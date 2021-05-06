090 Legal Ads|
T.S. No. 20-4617 Notice of Trustee's Sale Loan No.: ******9638 APN: 064-312-030-000 You Are In Default Under A Deed Of Trust Dated 12/7/2006. Unless You Take Action To Protect Your Property, It May Be Sold At A Public Sale. If You Need An Explanation Of The Nature Of The Proceeding Against You, You Should Contact A Lawyer. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier's check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Pearl Breland, And Ricky Breland, Wife And Husband As Joint Tenants Duly Appointed Trustee: Prestige Default Services Recorded 12/15/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-057900 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Imperial County, California, Date of Sale: 5/13/2021 at 2:00 PM Place of Sale: Front entrance to County Courthouse, 939 Main Street, El Centro Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $99,831.75 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 2452 O'Hare Ave Imperial California 92251 A.P.N.: 064-312-030-000 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. Notice To Potential Bidders: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder's office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. All checks payable to Prestige Default Services. Notice To Property Owner: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (877) 440-4460 or visit this Internet Web site https://mkconsultantsinc.com/trustees-sales/, using the file number assigned to this case 20-4617. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Notice To Tenant: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an "eligible tenant buyer," you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an "eligible bidder," you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (877) 440-4460, or visit this internet website https://mkconsultantsinc.com/trustees-sales/, using the file number assigned to this case 20-4617 to find the date on which the trustee's sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee's sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee's sale. If you think you may qualify as an "eligible tenant buyer" or "eligible bidder," you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Date: 4/2/2021 Prestige Default Services 1920 Old Tustin Ave. Santa Ana, California 92705 Questions: 949-427-2010 Sale Line: (877) 440-4460 /s/Briana Young, Trustee Sale Officer L064 A22,29,My6
090 Legal Ads|
ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NUMBER ECU001836
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: Carlos Omar Romo filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present Name: Carlos Omar Romo Proposed Name Carlos Vizcarra
THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter shall appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING June 7, 2021 at 8:30 am in Dept. 07 at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243
A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in this following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Imperial Valley Press Date: 04-6-2021
Jeffrey B. Jones Judge of the Superior Court
L068 A15,22,29,M6
090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE CALLING FOR BIDS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Imperial Community College District invites qualified bidders to submit Bid Proposals for a contract for the Work of the Project generally described as: BUILDING 200, 300 AND 800 MODERNIZATION The full text of the Notice to Contractors Calling for Bids may be viewed as part of the Contract Documents downloadable at https://www.imperial.edu/about/request-for-proposals/. Bidders must possess a B - General Building and be a DIR Registered Contractor. Bid Proposals must be received by the District via email at construction-facilities@imperial.edu no later than 2:00 P.M., June 17, 2021. Bidders must comply with all other requirements established in the Notice to Contractors Calling for Bids and the Instructions for Bidders. Award of the Contract for the Work, if made, will be by action of the Districts Board of Trustees. There will be a Mandatory Job Walk held on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. L088 A29,My6
090 Legal Ads|
AGENDA May 27, 2021 8:30 a.m. Dial-In #712-770-5565 Participant Code: 152727
Due to COVID-19, this meeting will be conducted both as a meeting in the El Centro Council Chambers and as a teleconference pursuant to the provisions of the Governor's Executive Orders N-25-20 and N-29-20, which suspend certain requirements of the Ralph M. Brown Act. Members of the public will be limited based on the max capacity of the room to accommodate "social distance" seating. The Public unless having an item on the agenda is encouraged to attend telephonically. Participation by Commissioners and staff will in part be at the City of El Centro Council Chambers and may also be accessed from remote locations. Public access and participation will be limited and controlled and may only be available telephonically if capacity of the room is met. Entrance to Council chamber will be first come and cease when max limit is reached. Submission of Public Comments: For those wishing to submit public comments at the Regular Commission meeting, comments on agendized or non-agendized items must be submitted by email to the Commission Clerk at pg@iclafco.com and shall be subject to the same rules as would otherwise govern speaker comments made electronically or in person at any regular Commission meeting. Public comments must be received prior to the commencement of the Commission meeting in order to be accepted. Public comments submitted in accordance with these guidelines shall become part of the record of the regular Commission meeting.
SUPPORTING DOCUMENTATION All supporting documentation is available for public review on our webpage www.iclafco.com/hearings AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT (ADA)
All supporting documentation is available for public review in the Imperial County Local Agency Formation Commission office located at 1122 State Street, Suite D, El Centro CA 92243. 1. Roll Call 2. Pledge of Allegiance 3. Approval of consent items: A. Minutes from February 25, 2021 B. Project Report update 4. Public Comments: This is the time for the public to address the Commission on items that are within the jurisdiction of LAFCO but are not on the agenda. Members of the public may comment on items that are on the agenda when that item is being addressed by the Board. Speaking time is limited to three (3) minutes. The Commission is prohibited from discussing or taking any ac tion on any item not appearing on the agenda.
5. ANNOUNCMENTS A. Announcements by the Commissioners. B. Announcements by the Executive Officer.
DISCUSSION/ACTION/DIRECTION ITEM(S)
6. Discussion/Action/Direction regarding proposed Assembly Bill 1021 7. Discussion/Action/Direction regarding the Alternate Public Member vacancy. 8. Discussion/Action/Direction regarding contracting with a per son/firm/agency to provide legal service to LAFCO. 9. Discussion/Action/Adoption of the Final LAFCO Budget for FY2021-2022
PUBLIC HEARING ITEM(S)
10. [8:40 a.m.] Public hearing to consider the approval for the an nexation of South Dogwood (EC 1-19) to the City of El Cen tro.
L111 My6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.