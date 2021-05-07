090 Legal Ads|
ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NUMBER ECU001875
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: Andrea Pulido filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present Name: Ezra Nehemiah Villareal-Pulido Proposed Name Ezra Nehemiah Pulido
THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter shall appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING June 3, 2021 at 8:30 am in Dept. 09 at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243
A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in this following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Imperial Valley Press Date: 04-23-2021
L. Brooks Anderholt Judge of the Superior Court
L091 A30,My7,14,21
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000233 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
PJL BROKERS 1209 Eady Ave. Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County Mailing Address (if different than above) 1209 Eady Ave.
Calexico, CA 92231
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Priscilla Sanchez Residence Address: 1209 Eady Ave. Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 235-6667
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X
6)
B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
04/21/2021
7)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Priscilla Sanchez, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 03/22/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 03/21/2026
Rebecca Leyva-Balmaceda Deputy Clerk
L070 A16,23,30My7
090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held by the Board of Directors (Board) of the Coachella Valley Water District (CVWD) during a Special Meeting of the Board starting at 1:30 p.m. on June 2, 2021. In an effort to protect public health and prevent the spread of COVID-19, the public may view this hearing online as there will be no physical location for attending in person. The meeting will be streamed live on the District's website at http://cvwd.org/151/Board-Agendas. Members of the public who wish to provide comment may submit written comments by emailing the Clerk of the Board, Sylvia Bermudez at sbermudez@cvwd.org before the start of the meeting at 1:30 p.m. on June 2. If you would like to provide oral comments during the public hearing, please contact the Clerk of the Board by 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1 for instructions. The hearing will be held in compliance with Section 54954.6 of the California Government Code and Governor Newsom's COVID-19 Brown Act Executive Orders. The purpose of the Public Hearing on June 2, 2021 is to consider the proposed Replenishment Assessment Charge (RAC) increases effective July 1, 2021, to be levied by the Board upon groundwater Producers within the East Whitewater River Subbasin and West Whitewater River Subbasin Areas of Benefit as authorized by Chapter 7, Sections 31630 through 31639 of the California Water Code. The Board will receive comments from the public regarding the proposed RAC for the following replenishment assessment programs: Proposed RAC for the East Whitewater River Subbasin Area of Benefit effective July 1, 2021. Proposed RAC for the West Whitewater River Subbasin Area of Benefit effective July 1, 2021. Proposition 218 notices were mailed on April 16, 2021, notifying recipients of the proposed five-year schedule of maximum rate increases to the RAC in the East Whitewater River Subbasin and West Whitewater River Subbasin Areas of Benefit beginning in Fiscal Year 2022 (July 1, 2021 - June 30, 2022). Notices were mailed to interested parties that may be subject to the proposed RAC rate increases, including record owners of property and customers of record liable for the payment of the RAC in the East Whitewater River Subbasin or West Whitewater River Subbasin Areas of Benefit. If majority opposition protests are not received during the public hearing, the Board may consider increases to the RAC for the East Whitewater River Subbasin and West Whitewater River Subbasin Areas of Benefit up to the maximum amount established in the Proposition 218 notices for each of the five fiscal years. The East Whitewater River Subbasin Area of Benefit is described as follows: The eastern portion of the Whitewater River Subbasin within the service area boundary of Coachella Valley Water District, beginning at the northwest corner of Section 4, Township 7 South, Range 5 East, San Bernardino Meridian; then south, along Jefferson Street, to Avenue 40; then west, along Avenue 40, to Adams Street; then south, along Adams Street and continuing south along the east line of Section 18, Township 5 South, Range 7 East, to the southeast corner of said section, which is Fred Waring Drive (Avenue 44); then west, along Fred Waring Drive, to Washington Street; then southeast, along Washington Street, to the south bank of the Whitewater River Stormwater Channel; then west, towards the Santa Rosa Mountains near Happy Point; then southeasterly along the foothills of the Santa Rosa Mountains until a point located 1/3 mile west and 1/4 mile south from the northeast corner of Section 8, Township 9 South, Range 9 East; then northeasterly, to a point located 1/10 mile west and 1/4 mile north of the southeast corner of Section 4, Township 9 South, Range 9 East; then continuing along the Salton Sea, the Whitewater River Subbasin's eastern boundary and primary discharge area, as described in California's Groundwater, Bulletin 118 (DWR 2003), to a point located 4/10 mile east and 3/10 mile north of the southwest corner of Section 34, Township 7 South, Range 10 East; then northeasterly, to the northeast corner of Section 34, Township 7 South, Range 10 East; then northwesterly to a point 1/4 mile south of the northeast corner of Section 20, Township 7 South, Range 10 East; then northwesterly along the San Andreas Fault to the intersection with the east line of Section 29, Township 4 South, Range 7 East; then south along the east line of Section 29, Township 4 South, Range 7 East and Section 32, Township 4 South, Range 7 East, to Avenue 38; then west, to the point of beginning. The West Whitewater River Subbasin Area of Benefit is described as follows: The western portion of the Whitewater River Subbasin within the service area boundary of Coachella Valley Water District, beginning at the northwest corner of Section 4, Township 5 South, Range 7 East, San Bernardino Meridian; then south, along Jefferson Street, to Avenue 40; then west, along Avenue 40, to Adams Street; then south, along Adams Street and continuing south along the east line of Section 18, Township 5 South, Range 7 East, to the southeast corner of said section, which is Fred Waring Drive (Avenue 44); then west, along Fred Waring Drive, to Washington Street; then southeast, along Washington Street, to the south bank of the Whitewater River Stormwater Channel; then west, towards the Santa Rosa Mountains near Happy Point; then westerly along the foothills of the Santa Rosa and San Jacinto Mountains until intersecting the service area boundary of Coachella Valley Water District; then northwesterly along the service area boundary of Coachella Valley Water District to the Whitewater River Groundwater Replenishment Facility; then easterly along the service area boundary of Coachella Valley Water District to the South Branch of the San Andreas Fault (Banning Fault); then southeasterly along the South Branch of the San Andreas Fault (Banning Fault) to the intersection with the east line of Section 29, Township 4 South, Range 7 East; then south along the east line of Section 29, Township 4 South, Range 7 East and Section 32, Township 4 South, Range 7 East, to Avenue 38; then west, to the point of beginning. The proposed RAC beginning July 1, 2021, for groundwater production located within each Area of Benefit follows. West Whitewater River Subbasin Area of Benefit West Whitewater River Subbasin Area of Benefit: ......$165.37 per acre-foot For the West Whitewater River Subbasin Area of Benefit, this represents a 15% increase from the current RAC of $143.80 per acre-foot. The RAC would increase by $21.57 to $165.37 per acre-foot on July 1, 2021. The primary reasons for the proposed increase in the West Whitewater River Subbasin Area of Benefit are increased operating and maintenance costs, supplemental water costs, and implementation of in-lieu groundwater replenishment programs. East Whitewater River Subbasin Area of Benefit East Whitewater River Subbasin Area of Benefit: .........$72.27 per acre-foot For the East Whitewater River Subbasin Area of Benefit, this represents a 9.5% increase from the current RAC of $66.00 per acre-foot. The RAC would increase by $6.27 to $72.27 per acre-foot on July 1, 2021. The primary reasons for the proposed increase in the East Whitewater River Subbasin Area of Benefit are increased operating and maintenance costs, implementation of in-lieu groundwater replenishment programs, and repayment of inter-fund debt service for existing groundwater replenishment facilities. The levying of the RAC by CVWD is for the purpose of importing water and replenishing the groundwater basin underlying CVWD's three Areas of Benefit. All persons or entities producing more than 25 acre-feet of water in any year in an Area of Benefit are considered Producers and will be charged the RAC on the basis of acre-feet of groundwater produced. Each Producer in an Area of Benefit is required to measure groundwater production and provide CVWD a groundwater production statement along with the RAC payment each month. The Producer also has the option to enter into an Agreement to allow CVWD staff to measure groundwater production and send the Producer an invoice each month. Beginning April 27, 2021, the 2021-2022 Engineer's Reports on Water Supply and Replenishment Assessment for CVWD's three Areas of Benefit regarding the necessity of levying the RACs were made available for inspection on CVWD's website at www.cvwd.org. Additional information may also be obtained by calling the offices of CVWD at (760) 398-2661, extension 2389 during regular working hours, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. Date: May 7, 2021. /s/ Sylvia Bermudez Sylvia Bermudez, Clerk of the Board COACHELLA VALLEY WATER DISTRICT L071 My7
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000253 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
TREASURES Y MAS 900 W. Birch #1 Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County Mailing Address (if different than above) 900 W. Birch #1
Calexico, CA 92231
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Crystal Lynn Rebollar Residence Address: 1264 W. Brighton Ave El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(442) 258-6979
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X
6)
B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
04/28/2021
7)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Crystal Lynn Rebollar, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 03/29/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 03/28/2026
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L073 A16,23,30My7
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000226 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
GOOD HONEY 1246 West Ross Road El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County Mailing Address (if different than above) 1246 West Ross Road
El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Colby Ashurst Residence Address: 1246 West Ross Road El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 427-0336
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 01/01/2021
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
04/17/2021
7)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Colby Ashurst, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 03/18/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 03/17/2026
Rebecca Leyva-Balmaceda Deputy Clerk
L074 A16,23,30My7
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000271 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
VPM FABRICATION 1113 Villa Bonita Ct Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County Mailing Address (if different than above) 1113 Villa Bonita Ct
Calexico, CA 92231
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Fred Baeza Residence Address: 1113 Villa Bonita Ct Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
(442) 283-3350
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 04/01/2021
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
05/07/2021
7)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Fred Baeza, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 04/07/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 04/06/2026
Rebecca Leyva-Balmaceda Deputy Clerk
L078 A23,30My7,14
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.202110000241 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
E. LOPEZ TRUCKING 2302 Montecito Ave. Imperial, CA 92251
Mailing Address (if different than above)
2302 Montecito Ave.
Imperial, CA 92251
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Erick Lopez
Residence Address:
2302 Montecito Ave. Imperial, CA 92251
Phone Number (Optional):
(619) 419-7127
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5) Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X
6)
B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
04/23/2021
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Erick Lopez, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 03/24/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 03/2302026
Rebecca Leyva-Balmaceda Deputy Clerk
L080 A22,30,My7,14
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.20210000312 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID)
2) Fictitious Business Name(s): POOL & ELECTRICAL PRODUCTS LLC 353 E. Ross Ave. El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
5069 Savarese Circle
Tampa, FL 33634
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Florida Water Products LLC
Residence Address:
5069 Savarese Circle Tampa, FL 33634
Phone Number (Optional):
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Limited Liability Company 202109810518
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X
6)
B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
05/21/2021
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Erick R. Jacobsson, CFO
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on:04/21/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on:04/20/2026
Rebecca Leyva-Balmaceda Deputy Clerk
L090 A30,M7,14,21
090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF INTENTION TO LEASE REAL PROPERTY (GOVERNMENT CODE SECTION 25528)
NOTICE IS GIVEN that the Board of Supervisors of Imperial County intends under Government Code section 25528, as expressed in the resolution on file with the Clerk of the Board, to lease certain real property identified as APN #050-070-021-000, approximately 43.61 acres, for an annual minimum price of Six Hundred Dollars ($600.00) per acre per year, for a minimum term of twenty-five (25) years with two (2) five (5) year option periods to be utilized solely for solar field electricity generation purposes. The Board of Supervisors will meet May 25, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., in the Board Chambers located at 940 Main Street, Suite 211, El Centro, California to conduct a Public Hearing at which time sealed proposals to lease the subject property will be opened and a call for oral bidding will be conducted.
BLANCA ACOSTA CLERK OF THE BOARD OF THE SUPERVISORS
L093 A30,My7,14
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202110000284 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
A TIMELEZZ BARBERSHOP 1151 S 4th St. # G El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County Mailing Address (if different than above) 1151 S 4th St. # G
El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Luis Fernando Castillo Residence Address: 1299 Stacey Ave El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 970-9420
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 04/12/2021
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
05/12/2021
7)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Luis Fernando Castillo, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 04/12/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 04/11/2026
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L095 A30My7,14,21
090 Legal Ads|
RESOLUTION NO. 21-21 RESOLUTION OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF EL CENTRO DECLARING ITS INTENTION TO LEVY AND COLLECT ANNUAL ASSESSMENTS RELATED TO THE EL CENTRO BUENA VISTA LANDSCAPING AND LIGHTING DISTRICT FOR FISCAL YEAR 2021-2022
WHEREAS, the City Council of the City of El Centro, California ("the City Council"), pursuant to the provisions of the Landscaping and Lighting Act of 1972, Part 2 of Division 15 of the Streets and Highways Code of California, beginning with Section 22500 ("the Act") and by previous resolution, initiated proceedings for the Buena Vista Landscaping and Lighting District ("the District") to levy and collect annual assessments to pay for the operation, maintenance and servicing of landscaping, lighting and all appurtenant facilities related thereto for Fiscal Year 2021-2022; and WHEREAS, the City Council desires to levy and collect the annual assessments against lots and parcels of land within the District to pay the cost and expenses related to the improvements described in section 2 of this resolution; and WHEREAS, the Engineer selected by the City Council has prepared and filed with the City Clerk for the City of El Centro, California ("the City") a report in connection with the District and levy of assessments for Fiscal Year 2021-2022 (beginning July 1, 2021 and ending June 30, 2022) in accordance with Chapter 1, Article 4 of the Act, and the Council did, by previous resolution, preliminarily approve the report. NOW, THEREFORE, THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF EL CENTRO, CALIFORNIA DOES HEREBY BE RESOLVE AS FOLLOWS: 1. That the above recitals are true and correct. 2. That the City Council hereby declares that it is its intention to seek the annual levy of the District in accordance with Chapter 3, Section 22624 over and including the land within the District boundary, and to levy and collect assessments on all such land to pay the costs of the maintenance and servicing of the landscaping improvements and all appurtenant facilities and operations related thereto for Fiscal Year 2021-2022. The territory included within the District is generally described in section 3 of this resolution and is designated as Buena Vista Landscaping and Lighting District. 3. That the boundaries of the District are located on the west side of Eighth Street, between McCabe Road and Interstate 8. 4. That the landscaping improvements may include, but are not limited to all landscaping material and facilities within the District. These improvements include turf, ground cover, shrubs, trees, plants, irrigation and drainage systems, ornamental lighting structures, masonry walls or other fencing, entryway monuments, and associated appurtenant facilities located within the streetscape (and perimeter landscaping) surrounding the developments. The street lighting improvements may include but are not limited to electrical energy, lighting fixtures, poles, meters, conduits, electrical cable and associated appurtenant facilities. For specific improvements reference Fiscal Year 2021-2022 engineer's report. 5. That the proposed assessments for the District are outlined in the engineer's annual levy report. The report details the proposed assessments necessary to provide for the annual operation, administration, services and maintenance of the improvements described in section 4 of this resolution and by reference said report is made part of this resolution. 6. That the District and the associated assessments as outlined in the engineer's report are in compliance with the provisions of California Constitution Article XIIID. 7. That the City Council hereby declares its intention to conduct a public hearing concerning the District and the levy of assessments for the improvements related thereto in accordance with Chapter 3, Section 22626 of the Act. 8. That the notice is hereby given that a public hearing on these matters will be held by the City Council on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. or as soon thereafter as feasible in the regular meeting chambers of the City Council located at 1275 Main Street, El Centro, California. 9. That the City Clerk shall cause notice to be given of the time and place of the public hearing by causing the publishing of this resolution once in the local paper not less than ten (10) days before the date of the hearing and by posting a copy of this resolution on the official bulletin board customarily used by the City Council for the posting of notices. 10. That any interested person may file a written protest with the City Clerk prior to the conclusion of the hearing, or having previously filed protest, may file a written withdrawal of that protest. A written protest shall state all grounds of objection and a protest by a property owner shall contain a description sufficient to identify the property owned by such property owner. At the public hearing, all interested persons shall be afforded the opportunity to hear and be heard. PASSED AND ADOPTED at a regular meeting of the City Council of the City of El Centro, California, held on the 6th day of April, 2021. CITY OF EL CENTRO By: ____________________________ Cheryl Viegas-Walker, Mayor ATTEST: By: ___________________________ Norma Wyles, City Clerk APPROVED AS TO FORM: OFFICE OF THE CITY ATTORNEY By:___________________________________ Elizabeth L. Martyn, City Attorney L097 My7
090 Legal Ads|
RESOLUTION NO. 21-22 A RESOLUTION OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF EL CENTRO, CALIFORNIA, DECLARING ITS INTENTION TO LEVY AND COLLECT ANNUAL ASSESSMENTS RELATED TO THE EL CENTRO LEGACY RANCH LANDSCAPING AND LIGHTING DISTRICT FOR FISCAL YEAR 2021-2022
WHEREAS, the City Council of the City of El Centro, California ("the City Council"), pursuant to the provisions of the Landscaping and Lighting Act of 1972, Part 2 of Division 15 of the Streets and Highways Code of California, beginning with Section 22500 ("the Act") and by previous resolution, initiated proceedings for the Legacy Ranch Landscaping and Lighting District ("the District") to levy and collect annual assessments to pay for the operation, maintenance and servicing of landscaping, lighting and all appurtenant facilities related thereto for Fiscal Year 2021-2022; and WHEREAS, the City Council desires to levy and collect the annual assessments against lots and parcels of land within the District to pay the cost and expenses related to the improvements described in Section 3 of this resolution; and WHEREAS, the Engineer selected by the City Council has prepared and filed with the City Clerk for the City of El Centro, California ("the City") a report in connection with the District and levy of assessments for Fiscal Year 2021-2022 (beginning July 1, 2021 and ending June 30, 2022) in accordance with Chapter 1, Article 4 of the Act, and the Council did by previous resolution preliminarily approve such report. NOW, THEREFORE, THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF EL CENTRO, CALIFORNIA, DOES HEREBY RESOLVE AS FOLLOWS: 1. The City Council hereby declares that it is its intention to seek the annual levy of the District in accordance with Chapter 3, Section 22624, over and including the land within the District boundary, and to levy and collect assessments on all such land to pay the costs of the maintenance and servicing of the landscaping improvements and all appurtenant facilities and operations related thereto for Fiscal Year 2021-2022. The territory included within the District is generally described in section 2 of this resolution and is designated as Legacy Ranch Landscaping and Lighting District. 2. The boundaries of the District are bordered on the east side by Farnsworth Road and on the west side by Third Street and is located between West Danenberg Drive to the north and West McCabe Road to the south. 3. The landscaping improvements may include, but are not limited to all landscaping material and facilities within the District. These improvements include turf, ground cover, shrubs, trees, plants, irrigation and drainage systems, ornamental lighting structures, masonry walls or other fencing, entryway monuments, and associated appurtenant facilities located within the streetscape (and perimeter landscaping) surrounding the developments. The street lighting improvements may include but are not limited to electrical energy, lighting fixtures, poles, meters, conduits, electrical cable and associated appurtenant facilities. For specific improvements reference Fiscal Year 2021-2022 Engineer's Report. 4. The proposed assessments for the District are outlined in the Engineer's Annual Levy Report. The report details the proposed assessments necessary to provide for the annual operation, administration, services and maintenance of the improvements described in section 4 of this resolution and by reference said report is made part of this resolution. 5. The District and the associated assessments as outlined in the Engineer's Report are in compliance with the provisions of California Constitution Article XIIID. 6. The City Council hereby declares its intention to conduct a public hearing concerning the District and the levy of assessments for the improvements related thereto in accordance with Chapter 3, Section 22626 of the Act. 7. Notice is hereby given that a public hearing on these matters will be held by the City Council on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. or as soon thereafter as feasible at the El Centro Council Chambers, 1275 Main Street in El Centro. 8. The City Clerk shall cause notice to be given of the time and place of the public hearing by causing the publishing of this resolution once in the local paper not less than ten (10) days before the date of the hearing and by posting a copy of this resolution on the official bulletin board customarily used by the City Council for the posting of notices. 9. Any interested person may file a written protest with the City Clerk prior to the conclusion of the hearing, or having previously filed protest, may file a written withdrawal of that protest. A written protest shall state all grounds of objection and a protest by a property owner shall contain a description sufficient to identify the property owned by such property owner. At the public hearing, all interested persons shall be afforded the opportunity to hear and be heard. PASSED AND ADOPTED at a regular meeting of the City Council of the City of El Centro, California, held on the 6th day of April, 2021. CITY OF EL CENTRO By: ____________________________ Cheryl Viegas-Walker, Mayor ATTEST: By: ___________________________ Norma Wyles, City Clerk APPROVED AS TO FORM: OFFICE OF THE CITY ATTORNEY By: ___________________________ Elizabeth L. Martyn, City Attorney STATE OF CALIFORNIA ) COUNTY OF IMPERIAL ) ss CITY OF EL CENTRO ) I, Norma Wyles, City Clerk of the City of El Centro, California, do hereby certify that the foregoing Resolution No. 21-22 was duly and regularly adopted at a regular meeting of the City Council of the City of El Centro, California, held on the 6th day of April, 2021, by the following vote: AYES: Cardenas-Singh, Oliva, Viegas-Walker, Marroquin, Garcia NOES: None ABSENT: None ABSTAINED: None L098 My7
090 Legal Ads|
RESOLUTION NO. 21-27 RESOLUTION OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF EL CENTRO DECLARING ITS INTENTION TO LEVY AND COLLECT ANNUAL ASSESSMENTS RELATED TO THE EL CENTRO TOWN CENTER LANDSCAPING AND LIGHTING DISTRICT FOR FISCAL YEAR 2021-2022
WHEREAS, the City Council of the City of El Centro, California ("the City Council"), pursuant to the provisions of the Landscaping and Lighting Act of 1972, Part 2 of Division 15 of the Streets and Highways Code of California, beginning with Section 22500 ("the Act") and by previous resolution, initiated proceedings for the Town Center Landscaping and Lighting District ("the District") to levy and collect annual assessments to pay for the operation, maintenance and servicing of landscaping, lighting and all appurtenant facilities related thereto for Fiscal Year 2021-2022; and WHEREAS, the City Council desires to levy and collect the annual assessments against lots and parcels of land within the District to pay the cost and expenses related to the improvements described in section 2 of this resolution; and WHEREAS, the Engineer selected by the City Council has prepared and filed with the City Clerk for the City of El Centro, California ("the City") a report in connection with the District and levy of assessments for Fiscal Year 2021-2022 (beginning July 1, 2021 and ending June 30, 2022) in accordance with Chapter 1, Article 4 of the Act, and the Council did, by previous resolution, preliminarily approve the report. NOW, THEREFORE, THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF EL CENTRO, CALIFORNIA DOES HEREBY BE RESOLVE AS FOLLOWS: 1. That the above recitals are true and correct. 2. That the City Council hereby declares that it is its intention to seek the annual levy of the District in accordance with Chapter 3, Section 22624 over and including the land within the District boundary, and to levy and collect assessments on all such land to pay the costs of the maintenance and servicing of the landscaping improvements and all appurtenant facilities and operations related thereto for Fiscal Year 2021-2022. The territory included within the District is generally described in section 3 of this resolution and is designated as Town Center Landscaping and Lighting District. 3. That the boundaries of the District are located on east of State Highway 86 (Imperial Avenue), west of 8th Street, north of Bradshaw Avenue and generally south of Treshill. 4. That the landscaping improvements may include, but are not limited to all landscaping material and facilities within the District. These improvements include turf, ground cover, shrubs, trees, plants, irrigation and drainage systems, ornamental lighting structures, masonry walls or other fencing, entryway monuments, and associated appurtenant facilities located within the streetscape (and perimeter landscaping) surrounding the developments. The street lighting improvements may include but are not limited to electrical energy, lighting fixtures, poles, meters, conduits, electrical cable and associated appurtenant facilities. For specific improvements reference Fiscal Year 2021-2022 engineer's report. 5. That the proposed assessments for the District are outlined in the engineer's annual levy report . The report details the proposed assessments necessary to provide for the annual operation, administration, services and maintenance of the improvements described in section 4 of this resolution and by reference said report is made part of this resolution. 6. That the District and the associated assessments as outlined in the engineer's report are in compliance with the provisions of California Constitution Article XIIID. 7. That the City Council hereby declares its intention to conduct a public hearing concerning the District and the levy of assessments for the improvements related thereto in accordance with Chapter 3, Section 22626 of the Act. 8. That the notice is hereby given that a public hearing on these matters will be held by the City Council on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. or as soon thereafter as feasible in the regular meeting chambers of the City Council located at 1275 Main Street, El Centro, California. 9. That the City Clerk shall cause notice to be given of the time and place of the public hearing by causing the publishing of this resolution once in the local paper not less than ten (10) days before the date of the hearing and by posting a copy of this resolution on the official bulletin board customarily used by the City Council for the posting of notices. 10. That any interested person may file a written protest with the City Clerk prior to the conclusion of the hearing, or having previously filed protest, may file a written withdrawal of that protest. A written protest shall state all grounds of objection and a protest by a property owner shall contain a description sufficient to identify the property owned by such property owner. At the public hearing, all interested persons shall be afforded the opportunity to hear and be heard. PASSED AND ADOPTED at a regular meeting of the City Council of the City of El Centro, California, held on the 6th day of April, 2021. CITY OF EL CENTRO By: ____________________________ Cheryl Viegas-Walker, Mayor ATTEST: By: ___________________________ Norma Wyles, City Clerk APPROVED AS TO FORM: OFFICE OF THE CITY ATTORNEY By:___________________________________ Elizabeth L. Martyn, City Attorney STATE OF CALIFORNIA ) COUNTY OF IMPERIAL ) ss CITY OF EL CENTRO ) I, Norma Wyles, City Clerk of the City of El Centro, California, do hereby certify that the foregoing Resolution No. 21-27 was duly and regularly adopted at a regular meeting of the City Council of the City of El Centro, California, held on the 6th day of April, 2021, by the following vote: AYES: Cardenas-Singh, Oliva, Viegas-Walker, Marroquin, Garcia NOES: None ABSENT: None ABSTAINED: None By ___________________________ Norma Wyles, City Clerk L099 My7
090 Legal Ads|
CITATION FOR PUBLICATION UNDER WELFARE AND INSTITUTION CODE SECTION 294
1. To (names of persons to be notified, if known, including names on birth certificates): A (nombres completos de las personas a ser notificadas, si se saben, incluyendo los nombres en el certificado de nacimiento):
Shawn Michael Reyes
and anyone claiming to be a parent of (child's name): y a todos los que reclaman ser padre o madre de (nombre del menor):
(Child #1) Menor #1 Shawna Michelle Reyes
born on (date): nacido el (fecha):
(Child #1) Menor #1 November 26, 2019 (26 de Noviembre del 2019)
At (name of hospital or other place of birth and city and state): En nombre del hospital u otro lugar de nacimiento y ciudad y estado):
(Child #1) Menor #1 El Centro Regional Medical Center, El Centro, California, 92243
2. A hearing will be held on (date) July 14, 2021 AT 1:30 P.M. (time), in Dept. 3, located at: Una audiencia tendra lugar el 14 de Julio del 2021, a la 1:30 P.M., En la corte ubicada en:
939 WEST MAIN STREET EL CENTRO, CALIFORNIA 92243
3. At this hearing the court will consider the recommendations of the social worker or probation officer; En la audiencia la corte considerara las recomendaciones del trabajador social o el funcionario de libertad condicional. 4. The social worker or probation officer will recommend that your child be freed from your legal custody so that the child may be adopted. If the court follows the recommendation, all of your parental rights to the child will be terminated; El trabajador social o el fiincionario de libertad condicional recomendara que se libere a su hijo de su custodia legal para que se lo pueda adoptar. Si la corte sigue la recomendacion, todos sus derechos como padre seran terminados. 5. You have the right to be present at the hearing, to present evidence, and you have the right to be represented by an attorney. If you do not have an attorney and cannot afford to hire one, the court will appoint an attorney for you; Usted tiene el derecho de estar presente en la audiencia, presentar pruebas, y tiene derecho a que lo represente un abogado. Si no tiene un abogado y no tiene dinero para contratar a un abogado, la corte le nombrara uno. 6. If the court terminates your parental rights, the order may be final; Si la corte termina sus derechos como padre es posible que la orden sea final. 7. The court will proceed with this hearing whether or not you are present; La corte procedera con esta audiencia este o no usted presente. Date: March 3, 2021 Fecha: 3 de Marzo del 2021 Maria Rhinehart, Court Executive Officer Maria Rhinehart, Tribunal Delgado Clerk by: Regina Osuna Empleado por: Regina Osuna L110 My7,14,21,28
090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING REGARDING ISSUANCE OF MULTIFAMILY HOUSING REVENUE BONDS FOR EL DORADO FAMILY APARTMENTS II
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of El Centro (the "City"), California, will hold a public hearing to consider the following: Multifamily Housing Revenue Bonds for El Dorado Family Apartments II - Pursuant to Section 147(f) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 (the "Code"), at which it will hear and consider information concerning a proposed plan of financing providing for the issuance by the California Municipal Finance Authority of exempt facility bonds for a qualified residential rental project pursuant to Section 142(a)(7) of the Code in one or more series issued from time to time, including bonds issued to refund such exempt facility bonds in one or more series from time to time, and at no time to exceed $15,000,000 in outstanding aggregate principal amount, to finance or refinance the acquisition, construction, improvement and equipping of a multifamily rental housing project located at the Southeast corner of North 8th Street & Bradshaw Avenue (APN 044-440-067), El Centro, California. The facilities are to be owned by El Centro Pacific Associates II, a California Limited Partnership (the "Borrower") or a partnership of which Pacific West Communities, Inc. (the "Developer") or a related person to the Developer is the general partner (the "Project"). NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN, the public hearing will be held May 18, 2021 at 6:00 p.m., (or as soon thereafter as the agenda permits), in the City Council Chambers, 1275 Main Street, El Centro, California 92243. All interested persons are encouraged to attend and be heard. Any comments regarding this item may be raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City Council of the City of El Centro at, or prior to, the public hearing. For further information, contact City Hall, Community Development Department-Planning & Zoning Division, 1275 Main Street, El Centro, California 92243 Telephone 760-337-4545. Norma Wyles, CMC City Clerk Dated: May 3, 2021 L112 My7
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.202110000328 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
BRIGHT HEALTHCARE 5455 Garden Grove Blvd., Suite 500 Westminster, CA 92683 Orange County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
219 N 2nd Street, Suite 401
Minneapolis, MN 55401
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Universal Care INC
Residence Address:
5455 Garden Grove Blvd. Suite 500 Westminster, CA, 92683
Phone Number (Optional):
(949)230-1437
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation C1173818
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X
6)
B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
05/29/2021
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Jeffrey Davis, CEO
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 04/29/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 04/28/2026
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L114 My7,14,21,28
090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE CALLING FOR BIDS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Imperial Community College District invites qualified bidders to submit Bid Proposals for a contract for the Work of the Project generally described as: GYM HVAC REPLACEMENT BUILDING 700. The full text of the Notice to Contractors Calling for Bids may be viewed as part of the Contract Documents downloadable at https://www.imperial.edu/about/request-for-proposals/. Bidders must possess a C-20 Warm-Air Heating, Ventilating and Air-Conditioning License and be a DIR Registered Contractor. Bid Proposals must be received by the District via email at construction-facilities@imperial.edu no later than 2:00 P.M., June 9, 2021. Bidders must comply with all other requirements established in the Notice to Contractors Calling for Bids and theInstructions for Bidders. Award of the Contract for the Work, if made, will be by action of the Districts Board of Trustees. There will be a Mandatory Job Walk held on Monday, May 20, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. L116 My7,14
090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON THE BUDGET OF MAGNOLIA UNION ELEMENTARY DISTRICT/ROP OF IMPERIAL COUNTY
The governing board of Magnolia Union Elementary School District/ROP will hold a public hearing on the BUDGET OF THE DISTRICT FOR THE YEAR ENDING JUNE 30, 2022, prior to final adoption as required by Education Code Section 42103. The public hearing will be held at: Address: Magnolia Union Elementary School 4502 Casey Road Brawley, CA 92227 Date: 5/18/21 Time: 6:00 p.m. The public is cordially invited to attend this meeting. The proposed budget will be on file and available for public inspection at the following location(s) and dates should members of the public wish to review the budget prior to the public hearing. Location: Magnolia Union Elementary District Office Dates available for inspection: 5/8/21 through 5/18/21 During the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. J. Todd Finnell, Ed. D. County Superintendent of Schools L121 My7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.