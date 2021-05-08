090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE
Pursuant to the California Self-Service Storage Facility Act, (B&P Code 21700et. seq.), the undersigned will sell at public auction, on May 11th 2021 personal property including but not limited to business equipment, electronics, furniture, clothing, tools and/or other miscellaneous items located at: A-American Self Storage (formerly SuperStorage) @ 2:00pm, at 1299 N Imperial Ave, El Centro CA 92243. Via StorageTreasures.com STORED BY THE FOLLOWING PERSONS: -Brittney Jessica Defrate -Lizeth Yee Gamino -Ashliegh Jean Reed -Raymond Zavala Jr Cecena -Jamie Garcia Romero -David Allen Hartsock -Michael Anthony Molina -Adrian Lavell Riven -Candace Lynn Rutledge Mccollough -Johnny Castro Abina -Katharine Lee Myatt -Sergio Aguiar Gonzalez -Patricia Lynn Alvarez -Yvonne Lorena Andrade -Michael Aaron Vazquez -Frank Schaefer -Rafael Gomez Anderson -Christian Torres -Shawn Allen Moses -Kristina Rose Quiane All sales are subject to prior cancellation. Terms, rules and regulations available at sale. By A-American Storage Management Co. Inc. 310-914-4022 L101 M1,8
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.202110000287 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
Fictitious Business Name(s):
PIXIELUV BOUTIQUE JNADESIGNCO 257 J St. Brawley, CA 92227 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
257 J St.
Brawley, CA 92227
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Johana P. Gorosave Daniel Aavery Sanchez Caudill
Residence Address:
257 J St. Brawley, CA 92227
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 550-1892
ID#:
This business is conducted by:
Copartners
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 02/01/2013
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
Publish Before:
05/13/2021
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Daniel Aavery Sanchez Caudill, Partner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 04/13/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 04/12/2026
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L107 My1,8,15,22
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L107 My1,8,15,22
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.202110000309 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
Fictitious Business Name(s):
ALPHA TECH 196 West Aten Road Imperial, CA 92251 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
196 West Aten Road Imperial, CA 92251
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Christian James Legakes
Residence Address:
196 West Aten Road Imperial, CA 92251
Phone Number (Optional):
(760)791-8736
ID#:
This business is conducted by:
An Individual
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 09/01/2017
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
Publish Before:
05/20/2021
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Christian James Legakes, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 04/20/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 04/19/2026
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L113 My8,15,22,29
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L113 My8,15,22,29
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.202110000303 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
Fictitious Business Name(s):
RODRIGUEZ INSURANCE AGENCY LLC 3051 N Imperial Ave Ste 102 El Centro, CA 92243
Mailing Address (if different than above)
3051 N Imperial Ave Ste 102
El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Rodriguez Insurance Agency LLC
Residence Address:
3051 N Imperial Ave Ste 102 El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 352-0160
ID#:
This business is conducted by:
A Limited Liability Company 202104710114
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X
6)
B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
Publish Before:
05/20/2021
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Jasmin Ivette Rodriguez, CEO
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 04/20/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 04/19/2026
Rebecca Leyva-Balmaceda Deputy Clerk
L117 My8,15,22,29
Rebecca Leyva-Balmaceda Deputy Clerk
L117 My8,15,22,29
CORRIGENDUM
With reference to advertisement number 31741300 published in daily newspapers on 04.29.2021 and 5.03.2021, the El Centro Elementary School District is not seeking proposals for security patrol services until May 2022. L119 My8
