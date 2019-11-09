090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000731 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
SG BENITEZ SOLUTIONS 799 E. Main St. Space C El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
718 W. Pico Ave El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Silvestre Benitez Residence Address: 718 W. Pico Ave El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
( )
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
11/13/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Silvestre Benitez declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Silvestre Benitez
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 10/14/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 10/13/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L232 O19,26,N2,9
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000673 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
MZ AIR CONDITIONING CONTRACTORS 799 E. Main St. El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
P.O. Box #1852 El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Mariano R. Zepeda Residence Address: 225 Wake Ave. Spc #121 El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 353-2000
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
02/14/2007
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
10/25/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Mariano R. Zepeda declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Mariano R. Zepeda
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 09/25/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 09/24/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L236 O19,26,N2,9
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000680 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
MC GEOMATICS, INC. 1322 Garfield St. Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1322 Garfield St. Calexico, CA 92232
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
MC Geomatics, Inc. Residence Address: 1322 Garfield St. Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
(858) 361-8904
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
10/27/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
C4249437
9)
I, Oscar F. Minero declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Oscar F. Minero, President
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 09/27/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 09/26/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L238 O19,26,N2,9
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000745 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
MARASTOR TRUCKING 686 Kloke Rd. Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
125 E. 3rd St. Apt 589 Calexico, CA 92232
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Rodrigo Martinez A Residence Address: Av. Juana De America #399 Col. Aurora, Mexicali, MX 21340
Phone Number (Optional):
(877) 872-9462
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
10/18/2019
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
11/17/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Rodrigo Martinez Astorga declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Rodrigo Martinez Astorga
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 10/18/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 10/17/2024
Virgina Wong Deputy Clerk
L242 O26,N2,9,16
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000708 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
DESERT VALLEY PRIDE 283 E Aurora Dr. El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
283 E Aurora Dr. El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
William Patino Macias Residence Address: 1230 Garnet St. Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
( )
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
11/03/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title William Patino Macias, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 10/04/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 10/03/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L244 O26,N2,9,16
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000695 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
GPO CLOTHING CORPORATION DBA VERTIGO CLOTHING 888 West 2nd Street, Suite K-190 Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
9034 West Sunset Boulevard West Hollywood, CA 90069
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
GPO Clothing Corporation Residence Address: 888 West 2nd Street, Suite K-190 Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
(310) 270-9250
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
07/01/2019
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
11/01/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
C4291180
9)
I, declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Arman Gabay, Chief Executive Officer
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 10/02/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 10/01/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L252 O26,N2,9,16
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000705 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
CALI NAILS 119 N. 8th St. Brawley, CA 92227 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
543 Stuerke Court Brawley, CA 92227
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Judith Garcia Residence Address: 543 Stuerke Ct. Brawley, CA 92227
Phone Number (Optional):
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
11/03/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Judith Garcia declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Judith Garcia
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 10/04/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 10/03/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L272 N2,9,16,23
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000709 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
SMG CAPITAL, LLC 755 W. Evan Hewes Hwy El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
2231 Lenrey Ave El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
SMG Capital, LLC Residence Address: 755 W. Evan Hewes Hwy El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
( )
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Limited Liability Company
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
04/16/2019
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
11/06/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
201910910254
9)
I, Sarah Gaddis declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Sarah Gaddis, Manager
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 10/07/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 10/06/2024
Rebecca Leyva Deputy Clerk
L275 N2,9,16,23
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000762 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
AZTEC HARVESTING 1051 E. Gillett Rd. #3 El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1051 E. Gillett Rd. #3 El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Froylan Alberto Chiquito Residence Address: 1051 E. Gillett Rd. #3 El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
( )
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
___X__
7) Publish Before:
11/23/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Froylan Alberto Chiquito declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Froylan Alberto Chiquito, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 10/24/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 10/23/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L277 N9,16,23,30
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000751 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
DKNY CLEARANCE 888 West 2nd St. Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
7401 Boone Ave N. Brooklyn Park, MN 55428
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
The Donna Karan Company Store LLC Residence Address: 7401 Boone Ave N. Brooklyn Park, MN 55428
Phone Number (Optional):
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Limited Liability Company
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
11/21/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
200331010079
9)
I, declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Randon Q Roland, Vice President
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 10/22/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 10/21/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L283 N9,16,23,30
