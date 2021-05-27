090 Legal Ads|
ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NUMBER ECU001872
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: Donna Maricela Garnica filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present Name: Donna Danielle Sanchez Garnica Proposed Name Donna Danielle Garnica
THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter shall appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING June 22, 2021 at 8:30 am in Dept. 07 at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243
A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in this following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Imperial Valley Press Date: 04-23-2021
Jeffrey B. Jones Judge of the Superior Court
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON THE BUDGET OF BRAWLEY UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT/ROP OF IMPERIAL COUNTY
The governing board of Brawley Union High District/ROP will hold a public hearing on the LOCAL CONTROL ACCOUNTABILITY PLAN (LCAP) and BUDGET OF THE DISTRICT FOR THE YEAR ENDING JUNE 30, 2022, prior to Final Adoption as required by Education Code Section 42103. The public hearing will be held at: Address: 480 North Imperial Ave Brawley, CA 92227 Date: June 9, 2021 Time: 6:00 p.m. The public is cordially invited to attend this meeting. The proposed budget will be on file and available for public inspection at the following location(s) and dates should members of the public wish to review the Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP) and Budget prior to the public hearing. Location: District Office, 480 North Imperial Ave., El Centro, CA 92243 Dates available for inspection: June 1, 2021 - June 7, 2021 During the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. J. Todd Finnell, Ed.D. County Superintendent of Schools L152 My27
El Centro Elementary School District is accepting proposals for general School Photography Services for 2021-22 School Year. Any individual or company submitting a proposal is required to submit their completed Request for Proposals no later than 4:00 pm on Friday, June 11, 2021. The Request for Proposals (RFP) are available on the District website www.ecesd.org or at El Centro Elementary School District- Business Services Office #3, 1256 Broadway, El Centro, CA 92243, between the hours of 8:00 am and 4:00 pm. L169 My27
ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NUMBER ECU001818
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: Josue David Garcia filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present Name: Josue David Garcia Proposed Name Elliott Roman Amara
THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter shall appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING July 12, 2021 at 8:30 am in Dept. 07 at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243
A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in this following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Imperial Valley Press Date: 05-12-2021
Jeffrey B.Jones Judge of the Superior Court
