NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON THE BUDGET OF EL CENTRO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT/ROP OF IMPERIAL COUNTY
The governing board of El Centro Elementary District/ROP will hold a public hearing on the LOCAL CONTROL ACCOUNTABILITY PLAN (LCAP) and BUDGET OF THE DISTRICT FOR THE YEAR ENDING JUNE 30, 2022, prior to final adoption as required by Education Code Section 42103. The public hearing will be held at: Address: Sunflower Elementary 2450 W. Main St El Centro, CA 92243 Date: June 8, 2021 Time: 6:00 p.m. The public is cordially invited to attend this meeting. The proposed budget will be on file and available for public inspection at the following location(s) and dates should members of the public wish to review the Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP) and Budget prior to the public hearing. Location: 1256 Broadway Office #3 Dates available for inspection: 6/1, 6/2, 6/3, 6/4 During the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. J. Todd Finnell, Ed.D. County Superintendent of Schools L127 M26
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Section 99238.5 of the California Public Utilities Code states that a public hearing be held at a minimum of once annually, to receive testimony on whether or not there are public transit needs which can be reasonably met by public funds provided by the Transportation Development Act (TDA). The Imperial County Transportation Commission (ICTC) must make a determination, as to whether there are needs that can be reasonably met with public funds, before it can allocate these funds to projects other than public transit. The determination on transit needs will be made by ICTC, from a review of the written testimonies received, and, after receiving comments from the Imperial County Social Services Transportation Advisory Council. This hearing will be concerned with funding for the Fiscal Year 2021-22. Comments are solicited relevant to the need for public transit throughout Imperial County and the incorporated cities. Testimony related to streets and roads, will not be accepted. Due to the COVID-19 social distancing requirements, the meeting will take place virtually, through zoom: https://zoom.us/j/93704218427?pwd=TytKa0hWWmczNzRkQTlQY2V3TzYxZz09. Call in #: (669)900-9128 Meeting ID: 937 0421 8427 Passcode: 633686
Monday, June 7th, 2021 at 4:00 PM Imperial County Transportation Commission 1503 N. Imperial Ave., Suite 104 El Centro, CA 92243
In addition to presenting received testimonies at the hearing, people are invited to submit written or email comments. Please send your comments on or before 5:00PM on June 2, 2021 to
Imperial County Transportation Commission Transit Hearing Coordinator 1503 N. Imperial Ave. Suite 104 El Centro, CA 92243 maricelagalarza@imperialctc.org
The Regional Mobility Plan may be reviewed at the offices of the Southern California Association of Governments, 900 Wilshire Blvd. Suite 1700, Los Angeles, CA 90017. L167 My26,Jn2,6
