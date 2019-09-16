090 Legal Ads|
ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NUMBER ECU001010
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: Susana Mayte Tolentino Chacon filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present Name: Maria Alexandrina Zamarripa Tolentino Proposed Name Maria Alexandrina Tolentino Chacon
THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter shall appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING October 08, 2019 at 8:30 am in Dept. 7 at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243
A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in this following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Imperial Valley Press Date: 8-12-19
Jeffrey B. Jones Judge of the Superior Court
L147 S9,16,23,30
090 Legal Ads|
APN: 053-304-004-000 OTHER: 5939089 TS-190602 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE UNDER DEED OF TRUST YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 9/27/2012 UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that C.N.A. FORECLOSURE SERVICES, INC. A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION, as trustee, or successor trustee, or substituted trustee pursuant to the Deed of Trust executed by Sergio Escareno, a single man Recorded on 10/03/2012 as Instrument No. 2012-022985, of Official records in the office of the County Recorder of Imperial County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell thereunder recorded 6/06/2019 as Instrument No. 2019-009812 of said Official Records, WILL SELL on 10/07/2019 At the North entrance to the County Courthouse at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243 at 2:00 p.m. AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at the time of sale in lawful money of the United States), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described. The property address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purposed to be: 272 East Heil Avenue, El Centro, CA The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. The total amount of unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $30,264.86 (estimated). In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier's check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state. In the event tender other than cash is accepted the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee's Deed until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Deed, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid principal balance of the Note secured by said Deed with interest thereon as provided in said Note, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder's office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call telephone number for information regarding the trustee's sale 916-939-0772 or visit this Internet Web site www.nationwideposting.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 190602 Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION CALL : 916-939-0772 C/O C.N.A. FORECLOSURE SERVICES, INC., A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION as said Trustee. 2020 CAMINO DEL RIO N. #230 SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA 92108 (619) 297-6740 DATE: 9/06/2019 KIMBERLY CURRAN TRUSTEE SALE OFFICER NPP0360537 To: IMPERIAL VALLEY PRESS 09/16/2019, 09/23/2019, 09/30/2019 L156 S16,23,30
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.