ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NUMBER ECU001879
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: Sergio Alberto Borjon Beltran and Berenice Ortega Beltran filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present Name: Sergio Beltran Ortega Proposed Name Sergio Alberto Ortega Beltran II
THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter shall appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING June 28, 2021 at 8:30 am in Dept. 09 at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243
A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in this following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Imperial Valley Press Date: 04-27-2021
L. Brooks Anderholt Judge of the Superior Court
L106 My4,11,18,25
CITY OF EL CENTRO NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing will be held before the City of El Centro City Council in the City Council Chambers, 1275 W. Main Street, El Centro California 92243 on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. (or as soon thereafter as the agenda permits) to consider the resolution of intent to adopt the City's 2020 Urban Water Management Plan Update and Water Shortage Contingency Plan. The 2020 Urban Water Management Plan (UWMP) update including a Water Shortage Contingency Plan is prepared in accordance with the Urban Water Management Planning Act, California Water Code Sections 10610 et. seq.. The Act requires urban water suppliers providing water to more than 3,000 customers to adopt an UWMP every 5 years. This plan describes the city's water deliveries and uses, water supply sources, and water conservation measures. Any person may submit written comments to the City Council before the hearing or may appear and be heard before the City Council of the City of El Centro at the time of the hearing. If you challenge the City's action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice or in written correspondence delivered to the City Council at or before the public hearing. At the hearing or during deliberations, the City Council could approve a modified plan or changes to the plan proposed. A copy of the DRAFT 2020 UWMP may be reviewed during regular business hours at the El Centro City Clerk's Office located at 1275 W. Main Street, El Centro CA 92243 or by visiting the WWW.cityofelcentro.org, selecting Public Works Department and selecting "Draft 2020 UWMP" on the left of the screen. Further information concerning this matter may be obtained by contacting the Public Works Department at 760.337.4505 Norma Wyles, CMC City Clerk L155 My25Jn1
