company 202104710114
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X
6)
B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
05/20/2021
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Jasmin Ivette Rodriguez, CEO
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 04/20/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 04/19/2026
Rebecca Leyva-Balmaceda Deputy Clerk
L117 My8,15,22,29
090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON THE BUDGET AND LOCAL CONTROL ACCOUNTABILITY PLAN OF HEBER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT OF IMPERIAL COUNTY
The governing board of Heber Elementary School District will hold a public hearing on the BUDGET AND LOCAL CONTROL ACCOUNTABILITY PLAN (LCAP) OF THE DISTRICT FOR THE YEAR ENDING JUNE 30, 2022, prior to Final Adoption as required by Education Code Section 42103. On June 8th at 6:00 pm, the Heber Elementary School Board meeting will be held remotely in accordance with Governor Gavin Newsoms Executive Order N-25-20, issued March 12, 2020, and Government Code Section 54954(e). In an effort to improve access to public information, residents may access meetings remotely, by accessing the link posted on the school District Board Meeting Agenda, located at https:///hesdk8.org at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. Members of the public who wish to participate in the public hearing may do so via e-mail. All comments on this topic must be submitted by email to Stefanie.cruz@hesdk8.org by June 8th at 12:00 pm. All comments submitted will be read aloud during the meeting. Please note, all email correspondence relating to this meeting will become part of the Board minutes. J. Todd Finnell, Ed.D. County Superintendent of Schools L124 My22
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.202110000305 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
SALTCEDAR BBQ 612 W Main Street El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1016 N 12th Street El Centro, CA 92243
3) Full Name of Registrant:
Daniel Justus Hughes
Residence Address:
1016 N 12th Street El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(619)724-8162
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 01/01/2021
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
05/20/2021
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Daniel Justus Hughes Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 04/20/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 04/19/2026
Rebecca Leyva-Balmaceda Deputy Clerk
L140 My15,22,29,Jn5
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000345 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
SWEET DREAMS 713 N H St. Imperial, CA 92251 Imperial County Mailing Address (if different than above) 713 N H St.
Imperial, CA 92251
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Marissa Torres Leon Residence Address: 713 N H St. Imperial, CA 92251
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 355-8788
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 04/20/1999
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
06/03/2021
7)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Marisa Torres Leon, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 05/04/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 05/03/2026
Rebecca Leyva-Balmaceda Deputy Clerk
L143 My15,22,29,Jn5
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.202110000348 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
BRAWLEY LIQUOR 1045 Main St., Ste A Brawley, CA 92227 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1045 Main St., Ste A Brawley, CA 92227
3) Full Name of Registrant:
Shaba Investments # 2, INC.
Residence Address:
1045 Main St. Brawley, CA 92227
Phone Number (Optional):
(760)344-2800
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation C3848217
5) Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 12/07/2015
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
06/04/2021
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Majed Bihnam Shaba President
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 05/05/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 05/04/2026
Rebecca Leyva-Balmaceda Deputy Clerk
L144 My15,22,29,Jn5
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.202110000359 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
RALLY'S HAMBURGER 200 E Cole Rd. Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
5265 Lovelock St
San Diego, CA 92110
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Barrios Food Inc
Residence Address:
5265 Lovelock St San Diego, CA 92110
Phone Number (Optional):
(619)295-3119
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation C2224335
5) Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 11/14/2013
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
06/06/2021
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Robert H Barrios Jr President
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 05/07/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 05/06/2026
Rebecca Leyva-Balmaceda Deputy Clerk
L147 My22,29,Jn5,12
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.202110000360 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
PAPA JOHN'S PIZZA 1051 Imperial Ave El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
5265 Lovelock St
San Diego, CA 92110
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Barrios Food Inc
Residence Address:
5265 Lovelock St San Diego, CA 92110
Phone Number (Optional):
(619)295-3119
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation C2224335
5) Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 11/14/2013
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
06/06/2021
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Robert H Barrios Jr President
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 05/07/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 05/06/2026
Rebecca Leyva-Balmaceda Deputy Clerk
L148 My22,29,Jn5,12
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.202110000366 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
BRAND NEW DAY 5455 Garden Grove Blvd, Suite 500 Westminster, CA 92683 Orange County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
Tonya Lebrec, Bright Health,
219 N 2nd St, Ste 401 Minneapolis, MN 55401
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Universal Care Inc
Residence Address:
5455 Garden Grove Blvd Ste 500 Westminster, CA 92683
Phone Number (Optional):
(949) 230-1437
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation C1173818
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 03/14/2016
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
06/09/2021
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Jeffrey Davis, CEO
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 05/10/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 05/09/2026
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L151 My22,29,Jn5,12
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000333 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
D&L SMOG CHECK 445 E Evan Hewes Hwy El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1236 Primavera Dr. Calexico, CA 92231
3) Full Name of Registrant:
Francisco Llamas
Residence Address:
1236 Primavera Dr. Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
(442) 432-0080
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
05/30/2021
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Francisco Llamas, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 04/30/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 04/29/2026
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L163 My22,29,Jn5,12
090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of El Centro will conduct a public hearing before the City Council of the City of El Centro on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 6:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the agenda permits, at the City Council Chambers, located at 1275 Main Street, El Centro, CA to discuss the following: Legacy Drive Street Renaming - A request for the renaming of Legacy Drive to Efren Coronel Drive will be considered by the City Council of the City of El Centro. Legacy Drive is a 1,100-foot long public roadway bounded by 3rd Street and Rubert Franks Drive. As there are no properties fronting Legacy Drive, no addresses will be changed as a result of the renaming. The Planning Commission conducted a public hearing to consider this item on May 11, 2021. After providing opportunity for public comment, the Commission voted to recommend that the City Council of the City of El Centro approve the Legacy Drive Street Renaming. The related staff reports are available for review at http://elcentrocityca.iqm2.com/Citizens/Board/1017-Planning-Commission or at City Hall, 1275 W. Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. For further information, contact City Hall, Community Development Department-Planning & Zoning Division, 1275 W. Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243, Telephone: 760-337-4545. All members of the public are able to participate via Zoom. The information for participation for this platform is as follows: Zoom: Meeting ID: 849 8132 3133; Passcode: 533047, Optional dial-in number: (669) 900-6833 The purpose of the public hearing will be to give citizens an opportunity to make their comments known. If you are unable to attend the public hearing by the aforementioned meeting platforms, you may direct written comments to the City of El Centro, Community Development Department, Planning Division, 1275 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243, call (760) 337-4545 or e-mail ecplanning@cityofelcentro.org. In addition, information may be obtained at the above address between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on weekdays. If special accommodations are required due to sensory impairment/disability, please contact the Planning Division at (760) 337-4545 to arrange for those accommodations to be made. Norma Wyles, CMC City Clerk L164 My22
090 Legal Ads|
PART I BIDDING INFORMATION COUNTY OF IMPERIAL NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed proposals will be received at the office of the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors at the County Administration Center located at 940 Main Street in El Centro, California 92243, until 2:00 p.m. on June 18th, 2021 at which time they will be publicly opened and read at the above stated time and place, for construction in accordance with the specifications therefore, to which special reference is made, as follows:
LACK ROAD BRIDGE REPLACEMENT OVER NEW RIVER County of Imperial Project No. 6421
The contractor shall possess a California contractor's license, Class A, at the time this contract is awarded. In all contracts subject to this part where federal funds are involved, no bid submitted shall be invalidated by the failure of the bidder to be licensed in accordance with the laws of the State of California. However, at the time the contract is awarded, the contractor shall be properly licensed in accordance with the laws of the State of California. The first payment for work or material under any contract shall not be made unless and until the Registrar of Contractors verifies to the agency that the records of the Contractors' State License Board indicate that the contractor was properly licensed at the time other contract was awarded. Any bidder or contractor not so licensed shall be subject to all legal penalties imposed by law, including, but not limited to, any appropriate disciplinary action by the Contractors' State License Board. Bids are required for the entire work described herein. The contractor does not have the option to submit a bid proposal on only a portion of the following described work. The contractor must respond with a bid proposal for Bid. Recommendation of selection to award Base Bid will be based on cost and budget availability at time of award. For purposes of determination of the lowest bid, Public Contract Code Section 20103.8 (a) will be used. Technical questions or clarifications must be in writing and should be directed to the Imperial County Department of Public Works, Attention to Robert Urea III, Civil Engineer Assistant II, at 155 S. 11th Street, El Centro, CA 92243 or emailed to roberturena@co.imperial.ca.us before June 4th, 2021. No questions will be responded to after this day.
Questions about alleged patent ambiguity of the plans, specifications, or estimate must be submitted communicated as a bidder inquiry before bid opening. After this time, the County will not consider these questions as bid protests.
Plans, specifications, and proposal forms (bid documents) for bidding this project can be obtained at the office of the Imperial County Department of Public Works; 155 South 11th Street, El Centro, CA 92243. A $100.00 fee is required (no refund will be made). Mail service is available at an additional cost of $15.00 per set of documents. Make checks payable to the County of Imperial Department of Public Works. Alternately, the bid documents can be found on Imperial County Public Works website under "Projects Out to Bid" at www.co.imperial.ca.us/PublicWorks/Index.htm. Only those firms who have purchased the bid documents and the required trade journals will be directly provided any addendums that may be issued for this project prior to the bid opening date. Every attempt will be made to post addendums on the above mentioned Imperial County Public Works website as well. This contract is subject to state contract nondiscrimination and compliance requirements pursuant to Government Code, Section 12990. Inquiries or questions based on alleged patent ambiguity of the plans, specifications, or estimate must be communicated as a bidder inquiry prior to bid opening. Any such inquiries or questions, submitted after bid opening, will not be treated as a bid protest. Bid security shall accompany the bid in the form of a certified or cashier's check, or a Bid Bond for ten (10) percent of the maximum bid amount being proposed. The successful bidder shall furnish a payment bond and a performance bond, both equal to 100% of the contract amount. The submission of a labor and materials bond (payment bond) is required on projects in excess of $25,000.00. Bidders are advised that, they may substitute securities in place retained funds withheld by County. Cal. Pub. Cont. Code Section 22300. Alternatively, an escrow agreement, in the form prescribed by the code, may be used by the bidder. The County of Imperial hereby affirms and notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, sex, color, or national origin in consideration for an award. Federal, State and local regulations and reporting requirements applicable to the proposed work must be complied with for this project. No work shall be performed by contractor or subcontractors who are ineligible pursuant to Cal. Lab. Code 1777.1 and 1777.7. Contractor and its subcontractors shall pay all workers employed on the project the rates determined by the Director of California Department of Industrial Relations (DIR). These wages are also available from the California Department of Industrial Relations' Internet web site at http://www.dir.ca.gov. Future effective general prevailing wage rates, which have been predetermined and are on file with the California Department of Industrial Relations are referenced but not printed in the general prevailing wage rates. Pursuant to Section 1773 of the Labor Code, the general prevailing rate of wages in the County in which the work is to be done has been determined by the Director of the California Department of Industrial Relations and are on file and available from the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors located at the County Administration Center, 940 Main Street, Suite 209, El Centro, CA 92243. If there is a difference between the minimum wage rates predetermined by the Secretary of Labor and the general prevailing wage rates determined by the Director of the California Department of Industrial Relations for similar classifications of labor, the Contractor and subcontractors shall pay not less than the higher wage rate. The Department will not accept lower State wage rates not specifically included in the Federal minimum wage determinations. This includes "helper" (or other classifications based on hours of experience) or any other classification not appearing in the Federal wage determinations. Where Federal wage determinations do not contain the State wage rate determination otherwise available for use by the Contractor and subcontractors, the Contractor and subcontractors shall pay not less than the Federal minimum wage rate, which most closely approximates the duties of the employees in question. The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) provides a toll-free "hotline" service to report bid rigging activities. Bid rigging activities can be reported Mondays through Fridays, between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., eastern time, telephone no. 1-800-424-9071. Anyone with knowledge of possible bid rigging, bidder collusion, or other fraudulent activities should use the "hotline" to report these activities. The "hotline" is part of the DOT's continuing effort to identify and investigate highway construction contract fraud and abuse and is operated under the direction of the DOT Inspector General. All information will be treated confidentially and caller anonymity will be respected. Withdrawal of bids shall not be permitted for a period of seventy five (75) days after the date set for the opening thereof. Monies withheld by the owner to ensure performance under the contract may be released in accordance with Government Code Section 4590 and these contract documents.
Blanca Acosta Clerk of the Board of Supervisors
L165 My22
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000316 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
GROCERY OUTLET OF EL CENTRO 1537 Main St. El Centro, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1060 Rolling Hills Dr. Corona, CA 92878
3) Full Name of Registrant:
J&G Industries
Residence Address:
1060 Rolling Hills Dr. Corona, CA 92878
Phone Number (Optional):
(951) 280-9130
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X
6)
B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
05/23/2021
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Gloria P Pineda, President
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 04/23/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 04/22/2026
Rebecca Leyva-Balmaceda Deputy Clerk
L166 My22,29,Jn5,12
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.