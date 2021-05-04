090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE INVITING BIDS IMPERIAL UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT Summer 2021 Roofing Project
Bids will be received at: 12:00 PM Tuesday May 25th Imperial Unified School District 219 N E St. Imperial, CA 92251 After which time the bids will be opened and publicly read aloud. All bids shall be made and presented only on the forms presented by the school district. It is each bidder's sole responsibility to ensure its bid is timely delivered and received at the location designated as specified above. Any bids received after the time specified above or after any extensions due to material changes shall be returned unopened. Project Description: Roof Replacement at Ben Hulse Elementary School CR 27-29 Bid Sets will be distributed at the bid opening. Contractor's License Classification Required: C-39 There will be a (Mandatory) pre bid job walk on May 11th, Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. starting at Ben Hulse Elementary School, 303 S D St, Imperial, CA 92251. Bidders are to meet at the front of the School's Administration Building. No bidders will be accepted upon arrival after 10:00am. All work to be performed June-August, 2021. Must be completed by end of August. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Governing Board of the Imperial Unified School District, hereinafter referred to as "District", is calling for and will receive sealed bids for the award of a contract for the above project up to, but not later than, the above-stated date and time.
Department of Industrial Relations Information
Bidders are advised that this contract is a public work for purposes of the California Labor Code, which requires payment of prevailing wages. These per diem rates, including holiday and overtime work, as well as employer payments for health and welfare, pension, vacation, and similar purposes, are available from the Director of the Department of Industrial Relations. Wage rates can be obtained from the Director of the Department of Industrial Relations at http://www.dir.ca.gov/OPRL/dprewagedetermination.htm Pursuant to California Labor Code Sections 1720 et seq., it shall be mandatory upon the Contractor to whom the Contract is awarded, and upon any subcontractor under such Contractor, to pay not less than the said specified rates to all workers employed by them in the execution of the Contract. As of March 1, 2015 all contractors bidding on a public works project must be registered with the Department of Industrial Relations pursuant to Labor Code section 1725.5. http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/PublicWorks.html
Miscellaneous Information
Bid Documents will be distributed at the mandatory bid opening. Each bidder shall be a licensed contractor pursuant to the California Business and Professions Code, and be licensed to perform the work called for in the contract documents. The successful bidder must possess a valid and active Contractor's California State License Class as previously indicated at time of bid receipt and throughout the duration of the project. The Contractor's California State License number shall be clearly stated on the bidder's proposal. The District reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any irregularities or informalities in any bids or in the bidding. Separate Payment and Performance Bonds, each in an amount equal to 100% of the total contract amount, are required, and shall be provided to the District prior to execution of the contract and shall be in the form set forth in the contract documents. All bonds (Bid, Performance, and Payment) must be issued by a California admitted surety as defined in California Code of Civil Procedure Section 995.120. Each bid must strictly conform with and be responsive to the contract documents as defined in the General Conditions. Dated this 22nd day of April, 2021 Imperial Unified School District 216 N E St, Imperial , CA 92251 Publish 4/27/21 and 5/4/21 L087 A27,My4
PUBLIC NOTICE Invitations for interested individuals to serve on the Independent Hearing Panel for the Imperial County Local Enforcement Agency
Notice is hereby given that Pursuant to California Public Resources Code Section 44308 the Imperial County Board of Supervisors is soliciting interested individuals to serve on the Independent Hearing Panel for the Imperial County Local Enforcement Agency for a term of (4) years. Criteria: Members of the independent hearing panel shall be selected for their legal, administra tive, or technical abilities in areas relating to solid waste management; Members of the independent hearing panel shall be a technical expert with knowledge of solid waste management methods and technology; At least one member of the independent hearing panel shall be a representative of the public at large; and Members of the hearing panel may receive per diem and necessary expenses while con ducting the hearing. If you are interested, please contact the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors at 442-265-1020 to request an application or you may obtain a copy at the County of Imperial's main page.
Applications must be completed and submitted to the Clerk of the Board's office with the option to be submitted via email to blancaacosta@co.imperial.ca.us or cynthiamedina@co.imperial.ca.us no later than 5:00 p.m. on Friday, May 14, 2021. Blanca Acosta Clerk of the Board of Supervisors County of Imperial
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, on May 18, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. the Board of Supervisors of the County of Imperial (the "County") will conduct a public hearing as required by Section 147(f) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the "Code"), at which it will hear and consider information concerning the proposed issuance by the California Municipal Finance Authority (the "Authority") of qualified solid waste disposal facility bonds pursuant to section 142(a)(6) of the Code in an aggregate principal amount not to exceed $703,700,000 (the "Bonds"). The Bonds will be part of a plan of finance, and may be issued in one or more series from time to time over a period of multiple years. A portion of the proceeds of the Bonds, in an amount not expected to exceed $18,200,000, is intended to finance and/or refinance certain capital projects located in the County at the following locations in the unincorporated portion of the County and currently owned and/or operated by the following affiliates of Republic Services, Inc.: (i) Allied Waste Services of Imperial, 3354 Dogwood Road, Imperial, CA 92251, owned and/or operated by Allied Waste Transportation, Inc. (up to $10,000,000 of Bonds, including up to $5,000,000 of new money Bonds at such location), and (ii) Allied Imperial LF, 104 East Robinson Road, Imperial, CA 92251, owned and/or operated by Imperial Landfill, Inc. (up to $8,200,000 of Bonds, including up to $7,800,000 of new money Bonds at such location). The current owners and/or operators set forth above, and their affiliates, including Republic Services, Inc., are collectively referred to herein as the "Borrower." The projects to be financed and/or refinanced at such locations (collectively, the "Project") include: (a) improvements to existing landfill facilities, including construction of new disposal cells and liners within currently permitted acreage, (b) additions and improvements to the leachate collection and treatment system, including leachate trenching, (c) additions and improvements to the methane gas systems, (d) installation of new liners for intermittent and final closure of completed sections of the landfill facilities, (e) site improvements, (f) acquisition of equipment to be used at the landfill facilities, and (g) acquisition of other equipment and assets necessary to support the foregoing improvements and to place them into service. The Bonds and the obligation to pay principal of and interest thereon and any redemption premium with respect thereto do not constitute indebtedness or an obligation of the County, the Authority, the State of California or any political subdivision thereof, within the meaning of any constitutional or statutory debt limitation, or a charge against the general credit or taxing powers of any of them. The Bonds shall be a limited obligation of the Authority, payable solely from certain revenues duly pledged therefor and generally representing amounts paid by the Borrower. The hearing will commence at 11:00 a.m. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard Through the guidance of the County's Public Health Officer, California Department of Public Health, and the California Governor's Office, in order to minimize the spread of the COVID-19 virus, members of the public are strongly encouraged to listen to the live audio and video stream of the public hearing at https://imperialcounty.org/bosagendas. Public comment for the hearing may be submitted in writing. It is respectfully requested that all written comments be sent via email to the Clerk of the Board at bospubliccomment@co.imperial.ca.us no later than 2:00 p.m. on the Monday prior to the hearing. Public comments may be submitted orally either through teleconference or in person. Those wishing to make public comment telephonically should make arrangements with the Clerk of the Board prior to Monday at 2:00 p.m. All timely public comments will be provided to the Board of Supervisors and will become part of the public record. Members of the public that plan to attend the hearing in person will be required to maintain appropriate social distancing i.e. maintain a six-foot distance other individuals, and shall also be required to wear a face covering at all times in accordance with the State's Guidance for the Use of Face Coverings. Additional information concerning the above matter may be obtained from the Clerk of the Board, County of Imperial, 940 W. Main Street, Suite 209, El Centro, CA 92243 .
Blanca Acosta Clerk of the Board of Supervisors
ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NUMBER ECU001879
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: Sergio Alberto Borjon Beltran and Berenice Ortega Beltran filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present Name: Sergio Beltran Ortega Proposed Name Sergio Alberto Ortega Beltran II
THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter shall appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING June 28, 2021 at 8:30 am in Dept. 09 at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243
A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in this following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Imperial Valley Press Date: 04-27-2021
L. Brooks Anderholt Judge of the Superior Court
