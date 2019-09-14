090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000582 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER, INC DBA COMMUNITY PHARMACY 117 N Imperial Ave. Imperial, CA 92251 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
P.O. Box 638 Imperial, CA 92251
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Community Health Center Residence Address: 117 N Imperial Ave. Imperial, CA 92251
Phone Number (Optional):
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
01/16/1998
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
09/15/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
C0731756
9)
I, Marta Alicia Carrico declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Marta A. Carrico, President
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 08/16/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 08/15/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L103 Au24,31,S7,14
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000588 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
A&C LOGISTICS 1632 Gateway Road Suite 1 Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
P.O. Box 3204 Calexico, CA 92231
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Alejandro Dominguez Beltran Residence Address: Mellin 2793 Monte Carlo 2 Mexicali, MX 21250
Phone Number (Optional):
(323) 423-4880
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
09/20/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Alejandro Dominguez Beltran declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Alejandro Dominguez Beltran
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 08/21/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 08/20/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L111 Au24,31,S7,14
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000589 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
DESERT DIESEL 799 E. Main St. #C El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
799 E. Main St. #C El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Julio Cesar Troncoso Residence Address: 45 E. Second St. Heber, CA 92249
Phone Number (Optional):
( )
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
01/01/2011
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
09/20/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Julio Cesar Troncoso
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 08/21/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 08/20/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L112 Au24,31,S7,14
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000574 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
LUIS G ROSETE TRANSPORT 997 E. Evan Hewes #7 El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
997 E. Evan Hewes #7 El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Luis G Rosete Residence Address: 997 E. Evan Hewes #7 El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
( )
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
09/13/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Luis G Rosete declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Luis Rosete
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 08/14/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 08/13/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L117 Au24,31,S7,14
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000613 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
WONDER SWEET 312 Jackrabbit Dr. El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
312 Jackrabbit Dr. El Centro, CA 92243 3) Full Name of Registrant: Virginia Prieto De Sanchez Residence Address: 312 Jackrabbit Dr. El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
( )
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
08/29/2019
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
09/28/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Virginia Prieto de Sanchez declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Virginia Prieto De Sanchez
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 08/29/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 08/28/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L131 Au31,S7,14,21
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000564 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
THE HORAZ MOTORS 28 W. 3rd St. Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
28 W. 3rd St. Calexico, CA 92231 3) Full Name of Registrant: Omar Rios Armenta Residence Address: 28 W. 3rd St. Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
( )
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
09/11/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Omar Rios Armenta declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Omar Rios Armenta, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 08/12/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 08/11/2024
Darlene Hale Deputy Clerk
L134 Au31,S7,14,21
090 Legal Ads|
T.S. No.: CR19-1047 A.P.N.: 012-361-012-000 Order No.: 1276966CAD NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 7/20/2017. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier's check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: KATHLEEN L. GOETTSCH, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN Duly Appointed Trustee: COUNTY RECORDS RESEARCH, INC Recorded 8/9/2017 as Instrument No. 2017017935 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Imperial County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell thereunder recorded 5/29/2019 in Book Page , as Instrument No. 2019-009311 of said Official Records. Date of Sale: 10/2/2019 at 2:00 PM Place of Sale: At the front steps of the County Courthouse located at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $33,336.98 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 2419 SAND HILL AVENUE SALTON CITY, CA 92274 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder's office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 844/477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site www.stoxposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case CR19-1047. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. Date: 8/30/2019 COUNTY RECORDS RESEARCH, INC 4952 WARNER AVENUE #105 HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA 92649 PHONE #: (714) 846-6634 FAX #: (714) 846-8720 TRUSTEE'S SALE LINE (844) 477-7869 Sales Website: www.stoxposting.com ROSIE GOMEZ COUNTY RECORDS RESEARCH, INC., TRUSTEE DIVISION L135 S7,14,21
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000612 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
VALLEY ENVIRONMENTAL 702 E. Heil Avenue El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
18500 North Allied Way Phoenix, AZ 85054 3) Full Name of Registrant: Allied Waste Transportation, Inc. Residence Address: 18500 North Allied Way Phoenix, AZ 85054
Phone Number (Optional):
( )
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
08/01/2004
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
09/26/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
C2064979
9)
I, declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Eileen B. Schuler, Vice President
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 08/27/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 08/26/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L146 S7,14,21,28
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000571 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
FRESH & CLEAN MOBILE CAR WASH 765 Southwind Dr. El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
765 Southwind Dr. El Centro, CA 92243 3) Full Name of Registrant: Emmanuel M Castaneda Residence Address: 765 Southwind Dr. El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 562- 0614
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
08/13/2019
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
09/12/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Emmanuel Castaeda declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Emmanuel Castaneda
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 08/13/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 08/12/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L148 S7,14,21,28
