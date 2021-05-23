090 Legal Ads|
PUBLIC NOTICE IMPERIAL COUNTY AREA AGENCY ON AGING PUBLIC HEARINGS
The public is invited to participate in a virtual discussion of the proposed 2020-2024 Area Plan Update. The Area Plan governs the activities of the Imperial County Area Agency on Aging (AAA). The Area Plan guides how services are offered in Imperial County to people 60 years of age and older, dependent adults, and their caregivers. The final Area Plan will be submitted to the AAA Advisory Council and the County Board of Supervisors for review and approval, and transmitted to the California Department of Aging as an integral part of the State's Plan. The Public Hearings are being held to obtain public input on current services and/or unmet needs for the planning process of the second year of the Area Plan for FY 2020-2024.
The public may preview the Draft Area Plan on our website: www.aaa24.org. Persons who are unable to access the plan online due to physical or other barriers may call (442) 265-7033 to arrange special accommodation for reviewing the Area Plan. All Public Hearing will be held virtually via Zoom. Zoom Meeting information is as follows:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2577412018?pwd=M3liSXZvTENnTWZxdGp2ZDVqNmZlZz09 Phone Number: (408) 638 0968 or (669) 900 6833 Meeting ID: 257 741 2018 | Passcode: 286939 Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 11:00 AM Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 6:00 PM Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 10:00 AM
Sarah Enz Madeline Dessert Acting Public Administrator/ICAAA Director ICAAA Fiscal Manager 778 W. State Street 778 W. State Street El Centro, CA 92243 El Centro, CA 92243 sarahenz@co.imperial.ca.us madelinedessert@co.imperial.ca.us (442) 265-7000 (442) 265-7043 L123 My16,23
