FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000555
STS.PETER AND PAUL EPISCOPAL CHURCH 500 S. 5TH St., El Centro, CA 92243
P.O. Box 3446,
El Centro, CA 92244
The Rector Wardens and Vestrymen of Sts. Peter and Paul Parish in El Centro, California Residence Address: 500 S. 5TH St., El Centro, CA 92244
A Corporation
02/18/1972
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
09/08/2019
Articles of Incorporation
C0464866
I, Frances M. Rice declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Frances M. Rice, Treasurer
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 08/09/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 08/08/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000562
REYES REFRIGERATION 1175 S. 23RD Dr. Yuma, AZ 85364
1175 S. 23RD Dr.
Yuma, AZ 85364
Mariano Adame
1175 S. 23RD Dr. Yuma, AZ 85364
760-675-7756
An Individual
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
9/11/2019
Articles of Incorporation
I, Mariano R. Adame declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Mariano Adame, Owner
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 08/12/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 08/11/2024
Darlene Hale County Clerk-Recorder
T.S. No. 081145-CA APN: 064-202-008-000 NOTICE OF TRUSTEES SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 1/12/2018. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 9/25/2019 at 2:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 1/23/2018, as Instrument No. 2018001050, in Book , Page , , of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of Imperial County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: TRAVIS COLLINS WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIERS CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: AT THE FRONT STEPS OF THE COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 939 MAIN ST., EL CENTRO, CA 92243 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 716 S H ST IMPERIAL, CA 92251 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $22,288.98 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder's sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder's office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 081145-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117
NAME 201910000568
The following person(s) has (have) abandoned the use of the following fictitious business name(s) of:
ANTIQUES & GIFTS
601 E. Broadway El Centro, CA 92243
The fictitious business name referred to above was filed in the office of Imperial County Clerk -Recorder on: 01/30/2018 The full name, residence address and ID # of the person(s) abandoning the use of the listed fictitious business name(s) is (are): 3) Mary E. Favila 1850 W. Lincoln Ave. #78, El Centro, CA 92243. Graciela Medina 1040 Smoketree Dr. El Centro, CA 92243.
Copartners
09/12/2019
I, _Mary E. Favila , declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Mary E. Favila , Co Owner
City of Calexico Request for Proposals For Engineering Services For Sewer Lift Station No. 9 and 11, Sewer Collection and Water Distribution System Improvement Project
The City of Calexico is requesting proposals from qualified and experienced engineering firm to provide engineering services to complete topographic surveys, preliminary engineering, engineering plans, specifications and bidding documents. Lift Station No. 9 and Lift Station No. 11 need to be upgraded and capacity increased, and force mains and gravity sewer systems replaced. Please see attached "Initial Assessment - Sewer Lift Stations No. 9 and 11", dated June 20, 2018 for full details. One variation to the report - the city requests that the 15-inch diameter gravity sewer pipeline along Ollie Avenue, from State Hwy 98 to Vernado Drive be replaced with a 24-inch diameter gravity sewer pipeline (approximately 2,100 feet). Caltrans is in the design phase currently for the State Highway 98 widening project, from Ollie Avenue easterly to Rockwood Avenue. As a part of that project, the city will be installing a 24-inch diameter stub-out at Ollie Avenue and State Highway 98, extending northward past Caltrans right of way and into city right of way. Therefore, coordination with Caltrans is not anticipated to be a part of the scope of work. Plans are to indicate the connection at the stub-out location. The design project will include sewer bypass pumping, rehabilitating sewer manholes if necessary, installation of new manholes, replacement of existing 8-inch force main pipelines, and installing and connecting each existing sewer service laterals along the new pipeline alignment. The project design will also include the lift station upgrades as discussed in the above described assessment. The design project will also include replacement of the 12-inch diameter Asbestos Cement (AC) water pipeline running north/southerly from State Hwy 98 north along Ollie Avenue, then east-westerly along Vernado Drive (10" diameter existing). The existing AC pipelines shall be abandoned in place. There is approximately 3,000 linear feet of 12-inch diameter PVC asbestos cement (AC) pipe water pipeline to be replaced. The proposed 12-inch pipeline is proposed to be composed of C905 PVC. The project will include connecting each existing water service along the pipeline routes, fire hydrants, valves and connections to existing buried water pipelines. Consultant must submit five (5) copies of their proposal with original Consultant signature. The proposal must be formatted in accordance with the instructions of this RFP. Promotional material may be attached, but are not necessary and will not be considered as meeting any of the requirements of this RFP. Proposals must be enclosed in a sealed envelope or package, clearly marked "RFP for Engineering Services for Lift Station No. 9 and 11, Sewer Collection and Water Distribution System Improvement Project" and delivered on or before 2:00p.m. on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 to:
Office of
Late, emailed or facsimile proposals will not be accepted. It is the proposer's responsibility to assure that its proposal is delivered and received at the location specified herein, on or before the date and hour set. Proposals received after the date and time specified will not be considered. Copy of the Request for Proposal can be obtained at the Public Works Department, 549 Pierce Avenue, Calexico, California 92231 or by visiting the City of Calexico website at www.calexico.ca.gov . Consultant will be required to obtain a City of Calexico Business License once proposal is awarded. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact the Public Works Department at 760/768-2160. Lilliana Falomir Public Works Manager L125 S6
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000607 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
MARRS CONSTRUCTION 712 Fig Ave Holtville, CA 92250 Imperial County
P.O. Box 2611 El Centro, CA 92244
Daniel John Marrs Residence Address: 712 Fig Ave Holtville, CA 92250
(760) 455-9558
An Individual
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
09/25/2019
Articles of Incorporation
I, Daniel John Marrs declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Daniel John Marrs, Owner
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 08/26/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 08/25/2024
Darlene Hale Deputy Clerk
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000551 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
TKD EXTREME MARTIAL ARTS 301 N Imperial Ave Ste. "E" El Centro, CA 92244 Imperial County
P.O. Box 1615 El Centro, CA 92244 3) Full Name of Registrant: Maria Serrano Marcia Jaramillo Residence Address: 2006 S 7th St, El Centro, CA 92244
A General Partnership
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
09/07/2019
Articles of Incorporation
I, Marcia Jaramillo declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Marcia Jaramillo
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 08/08/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 08/07/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING - REVISION AND UPDATING OF AQUATIC CENTER USER FEES CITY OF EL CENTRO CITY HALL CITY COUNCIL CHAMBERS 1275 W Main Street, El Centro, CA
Notice is hereby given that on September 17, 2019, at 6:00 P.M. or as soon as thereafter as it may be heard, during the regular City Council meeting, the City Council of the City of El Centro will hold a Public Hearing to consider the revision and updating of Aquatic Center user fees. Copies of the proposed, new, revised and increased fees along with the study showing and supporting the calculation of such proposed fees prepared by the City's independent aquatic center consultant are on file for review in the Office of the City Clerk, at City Hall, at 1275 W Main Street, El Centro, CA. If approved, Aquatic Center user fee increases will be effective immediately upon adoption. At the public hearing, the City Council will hear and consider all comments regarding this proposed rate increase. All interested persons are invited to attend. Anyone wishing to protest this action must file a written response or may appear personally at the public hearing. Prior to the hearing, written comments in favor or against should be sent to City Clerk, City Hall at the address above. If you challenge any fee in court, you may be held to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing or in written correspondence to the City Clerk at or prior to the public hearing as described in this notice. For further information regarding the proposed fees, please contact Adriana Nava, Director of Community Services at (760) 337-4543 or anava@cityofelcentro.org during normal business hours, which are Monday through Friday, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. L. Diane Caldwell, CMC, City Clerk City of El Centro L132 S6,13
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000621 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
RUBIO TRUCKING 961 J Tapia Ct Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
961 J Tapia Ct Calexico, CA 92231 3) Full Name of Registrant: Salvador Rubio Residence Address: 961 J Tapia Ct Calexico, CA 92231
(760) 482-8667
An Individual
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
01/03/2006
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
10/03/2019
Articles of Incorporation
I, Salvador Rubio declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Name and Title Salvador Rubio
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 09/03/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 09/02/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000576 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
AGUILAR TRANSPORT 817 Encanto Dr, Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
817 Encanto Dr, Calexico, CA 92231 3) Full Name of Registrant: Juan Antonio Aguilar Bravo Residence Address: 817 Encanto Dr, Calexico, CA 92231
(760) 815-0724
An Individual
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
09/14/2019
Articles of Incorporation
I, Juan Antonio Aguilar declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Name and Title Juan Antonio Aguilar, Owner
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 08/15/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 08/14/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
NOTICE OF PRELIMINARY DECISION BY THE IMPERIAL COUNTY AIR POLLUTION CONTROL DISTRICT TO ISSUE AN AUTHORITY TO CONSTRUCT PERMIT TO COSTCO WHOLESALES FOR A MODIFICATION TO AIR DISTRICT PERMIT 2769B-2
Pursuant to Rule 206, of Imperial County Air Pollution Control District (ICAPCD) Rules and Regulations, the Air Pollution Control Officer has made a preliminary decision to issue an Authority to Construct (ATC) Permit to Costco Wholesale for a modification to Permit No. 2769B-2. Permit 2769B-2 regulates the Costco Wholesale's retail gasoline service station located at 2030 N. Imperial Ave. in El Centro, CA. The proposed modification consists of an increase in annual throughput from 15 million gallons to 30 million gallons. Authority to Construct Permit No. 2769B-3 will include conditions to ensure that all ICAPCD requirements will be satisfied. The public has an opportunity to submit comments regarding this proposed decision to the ICAPCD. Written comments will be received by the ICAPCD for a period of thirty (30) days after publication of this notice. The closing date for the submission of comments is October 6, 2019. The application and supporting documentation may be examined at the Imperial County Air Pollution Control District Office, located at 150 South Ninth Street, El Centro, CA 92243. If you have any questions or would like to receive additional information regarding this matter, please contact Israel Hernandez (APC Senior Engineer) or Jesus Ramirez (APC Division Manager) at (442) 265-1800. L140 S6
